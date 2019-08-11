No car parks (as they call them here), but a lovely view of the River Liffey. Oh, also, we have a balcony.
We’re in a few days before the Worldcon starts. Ironically, this weekend at the Dublin convention center there’s a comic con, so it already feels vaguely familiar around here.
I’m gonna take a nap now.
2 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Balcony, 8/11/19: Dublin, Ireland”
The Liffey will run backwards at times. If you let it.
I recommend the tour of the Guinness brewery, which includes a free pint.