Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Balcony, 8/11/19: Dublin, Ireland

John Scalzi2 Comments

No car parks (as they call them here), but a lovely view of the River Liffey. Oh, also, we have a balcony.

We’re in a few days before the Worldcon starts. Ironically, this weekend at the Dublin convention center there’s a comic con, so it already feels vaguely familiar around here.

I’m gonna take a nap now.

