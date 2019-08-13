Uncategorized

Checking in From Dublin, 8/13/19

It’s lovely so far. There are flowers everywhere. We’ve seen the Book of Kells and Christchurch Cathedral and had dinner with friends and been to pubs. It’s a whole thing and we’re here for it. Hope your week is going well, too. More updates when I can remember to do them.

  1. You both look so happy. That’s a wonderful picture.

    I loved the flowers hanging everywhere in Ireland when I was there two years ago. They are cheery, and just add so much to the charm.

  3. I was on a tour there with my chorus in May. We sang at Christchurch (among other places). Everywhere we went, the rhododendrons were in riotous bloom. Kinda jealous of you for being there now, with or without Worldcon.

  6. Hope you’re having a great time, it certainly looks like it. We’re spending our time with the friendly neighbors up north.

  8. We took a bus tour down to Kilkenny and back up through the Wicklow Gap today. Now waiting for our dinner at Yamamori.

    We did Trinity College back in 2014 when we followed the crowd from Loncon to Eurocon.

