Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.
(Actually it’s just the entrance to the tasting rooms at the Guinness Storehouse tour, but it looks pretty sinister, no?)
Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.
(Actually it’s just the entrance to the tasting rooms at the Guinness Storehouse tour, but it looks pretty sinister, no?)
7 thoughts on “Supplicants Entering the Hellmouth, 8/14/19”
Trust they are maintaining quality assurance, but repeated testing may be required! It does have to be good, so you can’t be too careful!!!
And since I now remember you don’t drink, have the wife keep an eye on it!
Yet beer has been claimed as strong evidence of both God’s existence and his sense of humor!
Great pic BTW.
Nice shot in the dark (beer)
“Abandon hope, all ye who enter here.” That’s my preferred translation from Dante, but people are always moving the “all”.
I almost never think of visiting Ireland without thinking of Guinness.
I enjoyed Dublin when we visited, although between the two of us we barely drank an 8th of a pint of Guinness. If you get a chance take a day trip to Newgrange, it was one of highlight of our visit to all of Ireland.
That’s a very visually arresting shot.