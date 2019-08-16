Uncategorized The Moon and the Samuel Beckett Bridge, 8/16/19 August 16, 2019 John Scalzi2 Comments Dublin is pretty at night, with the moon peeking through the clouds. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
2 thoughts on “The Moon and the Samuel Beckett Bridge, 8/16/19”
Wouldn’t you know? A harp.
Pretty, and harplike, but not bleak and nihilistic enough to justify its name.