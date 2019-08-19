A Brief Note on Mary Robinette Kowal, On the Day After Her Hugo Best Novel Win

A number of years ago, and during one of those occasional mud-flinging spats that happen in science fiction, a person who I will mercifully not name now tried to dismiss and minimize Mary Robinette Kowal as “no one you should have heard of, and no one of consequence.” This was when Mary Robinette had already become not just a writer of note, but someone widely admired and respected by her peers and colleagues for the work she had done for the community of writers and creators.
The intent behind this person’s words was cruel, and I believe intended to insult and to wound. After no small outcry, this person apologized, and Mary Robinette, who is one of the most gracious people I know, accepted it. But I for one never forgot either the insult to her, or the dismissive intent behind it.
Last night, Mary Robinette Kowal won the Hugo Award for her novel The Calculating Stars. This follows her and her novel also winning the Nebula and Locus Awards. Mary Robinette wrote a tremendous book, and right now she stands at the pinnacle of her field, with all the esteem that it could offer to her, all of which she has absolutely and definitively earned. I could not be prouder of my friend if I tried, not only because she is my friend, but because of her talent, her grace, her strength and her perseverance. I admire her more than I can say.
She has given the best answer to anyone who ever dared to say she was no one you should have heard of: She kept speaking. She kept speaking, and the world listened. And then, having listened, it celebrated what she had to say.
Congratulations, Mary Robinette. Keep speaking.
Notes:
1. I originally posted this on my private Facebook page, mostly because that was easier to access on my phone than WordPress, and am now porting it here, slightly edited, for posterity.
2. It ends differently than I had originally planned, which was “HAVE YOU HEARD OF HER NOW, MOTHERFUCKER”. The sentiment of that retort, while enthusiastic, was not 100% congruent with the rest of the piece.
3. Note I did not name this person, so if you know who this person is, please feel free not to drag their name into the discussion here.
4. I’ll likely post a different piece, talking about Worldcon, Hugos and Dublin more generally, later. I’m still in an airport at the moment.
5. Did I mention I’m immensely proud of Mary Robinette? Because I totally am.
OMG that photo of her brought tears to my eyes. I’ve been a long-time Writing Excuses listener, and Mary Robinette fan. I raved about her books last year and I hope to keep raving far into the future. Congratulations Mary Robinette!
Mary Robinette is one of the nicest people I have ever had the pleasure to (sort of) know. We have corresponded briefly by letter and online. Knowing she is also a puppeteer, I once lamented the tangled mess my marionette had become, and even though I am no professional (far, far from it!) and basically just another internet fan, she sent me detailed instructions on detangling it. I have enjoyed everything I have read of hers, and I am so happy she won the Hugo, and all the other awards. She is a wonderful writer, and person. Well, well deserved honor.
Winning both Hugo and Nebula for best novel puts you in a league with Herbert’s ‘Dune’, Gibson’s ‘Neuromancer’, ‘Dreamsnake’, ‘Ender’s Game’, ‘Rendezvous With Rama’ and other classics. Not half bad company!
I just bought this book a few weeks ago, along with some of her short stories (novelettes?) about Lady Astronaut. So excited for her win!!
And on a more shallow note (yeah, I know)…LOVE her dress! and the funky shoes on her neighbor!
That’s Michi Trota! And they are indeed fantastic shoes.
Not only did she deserve the win, she has been walking around Worldcon today with her Hugo letting everyone touch it because she understands that it’s the fans that make it possible. What an utterly wonderful human being she is!
Ooh, and just noticed Becky Chambers won for Best Series (which I also own)! I’m a newbie to SF/F so I still don’t know a lot of authors, but really happy to see the folks I have read winning the good stuff.
Kay – her neighbor is Michi Trota who won a fourth award as part of the team at Uncanny Magazine. She and Mary Robinette share a deep fondness for Fluevog shoe, which I believe those are.
Excellent, thank you for the background info on Ms. Trota – already googling her (and Fluevog!).
Ok, sorry to derail thread…congrats again to MRK!
I approached the Hugo announcements with no trepidation at all, because I was certain of one thing: The Calculating Stars was going to take home Best Novel. There are some really excellent novels among the nominees, most of which I’ve read, but Kowal’s book is such a refreshing and inspiring book (along with the sequel, I must add) that I’ve been pushing it at everyone. I’ve been reading sf/f since the early 60s, obsessively at times, and I’ve never been more sure that a novel deserved this award.
It would be wonderful is somehow my life crossed with Mary Robinette’s someday but with my lacktivity over the last years it seems unlikely. You, Mr Scalzi, do seem blessed with an extraordinary friend.
Nevertheless, she persisted
I’ve been telling everyone I know about Mary Robinette’s amazing books, and I couldn’t be happier for her.
Speaking of speaking, if you or anyone see her Hugo speech posted online, please share the link!
I really enjoyed The Calculating Stars, but I actually knew MRK first from her terrific audiobook narration of “Seveneves.” It surprised me to learn she was also a writer – and one heck of a writer, who in some ways does the let’s-get-our-shit-together-fast-because-the-world-is-ending thing better than Stephenson! That’s what I call talent.
Congrats to MRK, and to all the winners yesterday!
Congratulations to Mary Robinette; I have not yet read her now award-winning book, but will begin rectifying that tonight. Mr. Scalzi, you left out puppetry. Yeah, we’ve heard of her.
I have been pushing copies of The Calculating Stars into the hands of all sorts of people – family members, friends, co-workers, a server at my favorite restaurant – saying “you NEED this book in your life, trust me.” I have never, ever done that with a book before. And everyone to whom I have done that has come back after reading it to thank me. It is THAT good.
I was about 99% certain that Ms. Kowal would win the Hugo, if for no other reason than the comments I kept hearing from other WorldCon attendees. The point I knew it for an absolute certainty was the moment when they announced that Jeanette Epps would be presenting the award for Best Novel. I mean, come on, now – if you’re going to have a lady astronaut present an award for Best Novel, how could she possibly present it to anyone but the writer of the Lady Astronaut book?
You are indeed wealthy in your friends, Mr. Scalzi. Please pass on my congratulations to Ms. Kowal when you next see her.
Well deserved and well put.
Colonel Snuggledorf: flash forward a year, when “The Fated Sky” is up for Best Novel, and Dr. Mae Jemison takes the podium to announce the winner…
A rather successful author (not always in our genre) was pressing “Calculating Stars” on me many months ago as a great read. I think I’ve got some buying to do.
That’s wonderful!
@Alan Swann – unfortunately, The Fated Sky was published in 2018, so won’t be eligible for next year’s Hugos.
I wasn’t able to vote in this year’s awards, but I read most of the novel nominees, and loved them. Had I been able to vote, it would have been very tough deciding where to rank each novel. I absolutely loved The Calculating Stars and The Fated Sky, and that Calculating Stars won in such a competitive year is testament to how well written it is. I also loved Mary Robinette’s acceptance speech, and am very much looking forward to the next installment in the Lady Astronaut series.
Just wonderful that this post came as I’m halfway done with The Fateful Sky on audiobook. I listened to The Calculating Stars this way. Not only is she a marvelous writer but a great narrator to boot. Congratulations, well deserved.
I’ve known Mary Robinette for a few years now, and I’ve been lucky enough to be her GOH liaison at both ConFusion and Penguicon. I’ve seen a lot of friends and acquaintances win Hugos, and I had a friend competing against Mary last night, but I’ve never cheered a winner like I did last night. And, even in the excitement after winning, she posted a very wise Twitter thread about what happened at the Hugo Losers Party. She’s amazing.
Remarkable! Only a couple dozen authors have won both the Hugo and Nebula awards for best novel. Looking forward to reading Mary Robinette’s.
@Avlyn — thanks. I hadn’t realized they were released just a month apart. Pity. I guess I was anticipating a Jemisin-like triad… (Were you watching the live stream, or is the speech posted somewhere?)
Er, never read a single word of Mary Robinette Kowal (or NK Jemisin or even “Dune”). Now I see I need to add to my reading list after I commit to getting Charlie Jane Anders’ “The City In The Middle Of The Night.”
@Alan – I watched the livestream. I haven’t seen mention of her speech being posted anywhere yet, but I’d keep an eye on File 770; they’ll probably link it if it’s available.
Wow, what an impressive way to break into the stratosphere of writing! I have read some of her earlier work and enjoyed it. Congrats Ms Kowal on your new prize!! It will look so swell with a Nebula AND a Locus all together!!
John, there’s a third Hugo in your most excellent photo, behind Ms Kowal… Do you know who that one is for? Wait… I’m sure you do. Will you enlighten the rest of us, please! Thanks for your reportage!
John may be on another long-distance Uber adventure ;-)
Well deserved, Mary. A whole lot of people have discovered how wonderful you are as a writer and as a person. Brava!
I meant to add that the audio edition of the book is also read by Mary Robinette Kowal, and that too is wonderful!
I believe the book is also a finalist for the Sidewise awards. (For best alt-history.) Not too shabby at all! :)
*loud clap*
Well said, John. You really know how to string a few sentences together yourself, you know. 😉