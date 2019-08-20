Jeannette Ng, John W. Campbell, and What Should Be Said By Whom and When

In the aftermath of the Hugo Award ceremony this year, there’s been quite the harumph harumph about the fact that this year’s winner, Jeannette Ng, started her acceptance speech by offering up the opinion that John W. Campbell, the foundational science fiction editor for whom the award is named, was a fascist (you can read the actual words of her prepared speech here). Immediately there was fallout from various quarters, on the order that Ng was a) insufficiently grateful, b) should not have put politics into her speech, c) should have declined the award rather than denigrate Campbell, d) should have done pretty much anything other than what she did up there on the stage.
Unlike most of the people who are now grousing about this, I am an actual winner of the Campbell Award, so I think I am uniquely positioned to have some thoughts about this.
And what I think is: Hey, you know what? Campbell, aside from everything else he might have been, was a racist and a sexist and as time went on pretty deeply way the hell out there, and from his lofty perch he was able to shape the genre into what he thought it should be, in a way that still influences how people write science fiction — for fuck’s sake, I write science fiction in an essentially Campbellian manner, and it would be foolish for me to suggest otherwise.
Do those bigoted aspects about about Campbell make him an actual fascist? Well, I wouldn’t have characterized him as such, but then never thought to think of it in those terms, so there’s that. Now that I have been made to think of it, I know that the people and organizations I would have unhesitatingly called fascist actively incorporated the mechanisms of American racism into their worldview. It’s not exactly a secret that the actual Nazis looked to the United States’ “Jim Crow” laws for inspiration and justification for their own racism and, ultimately, genocide. American racism — the racism that Campbell both actively and passively forged into the structure of the science fiction genre — is at the very least an ur-text to fascism, and of course racism is so deeply ingrained into fascism today, and vice versa, that you couldn’t separate the one from the other without killing both, which, incidentally, is a very good idea.
So when Jeannette Ng stands up and calls Campbell a fascist, what I can say is: It’s not the argument I would have made (in no small part because, again, I literally never thought to make it), but it is an argument to be made. Nor is it a facile, unserious or utterly indefensible argument, for the reasons I note above, and for other reasons as well –seriously, go have a deep dive into some of the things Campbell believed and espoused; the Venn diagram for “Things Campbell Said” and “Things Fascists Say” is, uhhhhh, overlappy. One doesn’t have to agree (or know if one agrees) with Ng’s fundamental proposition to accept that she has a perfect right to say it, and by saying it, to force us to haul out Campbell’s track record and words to examine and interrogate.
Moreover, she has a perfect right to say it as she is up on the stage laying claim to the award that has Campbell’s name on it. Was what she said comfortable, and happy, and appropriately cheerful? No, it wasn’t, at least not the first bit of it. Certainly when I won I wouldn’t have (and didn’t) say anything of the sort, even though by that time I was well aware of who Campbell was a person, and his various imperfections. But, and quite obviously, I’m not Ng; the world of science fiction and fantasy was literally designed — by Campbell and many others! — to take me, a chummy white dude writing in the Campbellian/Heinleinian mode, to its bosom. The ease with which I slid into its good graces is pretty much a matter of record, and you can believe I was happy to slide right on in there.
The world of science fiction and fantasy wasn’t so felicitously designed for Ng and many others who are not, shall we say, chummy white dudes writing in a way Campbell would approve. She and they have spent years working to make the genre a place where they could work and build and thrive. She and they know better than I the work they had to do, where they found resistance, where they found help and from whom, and what they had to rebel against — and still have to. And she has a right to say all of those things, while claiming an award named for a person who she could argue would have been resistant to her presence in the field. Her relationship to him is not the relationship I have to him, in no small part because he would not have been to her what he would have been to me.
You can claim the John W. Campbell Award without revering John W. Campbell, or paying him lip service, and you can criticize him, based on what you see of his track record and your interpretation of it. The award is about the writing, not about John W. Campbell, and that is a solid fact. If a recipient of the Campbell Award can’t do these things, or we want to argue that they shouldn’t, then probably we should have a conversation about whether we should change the name of the award. It wouldn’t be the first time an award in the genre has been materially changed in the fallout of someone calling out the problems with the award’s imagery. The World Fantasy Award was changed in part because Nnedi Okorafor and Sofia Samatar were public (Samatar in her acceptance speech!) about the issue of having a grotesque of blatant racist HP Lovecraft as the trophy for the award. There was a lot of grousing and complaining and whining about political correctness then, too. And yet, the award survives, and the new trophy, for what it’s worth, is gorgeous. So, yes, if this means we have to consider whether it’s time to divorce Campbell from the award, let’s have that discussion.
Now, here’s a real thing: Part of the reaction to Ng’s speech is people being genuinely hurt. There are still people in our community who knew Campbell personally, and many many others one step removed, who idolize and respect the writers Campbell took under his wing. And there are people — and once again I raise my hand — who are in the field because the way Campbell shaped it as a place where they could thrive. Many if not most of these folks know about his flaws, but even so it’s hard to see someone with no allegiance to him, either personally or professionally, point them out both forcefully and unapologetically. They see Campbell and his legacy abstractly, and also as an obstacle to be overcome. That’s deeply uncomfortable.
It’s also a reality. Nearly five decades separate us today from Campbell. It’s impossible for new writers today to have the same relationship to him as their predecessors in the field did, even if the influence he had on the field works to their advantage. Moreover, and especially in the last few years, the landscape of science fiction and fantasy has changed, and Campbell and the writers and forms he championed simply don’t loom as large as they did. Nor should they — if they did, the genre would be stultifying, and, yes, sterile. Campbell and his cohort will never go away, and they still rise over the plain. But they’re the Appalachians, familiar and worn, known and explored. Meanwhile, the Rockies are bursting out of the ground and rising. Tectonically speaking, that’s where the action is. And that’s where so many of the new writers — Jeannette Ng and the other writers on the Campbell Award ballot this year, for starters — are to be found. Which is as it should be.
I’m proud of having won the Campbell Award. It was given to me by fans and it was in many ways my welcome into the fannish community, and the community of science fiction and fantasy at large. My love and honor for the award doesn’t change who John W. Campbell was, and doesn’t change because of who John W. Campbell was. I accept that the namesake of the award was foundational, and imperfect, and wrong in a number of his views. I accept that other people have the right to, and will, criticize who he was, even as they claim an award named for him, and, through the work which earned them that award, make a definitive mark in the genre. Jeannette Ng has done the work, and made her mark, and in her speech, gave me a lot to think about that I hadn’t thought about before. She gave us all lot to think about. I hope we will.
In the meantime, as a former Campbell Award winner, I congratulate Jeannette Ng on her win, and support her right to have said what she said, where she said it. I’m glad to share the field with her, and I look forward to her being in it, and shaping it, in the years to come.
71 thoughts on “Jeannette Ng, John W. Campbell, and What Should Be Said By Whom and When”
Notes:
1. Obviously I expect this to be a contentious topic, so the Mallet is in its warming chamber. Please behave.
2. Very specifically, if I get a whiff of anyone being less than very respectful of Jeannette Ng’s person here, your comment will be whacked.
3. Inasmuch as one of the topics is whether Campbell is a fascist (and I content he was indeed racist, sexist, etc), and also he’s dead, we can discuss him a little more loosely, but let’s try to keep things focused, please.
4. For the record, I’m fine with keeping Campbell’s name on the award, but I also wouldn’t cry if it was changed. If it changed, I probably wouldn’t put anyone’s name on it at all.
5. “Yeah, but, Scalzi, is Campbell a fascist or not?” I gave my answer in the piece: I haven’t thought about it that way before this weekend (because I didn’t have to! Hey, did you know I’m a comfortably off white dude?), so now I have to think about it.
I will say that someone who I very much respect, who I will not name here simply because it was on their private Facebook page, said bluntly that racism is fascism, so by commutative property that doesn’t look great for Campbell. I again never thought of it in that terms. But then again — again — Jim Crow laws certainly do function like fascism, and the more recent attempts by at least one political party here in the US to restrict and limit voting laws is rooted in racism and functions like fascism. So at the very least on that, they’re not wrong. I’ve been given a lot to think about, folks.
As the 1997 winner of the Campbell Award, I sign onto this statement.
I bristled a little at the word “fascist” at first, as I think of that word mostly in terms of political power, BUT, yeah, I can see where Ng is coming from in her usage. And, yeah, Campbell died before I was born, so I’ve got no particular affection for him. The past of our genre is INCREDIBLY problematic, and people should talk about it as bluntly as they want.
I want to see an illustration of the Mallet in its Warming Chamber.
As a recipient of an award named after someone who would have fought her getting the award, I can see where she is coming from. Dead white men have a stranglehold on our culture and our minds
I didn’t tune into her speech until halfway through, so I missed the bit about Campbell and only caught the comments on Tokyo. But yes, of course she has the right to say what she said, and I respect her use of that platform, however briefly it was hers, to say it.
While I initially thought Ms. Ng’s opening comment was a little too out there, as someone who is disappointed that a certain history book detailing how sketchy John Campbell could be in real life didn’t do better in the Hugo voting she certainly has a point. My thought is that, perhaps, the award should be renamed to honor Fred Pohl.
Shrike58:
I think it’d be fine to leave names off entirely.
Well said. I think it is time to have some of these conversations. They are difficult, hard to have, but necessary. If we never look to the past, then we make those mistakes in the future. I am not saying rename the award RIGHT THIS MINUTE. But is it time to have that conversation? Yes. We should start to have that talk. We have the time to look at this, discuss, and make the right decision. We strive to be better as a society, yes?
Campbell winner here. I co-sign Ng.
My hot take on this (and I think I need to think more about this): I respectfully disagree with Ms. Ng. Racism is an essential component of Fascism, but Fascism *also* stands for support for a particular kind of autocratic government, generally run by a dictator. Campbell’s racism is ugly and awful all by itself, but I don’t know that he ever advocated turning the US into an authoritarian regime (he might well have, but if he did, I haven’t heard about it). I think all fascists are necessarily racists, but I don’t know that the converse is true. And I don’t think it’s useful to equate racism and fascism–both are execrable, but fascism denotes, in addition to racism, a tendency toward autocracy that makes it even more dangerous. That said, I certainly see where she is coming from.
Science fiction is ostensibly the literature of looking forward and outward, but as a community, we do a lot of looking back and looking in a mirror. I like to think we have a nuanced view that can appreciate the achievements of an editor like Campbell without whitewashing his deep flaws.
(Alec Nevala-Lee’s excellent book “Astounding: John W. Campbell, Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, L. Ron Hubbard, and the Golden Age of Science Fiction” was sure an eye-opener.)
Still, I wouldn’t mind renaming that award.
First and foremost, congratulations to Ms. Ng.
Second: Racism is part of fascism, but there are racists who aren’t fascists. Many of my older relatives, for example.
I don’t know enough about Campbell as a person to speak to whether he embraced some or all of the other hallmarks of fascism (nationalistic chauvinism, contempt for individual rights, the scapegoating of some “other” ethnic group as the root of all problems, fetishization of the military, disdain for intellectuals and the arts, etc). Seems to me that, as writers and readers, we believe that words mean things, that words have power, and thus we should choose them carefully lest they lose that power.
When everything we disagree with is fascism (or socialism, or Marxism), then nothing is.
People throw the word fascist around too easily when fascism involves far more than racism. That being said, I can understand her response though I don’t know if I would have gone that route.
It’s a thorny issue when dealing with giants in a field who held controversial views. On one hand, you need to acknowledge their critical accomplishments, but you can’t sweep the ugliness under the rug. As far as the award, Campbell was foundational. Do you focus strictly on the writing accomplishments? Or change the name because otherwise it will always be a sore spot that causes tension? However, keeping the name will always serve to remind us of socially where we were at and contrast with the here and now.
^^ @JD_Rhoades expressed my thoughts much better than I did.
If you’d been born with handicaps I bet you’d have thought about this matter a lot sooner, no matter how white or comfortable you were! It may be my own confirmation bias, but there sure seem to be a lot of fascist-adjacent eugenics in the “Campbellian/Heinleinian mode” canon.
My two cents:
I wouldn’t have said what Ng said, I don’t know if calling Campbell a fascist is accurate or no and I don’t care. Ng is entitled to say this and others are just as entitled to object or applaud her remarks as they choose, I have far more pressing concerns than the possibility that someone almost 50 years in the grave was called out.
Campbell, for good or ill, was perhaps the single individual most responsible for the field’s very existence as a genre, with all the good and bad that entailed. He shaped SF. Now, Ng and the other writers who were nominated will add new curves and angles. I’d rather watch what they do than look back at dead people’s doings.
It was a strong field and does credit to Ng as the winner. The Campbell was the toughest category for me, because I could have listed any of the nominees as first choice. I’m pleased that so many excellent choices were placed before the voters. My congratulations to Ng and everyone else in the category.
Ron Zoscak:
I’m certainly aware I am (as I once put it) operating on the Lowest Difficulty Setting in life, so there is a lot I don’t have to think about, and when I do think about it, it’s often not from personal experience.
Hear, hear!
There is some arguments to be made about the inapplicability of the “faciscm” term to Campbell. But then….I think he would fall into the law and order crowd, and would not have had problems with repressing protests on civil rights issue. And I would consider that to be along the way to full blown facism….
As someone from the country that gave the world the nominal fascist party (an accomplishment we could have really done without), I don’t know if racism is _equivalent_ to fascism, but xenophobia is certainly one of its major tools: whether it’s skin color, religion, gender, sexuality, political leaning, coming from a different country, or even just a different region from the same country, instilling hate and distrust for the other is one of the quickest ways for the fascist forces to gain power and consent among the population.
Is that enough to say that someone who thinks more or less like a fascist is de facto a fascist? I don’t know. I personally think that fascism includes an intent to turn those beliefs into policies, but when you’re the recipient of hate, that must look like a very subtle distinction.
(As for Campbell himself, I barely know *of* him, and I definitely don’t know him either as a person or an author, so I’ll leave that argument to others)
A few clarifications might be helpful. As they continuously state at every Hugo ceremony, while it is administered by the sitting Worldcon, the John W. Campbell award is not a Hugo. It is the property, intellectually and otherwise, of Dell Magazines, so they would have to agree to any name change.
While Shrike58’s suggestion of Fred Pohl is a fine suggestion since he did champion new writers in the pages of If and Galaxy, I cannot see it happening inasmuch those magazines were direct competitors to the magazines published by Dell or its predecessor publishers. I’ve seen others suggest Gardner Dozois, who is probably also worthy and might be more likely since he worked for Dell. I tend to agree with John that it might be better to not put anyones name on it and instead use some variation of an award for best new writer.
It’s worth remembering that Campbell commissioned, from Heinlein, the disgraceful novel “Sixth Column”, of which Wikipedia says:
” In the 1941 novel Sixth Column (also known as The Day After Tomorrow), a white resistance movement in the United States defends itself against an invasion by an Asian fascist state (the “Pan-Asians”) using a “super-science” technology that allows ray weapons to be tuned to specific races. The book is sprinkled with racist slurs against Asian people, and black and Hispanic people are not mentioned at all. The idea for the story was pushed on Heinlein by editor John W. Campbell, and Heinlein wrote later that he had “had to re-slant it to remove racist aspects of the original story line” and that he did not “consider it to be an artistic success.””
Consider that novel, those of you who, like me, have read it, and wonder what “racist aspects” were too bad to be omitted. Note especially that the problem is solved by a MacGuffin that kills all people of Asian descent, including the token Asian good guy.
Jeanette Ng is one of the people Campbell’s fantasy world would have murdered.
I agree with Kevin. Racism and Fascism definitely have a Venn Diagram overlap but are separate things. Fascism is a terrible thing and I fear it desensitizes it to many people by over labeling things as Fascism incorrectly. I’m fine with not having any proper name on the award and just calling what it is – The Hugo Award for Best New Writer.
Campbell was, undoubtedly, a hater of women and people of color (though he didn’t seem to mind Jews as much). And, especially in later years, a kook.
I’d be for changing the name, but I don’t get a say: the award belongs to Dell Magazines, and the Worldcon merely administers it for them. (I don’t think Dell gives WSFS financial compensation.) I agree that the safest choice is to eschew a person’s name, perhaps naming it after a magazine. For those who wish to petition Dell, it’s owned by Penny Press.
Also note that Dell can change the name in a day; WSFS (the Worldcon rules body) would take at least two years, if they had the right to do so (they don’t).
Scalzi’s point still stands, though – whether or not you agree with the characterization of Campbell as a fascist, it is certainly not a characterization that is completely out of left field. Charles Lindbergh is someone we routinely accept as a fascist even though he wielded no political power, for example. So even if you disagree with Ng, it’s not a ridiculous argument, and it doesn’t devalue what a fascist is. That’s an easy way to get people to stop using the term when we need to use the term more than ever.
And even so, the substance of her speech is immaterial – she won the award, she gets the mic, she has the right to say whatever she wants, and, some would argue, the obligation to say important things that make us think. If people are worried about speeches and whether they are sufficiently grateful or proper or safe, then maybe don’t put a dude’s name on the award and expect everyone to have the same reverent opinion of him.
If I were to someday have an award named after me in my field (which would be ridiculous, but ok), I can think of nothing cooler than someone winning that award, decades after I am gone, and using the platform to take my field to places I never would have imagined and might have disagreed with. That would be freaking awesome.
@Kevin Grierson: LOL. I was actually thinking you’d said it better than I had.
“Jeanette Ng is one of the people Campbell’s fantasy world would have murdered.”
My God, that’s horrible. Thank you for telling us about this. As a white dude, it’s easy for me to see this as academic, but for Ng it is probably very personal. Of course she would say what she said, AND talk about Hong Kong, where millions of people in that same category (people Campbell’s world would have murdered) are fighting for their right to exist and to choose their fate. Of course.
My father is a staunch libertarian. Nothing I say can convince him otherwise. He froths at the mouth when it comes to socialism, any sort of state assistance, anything at all. He is very difficult to talk to. But all this is because in our home country of Argentina, the Peronist socialist government literally killed his father when he was 8 years old. So when my dad talks about statism and its evils, he is speaking literally about THE PEOPLE WHO KILLED HIS FATHER. I might disagree with his conclusion, but I completely understand and empathize with how he got there.
I imagine it’s very similar to Ng. And in the choice between her and someone who literally wanted to write a book killing all Asians everywhere, I choose her. By a MILE.
Probably no name is the way to go moving forward, though I was sincere when I suggested Pohl, if only as the man who championed writers such as Delany & Russ. The commercial property angle regarding Dell slipped my mind.
I teach history at a university and often have discussions with colleagues who teach literature about how we deal with this issue: how do you get students to think about people, influential ones in history and literature, who by our standards (and to be fair, many of the standards of their own day) were bigots. Best way some of us have found is to confront it and treat the students like adults so they can discuss the issue.
One minor quibble with her speech: Wasn’t Campbell editor of Astounding? Her text says Amazing Stories.
Fred Krome:
I get the two mixed up all the time myself.
My long and extremely erudite reply was eaten by gremlins… blaming nobody other than the Iluminati. Or possible the powers we don’t know about from OUT THERE. There’s a twitter trail if you’re interested unless ** they** got to it first.
Short version: An award should honour the recipient, and not some long dead problematic person. (Being invested in a personage is no excuse for ignoring evidence; nor is claiming they ‘were of their time’ when lots of people ‘of their time’ didn’t share their obnoxious views.)
And as everybody becomes problematic after death (myself included, I expect, although in my case nobody will care) let’s name the award “The World SF Community for the Best New Writer”.
Except.. oh buggery (substitute the minor expletive of your choice if you’re British — for however long British is an recognised signifier).
Whaddya mean, World?
Whaddya mean, SF?
Whaddya mean, Community?
Whaddya mean, New?
It’s a better argument, I’d argue.
It’s true that Dell “owns” the award and its name. It is also true that WSFS could decide it will not administer or feature an award named for JWC, and also could create its own award instead.
lisahertel: An interesting commentary on Campbell’s view of the Jewish people came from the late Phillip Klass, aka author William Tenn, on the text supplement to the 1971 DVD “John W. Campbell’s Golden Age of Science Fiction,” available from The University of Kansas. Thanks to Gary Farber, from whom this was stolen.
KLASS: “It was going to be THE big meeting between the great man – the great editor – and me. And it was a very important thing for me. And we went down to lunch, Campbell and I – and I was absolutely exhilarated. We went to a restaurant. And I was wearing in my lapel the – a sort of peculiarlittle eagle pin, with an eagle on it that – the device that the army gave out to those discharged veterans. We called it the “ruptured duck.” And as we were sitting down in the restaurant, Campbell pointed to it and asked me where I had served. And I told him I’d been in the army. I told him the places I’d been – England, France, Germany, Belgium. And he asked me if I’d seen a concentration camp, which – there were – the newspapers were then full of the concentration camps being discovered, and all the horrors of the concentration camps. And I told him that I had visited one a few days, about a week after its liberation. And he asked me to tell him – tell him, tell him about it. What had I seen, what was it like?
So I started to talk about it. And I described the rows of bodies. I described the gas ovens. The crematoria that were now gone cold because they were not in use. But the bodies piled everywhere. Bodies upon bodies upon bodies. Mostly Jews. I don’t remember what I said, but I d remember that I went on and on about it. It was very much in my mind.
And Campbell was very much impressed and was obviously looking for something to say to me that would show he understood. And as we sat down finally, just before we ordered, he put his hand out on mine across the table and said, “Phil, I want you to know something I’ve always believed.”
And I said, “What’s that?” And he said, “I’ve always believed the Jews are homo superior.” And I told him I wish he hadn’t said that. And he said, “Why?” And I said, “Because it’s racism. And at the moment I don’t want to hear any – I can’t live with any kind of racist formulation.” And he said, “You didn’t understand me: I said ‘superior’ – ‘homo superior’.” And I tried to tell him that whether you take racism by the top or the bottom, it’s still racism. And he didn’t understand. I told him that he ma e me smell the gas ovens again, he made me see the bodies again. And it was a very unpleasant lunch. He was baffled by me. And I was deeply angry over this business of separating human beings into compartments and saying one was superior or inferior to another, because as far as I was concerned it was the same thing.
Years later he used to tell this story to people who came to the office, and he would say, “The man didn’t hear the prefix. I said ‘superior’ – ‘superior’. He didn’t hear the prefix.” And Campbell could never understand that it wasn’t a matter of the prefix – it was a matter of racism.”
From: 1971, James Gunn’s DVD “John W. Campbell’s Golden Age of Science Fiction”
I wouldn’t have said what Ng said, for one very simple reason: I am nowhere near as fearless as they.
It takes bravery beyond that which I own to stand up on that international stage and say something like that, in the way that she said it.
We are fortunate to live in an era where brilliant writers like Jeanette Ng exist, and who challenge the status quo because, as Dr Horrible said, the status is not quo.
Frankly, I am in awe of Ng and her contemporaries.
As for the name of the award, I agree it should be changed and I agree it should not be named after a person. Maybe the simplest route would be for it to be renamed something like “The Dell Magazines’ Award for Best Newcomer” in recognition of their decades of sponsorship.
The inherent problem with “by the standards of their own day” is that it assumes that only the standards of the oppressors count. Black people never had any doubt that they were intellectually and ethically complete humans. Jews never had any doubt that anti-Semites were scum.
“I think he would fall into the law and order crowd, and would not have had problems with repressing protests on civil rights issue.”
He was very much in favour of crushing protests on civil rights issues. Also on the need to properly subjugate lesser people, like blacks, Vietnamese allies, and people from Appalachia.
https://jamesdavisnicoll.com/review/the-evil-that-men-do-lives-after-them
“insufficiently grateful”: Sure, she just won the JW Campbell award, but why should she be grateful to now be an award-winning writer in a field in which he may have been foundational, but which he certainly made harder for Ms. Ng to break into?
“should not have put politics into her speech”: there’s no better place for politics than a well attended awards reception!
“should have declined the award rather than denigrate Campbell”: this is the one that really burns me. Sure, people do that, and for about 10 seconds she’d have got all the same reactions. And then they’d have forgotten all about her. More to the point, she’d never be able to say “I was a Campbell award winner”—which is a very big thing! By making the point on the stage, right or wrong, this is going to be talked about for a long time.
“should have done pretty much anything other than what she did up there on the stage”: Nope.
I started reading Analog in the fall of 1964 when I went off to college and discovered it in the campus bookstore. I’ve continued reading it to this day. I believe that while all fascists are racists, not all racists are fascists. JWC was definitely a racist, but I don’t believe he was a fascist. I always enjoyed his editorials and employed some of his expository techniques when I became a weekly newspaper editor, responsible for writing two or three edits a week. But while I enjoyed reading Campbell’s iconoclastic editorials, I didn’t agree with many of them. And, in fact, as time went on, he seemed to be galloping out into left field faster and faster. In that, he reminded me of Kenneth Roberts, who also got mixed up in paranormal issues. But Campbell got me hooked on SF and set the hook well because I’m reading and enjoying it to this day.
Seems to be me that when the debate is whether he’s just racist or whether that means he’s also fascist, the answer to that matters a heck of a lot less than the fact that we probably should no longer “honor” people with an award bearing his name either way.
James, I share your boggle at the idea that the Appalachians apparently got off Scots-free.
I first saw Jeannette Ng on an Eastercon panel a couple of years ago. I forget the topic, but she proceeded to comprehensively out-think, out-talk and out-argue Charlie Stross, which had the immediate result of me buying everything she had in print before the end of the con – a decision that was immediately proven right the mometi read the books.
I’ve been privileged to get to know her a little and she’s a kind and lovely person. But she’s also, rightly, furiously angry at the world and the way it insists on finding new ways to treat her as inferior. She has the ability to express and channel that rage into words, both written and spoken.
I would think very hard before disagreeing with her on any question she had given serious thought to, and I certainly shan’t on this one, where she is, simply, right.
I barely know fascism, although Americans are getting a less historic, more topical lesson in what stacks up to fascism.
But I wouldn’t dream of questioning the word use of a woman of color, from a country that is fighting an oppressive regime take over of her country.
She knows something I don’t.
Folks could try that one as a coping mechanism when they hear something they auto-disagree with.
Perhaps the speaker knows something I don’t. I’m going to listen.
I think when people complain about “political correctness”, they are mostly complaining of being shown some shitty thing they or their idols have done that they have, until that point, not had to think about or be concerned with.
And it is mind boggling to me that people can have attachment to their idealized and sanitized and compartmentalized version of an idol that lived centuries and even millenia ago.
The South fought for slavery, but you cant say that without someone who has tied their identity to the South piping up ahout states rights nonsense, and complaining about your “political correctness” for pointing it out.
Heinlein said an armed society is a polite society, which is complete garbage. A character in Stranger says 9 times out of 10, a rape is at least partially a womans fault, and that sentiment is never shown to the the garbage it is. And a character forwarded homophobic ideas. And Starhip Troopers pounded the propaganda that people who serve in the military are inherently better than anyone else, and would produce the best government ever, and that was offered without the slightest hint of irony.
But call the man fascist, and like Campbell, people who liked his stories and didnt think about the ramifications or actually LIKE the ramifications, start complaining. The puppies like these kinds of stories and this kind of writing for a reason.
If the Campbell award is about the quality of writing, divorced from any personal traits of the author, then criticizing campbell’s bad traits is in bounds. And people grousing about it are mostly grousing ahout having to think about something they conveniently never had to think about.
Centuries ago Comlumbus committed genocide, enslaved an entire race, may have wiped out an entire population of people in one area, and people today STILL bristle at the idea of changing “Columbus Day” to something else. Because they enjoy the sanitized version of history where the person they most identify with most was good and just and brave and never did nothing wrong never.
Tldr: “political correctness”: People speaking truth to people who enjoy the lie.
Lindbergh was the leader of America First, and so hardly someone who “wielded no political power.”
I admit 1) being old enough to remember (and have read) Campbell’s Analog (and have a few issues of his Astounding) and 2) being fully able to understand why the word “fascist” was used, even if not being entirely comfortable with it. (Data point: Campbell published several women; Katherine MacLean [still living] is the most obvious from the later years, not to mention Anne McCaffrey’s first Pern stories, so I hesitate to call him sexist more than I hesitate to think of him as fascist, though I freely admit this is more a “some of his best writers are” defense than anything full-throated.)
I would be more comfortable with Gardner’s name being on the award–it’s more reflexive of the current genre publications, certainly–or even it being renamed to the Dell Magazines Award for Best New Writer. (I suggest it needs a name on it because it is not officially a Hugo. YMMV, as our host’s does.)
Note also that the second-place person’s speech also went–would have gone–into the problematic nature of the name of the award. The argument Samuel Huntington has been making for decades has become mainstream within the genre not because it is popular, but because it remains true (and full credit to Alec Nevala-Lee for that).
This does not stop me loving Campbell the writer, or admiring the influence of Campbell the editor (some of which was because he paid the best, esp. 1937-1949). But literature and genre both evolve, and readers and writers evolve with them. Glad someone said that out loud.
AuntiLaura, may I steal your last two short paragraphs as the root of a Facebook essay?
I’ve written a long post about this here:
https://boingboing.net/2019/08/20/needed-saying.html
@klhoughton, it is routine for sexists, racists, homophobes, anti-Semites, … to maintain a small roster of “good” members of bad classes. Being supportive of and kind to a few women authors doesn’t outweigh a person’s treatment of other women.
If you’re a political philosopher, a historian, a political scientist, … “fascist” is a term of art with a well-agreed-on meaning. I haven’t done the reading, so I can’t speak on the term of art.
By William Tenn’s and James’s reporting, Campbell was
(A) An authoritarian
(B) A despiser of democracy because the helots couldn’t be trusted
(C) A believer in a “master race”.
For the vernacular meaning of “fascist”, that seems unarguable to me.
Campbell’s blatantly sexist attack on Dr. Frances Kelsey for not approving thalidomide(!!) is next level quackery. His argument, beyond dismissing Kelsey’s reasoning and labeling it “woman’s intuition”, appears to be along the lines of, you can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs, or in this case, you can’t bring a useful drug to market without some flipper babies along the way. The lack of empathy is shocking.
As someone who fell in love with SF in the late fifties I was saddened by that speech. I understand the point, particularly in the context of a named award, but I value the vision of this madman, particularly as it seems to me to be realized today, whether or not he personally would have understood that.
@KenMarable: excellent point.
Madame Hardy: The inherent problem with “by the standards of their own day” is that it assumes that only the standards of the oppressors count. Black people never had any doubt that they were intellectually and ethically complete humans. Jews never had any doubt that anti-Semites were scum.
I wrote something very similar to this on a Facebook thread this morning, although not as lucidly.
If the term “fascist” is getting thrown around a lot these days, it’s probably because people are suddenly aware of how many fascists/bigots/xenophobes/racists are visible and wielding power these days.
IIRC, there is another John Campbell award floating around, which I’ve personally found more confusing than mixing up Amazing and Astounding (probably because I used to collect both). “Best New Writer” seems more than sufficient to describe this award.
One thing I take away from this discussion is that I am woefully unaware of Jeanette Ng and I will begin rectifying that today.
@GLC, how do you handle the knowledge that his vision included racial and ethnic bigotry? It’s baked into his essays. This is not an insult to you, or at least I don’t intend it to be. I am genuinely curious.
There is a bit on the backlash that reminds me of people in the south that say we shouldn’t take down the Confederate statutes because of history or heritage.
I am in the (extremely) small minority of those who have read everything that Campbell published, either as author or as editor [1]. Binge-reading Astounding, including the contemporaneous comments by those who went on to great prominence in the field, impressed me with one thing above anything else: he was an awesome mentor to new writers. His rejection letters were legendary, often longer than the submissions — just for one.
But I was doing this in the 70s, and by then it was obvious that the list of “Campbell Authors” was Astoundingly homogeneous. No people of color, no women [2], and (in content) no deviation from “Campbell stories.” I was young enough to be expecting more diversity in authors and content (the biggest discrepancy was the author list, where gender was visible.) So, as John reminds us, Campbell promoted both the field and some great authors, but at the same time lessened it by his exclusions. And, to repeat, this was clear even to a very young, very white, very middle-class young man from a very conservative family reading Campbell’s own work from before he was born. It really is that obvious.
So let us take Campbell for who he was, all in all, strengths and weaknesses. He was never a plaster saint and treating him as such does his memory no service. Likewise, though, let us recognize him for the undeniable legacy he left us, including authors who understood him both ways and, when they were ready to write stories that weren’t “Campbell stories” had enough stature to be welcome publishing elsewhere.
And, yeah, not all “Campbell stores” are flawed by being such. I have quite a few in my collection, including the original serialization of Dune, plus countless others from the 50s which have not aged well but not for being trivial as stories themselves.
[1] Thanks to the Special Collections department at the University of Arizona library, which has a complete set of Astounding and its other titles from Campbell’s first to my own collection through his death. I spent far too much time there when I could have been better occupied, but can’t regret it.
[2] Give him this: the dinosaur turned slowly but did turn. Before he died he did publish female authors such as McCaffery with her given name on the cover.
Let me preface this by saying I don’t like what I have read about Campbell as a person or many of his ideas. I also don’t care if people change the name of the Award for whatever reason.
I have a problem with fogging the lines on what terms mean. So I would be fine with her calling Campbell all kinds of things which he clearly was. But I am not going to agree it’s OK to just use “fascist” as a generic insult for people who share some, but not all of the characteristics of fascists.
As Trump and others slouch towards fascist ideas and policies, I want it to be crystal clear when I analyze political trends that I am not just engaging in political theater, but applying rigorous standards to historical developments. (The old classic of calling the police “fascist pigs” has desensitized a lot of people to the idea that there could be actual fascists in the US.)
“Campbell published several women; Katherine MacLean [still living] is the most obvious from the later years, not to mention Anne McCaffrey’s first Pern stories, so I hesitate to call him sexist”
Campbell was the editor to whom Garret sold The Queen Bee, a story whose happy ending is a woman being lobotomized to better adapt her to serving as a brood mare. Also the editor who purchased a story whose zinger was “But you wanted to be able to think like a man, and you couldn’t. You think like a woman!”
And he didn’t publish all that many women: in his last year as editor he published 4 pieces by women to 67 by men.
I agree with the content of Ng’s speech. However, I find it interesting that many of the people who are quoting and endorsing her speech are quoting the “sanitized” version which got printed. If people are going to quote her, then they should be quoting what she actually said.
But I wasn’t there, and I’ve only seen the written version, which Ng herself says got revised in the excitement of the moment. I’m happy to type “a fucking fascist”, but it’s not unreasonable to quote the text Ng released.
I hear the argument for removing Campbell’s name from the award, and I’m on board with it, in theory. (Whether something like that would make it past SFWA’s political process is totally up in the air.)
That said, there’s a little bit of a thrill to the idea of winning an award named after someone who would spin in their grave upon hearing of your win. (My wife got her masters degree at Harvard extension school, and received a scholarship endowed by a notorious anti-semite. Would taking his money make him twist if were alive to see it? Yup!)
Ari B:
Neither SFWA nor WSFS (which administers the Hugo) have anything to do with it; it’s the purview of Dell Magazines, which sponsors the award.
“He was certainly a piece of shit, but technically not a fascist because he only matched 94% of the required characteristics” has got to be one of the most eye-rollingly pedantic and concern-trolling arguments I have ever read.
Lots of things to think about — in the speech, this blog entry, and in the comments. Thanks everyone for that.
John:
Good to know. Thanks!
(That makes it seem even less likely to change, IMO)
Thanks, John.
@Madame Hardy
Potentially a large topic. My answer would begin with the 2nd paragraph of the speech as printed.
Apart from that I found Nevala-Lee’s book enlightening. As mentioned I began paying attention in the late fifties – very late, from that perspective.
I love the field, as it was then and as it is now.
I tend to agree atsiko. Moreover, I don’t understand the distinction drawn between racism and fascism because the latter is authoritarian. Racism (as opposed to individual, personal prejudice and bigotry) relies on supporting systems and structures that promote and enforce all sorts of racial divides either explicitly or implicitly. A racist society is *always* going to have authoritarian aspects, just not normally directed at the favored group, unless of course individuals step too far out of line. And the US absolutely has always had those overtly authoritarian aspects. It’s baked into our DNA as a nation. Trump and the current authoritarian GOP regime is just the latest incarnation. I’m not even sure I would call it the most threatening version. The Confederacy took things pretty far. And it’s not just our racist systems and structures from which the Nazis borrowed. Their forced sterilization laws were modeled after ones here. That grew into Aktion T4, but the elements underpinning it originated in no small part here. It’s hard to imagine fascism functioning without one or more scapegoat populations. But structural racism requires the fascist authoritarian element sustaining the various racist systems.
The difference between the Confederacy and the current regime, of course, is that the Confederacy did not hold the power to quite literally destroy the entire planet. The current regime does.
@atsiko “eye-rollingly pedantic and concern-trolling arguments”? So it’s not possible to agree with Ng’s sentiment but quibble with her particular choice of terms without being a troll? I guess there was no point to this conversation in the first place then. Look, if Ng had wanted to call him a “Piece of Shit” I certainly wouldn’t quibble. But “fascism” has a particular meaning, one that’s all the more important given the current state of our government, and the term ought to have some meaning beyond racism. I am *not*, by the way, saying Campbell wasn’t a fascist. He might well have been, and it frankly wouldn’t surprise me if he were. Some of the points raised in this thread by people who know more about Campbell than I do certainly lean in that direction. But I do think it’s worth having the conversation.
@Kevin, are you objecting to Ng’s cursing in public? I believe that ship has sailed. Hell, I still think that “data” is plural, and I curse in public. I even remember when “Hell” was unfit for polite company.