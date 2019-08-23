I got back from Ireland and this stack of new books and ARCs was waiting for me. What here would you be happy to have for your own? Share your thoughts in the comments.
3 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/23/19”
I want to read The Golden Wolf by Linnea Hartsuyker, but I need to read the second book, The Sea Queen first.
Thoroughly enjoyed S.K. Dunstall’s Stars Uncharted and Linesman series so Stars Beyond is my pick!
Kassandra Montag will be at the 2019 Nebraska Book Festival next month. AFTER THE FLOOD looks quite intriguing.