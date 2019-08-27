Some News About the Campbell Award for Best New Writer

It’s undergoing a name change, to the Astounding Award for Best New Writer. All the details are here.

I don’t know if the name change is retroactive, but I gotta say I wouldn’t mind being known as an Astounding Award winner.

It was Jeannette Ng who made this happen by speaking up, and also the folks at Dell Magazines, who sponsor the award, for listening. Good on each. This is a good outcome to what could have been a drawn-out and contentious issue, and I applaud it.