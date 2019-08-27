Uncategorized

Some News About the Campbell Award for Best New Writer

John Scalzi2 Comments

It’s undergoing a name change, to the Astounding Award for Best New Writer. All the details are here.

I don’t know if the name change is retroactive, but I gotta say I wouldn’t mind being known as an Astounding Award winner.

It was Jeannette Ng who made this happen by speaking up, and also the folks at Dell Magazines, who sponsor the award, for listening. Good on each. This is a good outcome to what could have been a drawn-out and contentious issue, and I applaud it.

2 thoughts on “Some News About the Campbell Award for Best New Writer

  2. Nice to see, and done in a swift and respectful way.

    And too, I’m happy to be reclassified as an Astounding nominee. :)

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.