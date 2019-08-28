Uncategorized And Now, a Sentence From the Current Work in Progress August 28, 2019 John Scalzi7 Comments “Gaaaaah! So much effluvia!” Thank you for your attention. Have a fine evening. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
7 thoughts on “And Now, a Sentence From the Current Work in Progress”
I knew a girl called Effluvia once…
Didn’t know you were working on a Trump biography…
Effluvia is one of those fun-to-say words end. I like alluvial and abysmal, epithelial and filial as well. They just roll off the tongue. I picture Professor Higgins teaching Eliza to say…
“Out of geological filial piety, the effluvia falls endlessly on the abysmal alluvial plains like epithelial rain (from spain).”
Uh..oh. sounds like a bad joke is coming along from that snippet. Please, not a Terry Prachett!
Tor marketing meeting, sometime in the near future:
“Lemme just toss this out there. Scratch & Sniff dustjacket. Show of hands? Anyone? Anyone?”
Shut up and take my money!
Pretty sure that line could be an entire, self contained story.