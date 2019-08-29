I’m a simple man, and so I can say one of the things that made me feel like a real fancy pants person — someone who had really made it in the world — was the day we got a new refrigerator and instead of throwing out the old one entirely, we moved it to the garage, where it took on a new and even more celebrated life as our drinks fridge. Look, when you get to a point in your life where you have a whole fridge just for drinks, you’re kind of top of the heap. Call me provincial, but I still wholly smug about it.
Today I was out and about, and we were running low on soda, so I went ahead and stocked up. Krissy and I don’t generally drink sugared sodas at this point, so most of the soda here is diet. We have both Coke Zero and Diet Coke (regular and caffeine-free versions), and I also have the Vanilla and Orange Vanilla versions of Coke Zero just to mix things up. We also have diet Barq’s, Sprite Zero, Cherry 7-UP, Diet Cherry Dr Pepper and Caffeine-Free Diet Dr Pepper, Diet Orange Crush and Diet Ginger Ale with Lemonade, plus various other drinkables, including Krissy’s beer and mixers (there’s usually a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra down there on the bottom shelf as well).
Yes, we drink a lot of soda. Don’t worry, we have water from the tap (which we then filter, because we have well water). It’s in the other fridge, along with milk and various fruit juices. We do drink other things, is what I’m saying. Try not to worry too much about our kidneys.
Do you have a drinks fridge? Do you feel smug about it if you do? Do you want one if you don’t? I’m genuinely curious.
67 thoughts on “Behold My Drinks Fridge”
Drinks fridge? Not for me. Full-size Coke Freestyle? Yes, please.
Yes, I do, but I never thought it was any big deal. I just like a variety of beverages cold at all times. Never felt smug about it. OTOH I don’t have a freezer. I guess I’m just a Costco failure.
We have a fridge in the garage. It’s where we keep the 8 1/2 gallons of milk we buy at a time and the produce.Couldn’t last without it- 4 kids plus drinking milk every day is a lot of shopping.
Years and years ago Ed saw an ad in some magazine that showed a refrigerator entirely filled with cheese and gasped audibly and said “this. THIS is what I want for Christmas.”
And yet no. We don’t have either a drinks fridge OR a cheese fridge.
We have a hi-sense vending machine in the den. Yes. A coin free vending machine. That way we can keep our drinks colder than the normal fridge (keep our sodas at 34 our food fridge at 37) and don’t have to open the fridge door to get a can of something.
We aren’t quite that fancy. Our store brand sodas go wherever we happen to find space.
Well, does a wine fridge count?
Maybe it’s a midwestern thing but having a basement or garage fridge is definitely filed under Living The Life. I always thought it was a tragedy that in my peak beer drinking days in my 20s when I could have most used a drinks fridge, I didn’t have the money to buy one or the square footage to put one.
Not me. I live in a condo, and my garage is one space in a detached building, plus we’ve got too much random junk, bicycles, etc. in it, and even when I lived in a house back east, when we’ve replaced refrigerators it’s because they died.
There’s room to put a dorm fridge under my desk, I guess, but I’m not much of a soda drinker, and my wife’s couple of diet cokes a day don’t really justify the space. (The coffee pot’s downstairs in the kitchen, and if I had one up here I’d get even less exercise and even more caffeine.)
We do have a drink fridge, but it is smaller. It’s more like a dorm room-sized fridge. We keep some soda pop in it for guests as we don’t drink soda too often. Some seltzer water (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), wine and some beer as well. The wine and beer don’t last as long as the soda for some reason.
Dorm fridge in our shared basement office, used for beer and for bulky leftovers like pots of stew or soup or chili. Useful, but not something I ever thought to feel smug about. But I’m glad the Scalzi Compound Bev-Fridge brings you joy!
I do in fact have 2 drink refrigerators. A 40 btl white wine & 100 btl red wine refrigerator. There is also a dedicated shelf in the food fridge for Dr. Pepper 10!
No, we don’t. My husband drinks coffee, vitamin water at work, and milk after he gets home. I drink tea in the morning, water from then till dinner, then milk. During the summer, we also indulge in a Stewart’s root beer with dinner. My daughter drinks milk.* All day long. Although she will also go for apple juice if milk’s not available. So our fridge is stocked with a minimum of 3 gallons of milk at any one time.
*No really. Several of her friend’s moms will buy a full gallon of milk just for her when she’s on a sleep over.
I know someone who has THREE SEPARATE drinks fridges. They bought a house from someone who was apparently really serious about chilling various forms of alcohol, and since they don’t drink alcohol, every former wine- or beer- or whatever-fridge now holds various non-alcoholic drinks . . . not sure if that counts, since it wasn’t exactly my friends’ choice to have that many fridges, but still. Three drinks fridges.
We don’t have a drinks fridge, but now that we have a garage, it’s on our list of things to add to the household eventually. Probably when we upgrade our current fridge.
My parents lived in their last house long enough to pay off the mortgage. Their old fridge was wearing out, but not entirely dead, so they moved that fridge to the garage (which became their drinks fridge), and bought a new one for the kitchen.
To everyone’s surprise, the garage fridge was still working when they sold that house, retired, and bought a new (to them) place for cash. It’s still the garage fridge, and that’s still where my father keeps his soft drinks.
I have a Best Buy credit card. A few years ago, one of their “back to school!” emails was advertising a dorm fridge for a pretty reasonable price, and I especially liked the fact it had a small freezer on top (none of the fridges I had when I actually *lived* in a dorm had a freezer to speak of). The dorm fridge was cheap enough, I bought it for my office, and that’s now *my* drinks fridge. I bought a small microwave (they’re dirt-cheap these days, if you don’t want anything fancy) and put it on top of the fridge. I keep a couple of frozen meals and a couple of pints of ice cream in the freezer compartment.
Lest anyone think that seems like overkill, when I could just walk to the kitchen–I’m disabled. My office is a lot closer to the bedroom than the kitchen is. The whole point of the dorm fridge was that I wouldn’t have to walk all the way to the other end of the house (where the kitchen is), if all I wanted was a Coke. I keep the actual unrefrigerated twelve-packs in the kitchen, but I bring enough of the cans back to my office that I only have to restock my fridge every couple of days. Anything I can do to walk less, and conserve my energy, is a good thing.
Thats a lot of beverages….
We have a min-refrigerator in the basement that is a “drinks fridge.” However, now that youngest son has moved back home to finish off the remainder of his college education, it appears to be filled with exercise recovery beverages.
We have a wine cooler that my husband picked out from the employee gift catalog last year. I think we’re more amused than smug. It does a decent job of keeping drinks cold. At the moment, it’s stocked with 3 Mountain Dew Kickstarts, 2 hard ciders, and a can of iced tea.
Sure, we all thought Scalzi had made it with the 10-year contract. But no, it was when he installed the drinks fridge in the garage that we knew he really made it. However you can’t fit a deli plate in the fridge. For that you need Warren Buffet level of success.
And is that Great Lakes Brewery on the bottom there? Great taste.
I first heard about a drinks fridge in an old William Gibson short story where he mentions a party at someone’s place where there is a beer fridge. For a brief while I had a drinks fridge in my garage, like you did. I also felt as if I’d “made it”, because it was in a garage that I owned (well, me and the bank, but it wasn’t rented was the point). But I don’t drink very much, beer or soda, and when the old fridge died that was the end of that.
I knew I had made it when a small wine cellar was wheeled into the kitchen of my apartment. I still have it. In vino happy life. Or something.
We did for awhile, in our basement, for my sons. However, it used a lot of electricity. The kitchen fridge was at the top of the stairs and the drinks fridge was at the bottom of the stairs. I eventually decided to stop paying the extra money for my offspring to not need to climb a flight of stairs.
Have one? No. Used to though.
Want one? Yes.
I drink a lot of diet soda, and mixing that with rum or vodka that has been kept cold is my almost daily end of day ritual to celebrate the survival of my 2 toddlers. It’s also great to have on hand while I do my 3d modeling and bedroom DJing progressive house, breaks, and trance sets.
No drinks fridge for me. I don’t drink enough soda or aloe vera juice to make one worthwhile. Stil, I am curious about tasting Diet Ginger Ale With Lemonade or Orange Vanilla Coke Zero.
In my office I have the dorm fridge that my daughter abandoned when she finished college. In theory, it’s to have healthy food so I eat good lunches. In practice, it’s a drinks fridge.
I have 1 Caffeine Free Diet Pepsi per day, the rest water. Additionally, a beer and/or prosecco about once a month. I don’t crave a drinks fridge but if I could have a garage freezer–not big enough for a season of venison, just enough so I can mix up my frozen foods–ah, that would be when I would feel part of the 1%.
We have a basement fridge that does hold drinks, mainly beer and a few diet sodas. It is also the overflow fridge for extra yogurt, cream, veggies, and stuff we don’t use every day.
We have a mini-fridge that we put drinks in to keep cold.
John
I have to say that based on the comments having a single drinks fridge is old news.
We have a large food fridge.
A drinks fridge.
A wine fridge.
2 ‘apartment’ fridges which are kept in each major bedroom usually keeping more drinks in them along with the odd bit of chocolate.
We need another fridge just to keep the flour cool and have had solar panels installed to help all five fridges plus freezer run. This is in the UK to provide an international dimension.
I don’t feel smug but it definitely feels luxurious. Especially when the 5 coffee machines are included with the upstairs and downstairs kettles.
This might explain why we never feel we have a need to travel when on holiday.
Ive taken to drinking Polar water. Zero calorie. No artificial anything. Ingredient list is something like “carbonated water, natural flavors”.
Through some form of transubmutation, i believe dark sorcery may be involved, the stuff tastes pretry good without any calories or sweetners.
No caffeine though. Which is a pity.
But otherwise, yeah, you can drink a variety of flavors, lime, raspberry, orange, which is nice cause it lets you change things up a bit.
During my life as a homebrewer and beer-obsessive, I had something known as a DBR (Dedicated Beer Refrigerator). It was a great old thick-doored fridge from the 60s and I eventually drilled through the door and added two taps so I could keep Cornelius kegs of homebrew ready to drink. In my experience, most brewers have a DBR. You could call yours a DSR.
Now I have a 48-bottle wine cooler in the kitchen island (hey, it came with the house — might be why I bought the house).
One, no, I don’t have a drinks fridge and, two, diet root beer is a sin against nature (not to mention against root beer) and there’s not enough brain bleach to wipe out that memory!
At my lakehouse, we have a small pantry that is dubbed the party closet (it stores paper plates, cups, towels, etc) and it has a drink fridge which is GLORIOUS.
We have a regular fridge in the garage (e.g. we put more than just drinks in it: food overflow (generally revolving around parties), both frozen and refrigerated; stuff we don’t want the kids to realize we have (they never check remember to check it when hunting for munchies); etc etc.
Nice to see you’re making do with the new weak Coke Zero. I do too, but still miss the old stuff.
Have you tried Dr. Pepper Ten? I like it a lot, much better than Diet Dr. Pepper, though it’s annoying that the only forms I can get it in at the store are 2 L bottles and 12 oz. cans. The gas station nearby used to have the 20 oz. bottles.
We have a second refrigerator in the basement, but it’s not turned on. It’s just sitting there. Waiting. Hoping to one day be useful again.
We have a fridge and a chest type freezer in the (attached)garage. Such luxury. Not just for drinks though, we bring groceries home and unload them directly into the fridge/freezer/pantry shelves out there. No lugging heavy bags into the house all at once. We bring things in a few meals at a time, and store the things we “should” snack on like veggies and fruits in the fridge in the kitchen. If you want ice cream or a coke (high octane only here) you can walk the extra 12 steps to the garage to work a few of the calories off.
I’ve seen the thermostats on that particular style go a bit wonky, be prepared.
I have two main drinks of choice: tap water poured straight from the faucet and hot tea. Neither benefits from the fridge, so it’s not a thing I desire. But I can imagine people who drink cold drinks might like a place to keep them if they are running out of room in their fridge.
My girlfriend and I have a drink fridge with Coke and mixers, a wine fridge, and a drink shelf in her freezer with vodka, triple sec, rum, and tequila, kept cold for frozen “froo froo” drinks.
That is what my regular fridge looks like, minus the alcohol. Where’s the food? I eat out!
I didn’t realize drinks fridges were making it. We’ve had one for ages- it was free, some business was getting rid of it. Periodically it gets filled food (blame Costco runs) and I get annoyed. We also moved it to the basement from the garage so it would work better. It turns out that most fridges are only designed to work with so much of a temperature differential to their surroundings, so it wasn’t working so well in extreme heat or cold.
I had a friend in high school (in Ohio) who had a separate fridge for drinks and I thought she was RICH. It just seemed so . . . abundant. And they only had two kids! You could have a Coke any time! My mother would only buy pop twice a month, and if you drank your share too quickly, too bad for you. As an adult, I drink very little of anything cold other than water, and Chicago tap water is really good, so no need for the fridge now that I can afford it. But my brother, with four children, has a second fridge in the basement pantry, packed with gallons of milk, frozen vegetables, cheese, his beer, etc.
agree, the separate drinks fridge always seemed to me a marker of ‘making it’.
Most of the houses around us have one but we don’t. The house was a foreclosure and didn’t have any appliances, once we’d bought all those there wasn’t much left for a spare fridge..
also I have qualms about the amount of electricity the second fridge would burn through.
We did get a second freezer when my son took up hunting, for the good red meat..
Our neighbor has a massive custom drinks fridge with wood panels and doors, got it from a friend when they remodeled the kitchen for the third time.. that’s real ‘making it’ money, we haven’t managed to remodel even once yet.
Fridge costs – http://blog.gvea.com/wordpress/?p=933
1992 fridge
Initial cost: $25 at a garage sale (or maybe you moved the old fridge from the kitchen and it was free.) Regardless of how cheap it was, it’s still costing you a lot.
5 years of electricity to operate it: $1,415
Total: $1,440
New fridge (Energy Star)
Initial cost: $674
5 years of electricity to operate it: $450
Total: $1,124
I have a drinks fridge, but as a home brewer it holds three 5 gallon kegs of home-brew, plus a few bottles etc. in the door, and has taps on the front. The freezer section is hops storage for future batches.
Really old refrigerators are serious energy hogs. Our electric company actually used to have a program where they would GIVE you a new fridge if your old one was old enough. We looked into it when replacing our 1988 fridge, but decided the fridges they had on offer weren’t what we wanted. They would have been perfectly good second fridges if we had been in the market for that sort of thing, though. We have a rather large primary refrigerator, so now that there are only two of us in the house we can easily fit in any drinks we wish to keep cold. What we do run short of now and then is freezer space, but that usually indicates that we haven’t been eating up the stuff in our freezer on schedule.
In the town I grew up in bacon the 60s probably half of the homes had a spare refrigerator in either the garage or a shed that was full of drinks, with lots of beer being common.
It was a small enough town that folks knew each other, and the local mailman who walked the route was acquainted with most everyone. And most everyone told him that, if it was a hot summer’s day and he needed a cool, refreshing drink, to help himself to anything in the refrigerator in the garage/shed.
I think Harry the Mailman finished most of his deliveries in the summer half in the bag. Even better, he provided perfect cover when a Dad went out to the refrigerator, found there were number of beers missing, and came in to draw down on us high school kids. A puzzled look, a “dunno–hasn’t Harry been by delivering the mail?” usually worked and clued us in that it was time to raid a different refrigerator.
(Those beers, of course, weren’t Great Lakes craft brews. Miller Genuine Draft, PBR, Schmidt’s of Philadelphia and Bud were most common with an occasional Ballantine, Stroh’s–fire-brewed!–or National Bohemian thrown in. Michelob was for snobs.)
I looked long and hard at that interior. All I’m gonna say is, “Where is the pale ale? Stout? Cream ale? Scorch ale? Brown ale?”
Don’t forget to rotate cans out of the back. You wouldn’t necessarily think it, but that soda can go bad.
Scorch ale. Now that would be interesting. Scotch ale, however, is what was meant!
And I’m not envious of much, but I am envious of the beer fridge a friend of mine has in his finished basement. It’s got a full clear glass door, like the coolers in your local convenience store, so everything is visible. That has got to be the best beer fridge ever. (Except he’s got to hide the good stuff back behind all the beers he bought on sale. You make sure the Chimay isn’t front and center where it’s visible to anyone and everyone.)
I too have a drinks fridge. The only part I’m smug about when it comes to said drinks fridge is the selection of whiskey I keep in it.
Love that they sell diet Barq’s in Ohio! As a recent transplant from south Louisiana to southeast Idaho (and loving every second of every day) I was pleasantly surprised to find out diet Barq’s is sold here. It’s one of my few connections to my former life, and it still tastes just like the sugared version.
FL Transplant wrote: In the town I grew up in bacon the 60s…
I assume you meant “back in the 60s,” but perhaps your autocorrect takes into account the blog you’re posting to.
I’m pretty happy to be in Canada, and healthcare in the US sounds like such a nightmare… but “Vanilla and Orange Vanilla versions of Coke Zero“?! And I bet — nay, I am certain — you also have Cherry Coke Zero as an option. It’s a strong case for looking into immigrating that you’re laying out here. After all, housing costs (which would allow one to have a drink fridge and the space for a drink fridge) and Coke Zero are the things that affect your daily happiness and well-being.
I don’t drink enough ‘other’ drinks to have a drink fridge. I do have a wine cooler, does that count?
And what, no diet Mt. Dew?!?!
Yes. However, in addition to beer, our drink fridge also holds bicycle tires and inner tubes. I buy them on sale and they keep better when not exposed to light, heat, or circulating air.
I basically made my husband’s year when I suggested he get a beer fridge to keep down in the basement. He is now the envy of his guy friends.
My beers don’t last long enough to merit a whole entire fridge.
Please tell me that the freezer of the drinks fridge is filled with ice cream. Floats all around!
Tomorrow I’m getting a small wine fridge (and the house to go with it) and honestly I’m not sure what we’ll put in it. We just don’t drink a lot of wine, but the shape isn’t super conducive to cans or cider bottles.
I’m sure we’ll find something. Maybe I’ll use it to ferment pickles.
Having a second fridge also means more space for refrigerator magnets!
We do have a dorm fridge upstairs for drinks. Our rental house had a fridge, so our personal fridge is in the garage, but it is primarily additional freezer space.
Mike.W is totally right. I had several cans of soda where the soda ate through the can and leaked all over the cabinet.
Made me re-think drinking Diet Coke with Lime.
We have a drinks fridge. It was my grandparents 1964 Coldspot, and it’s been moved across IL twice. Right now it’s in our game room and filled with local craft beers, drink mixers, and pop/water. We’ve covered it with magnets from our travels and interactive magnet sets for people to play with between shooting pool or playing games.
It still works like a charm after 50+ years, and I’m so glad to have it in my house. It seems odd to have fond family memories around a fridge, but this fridge was in my grandparents rec room when I was a child, and we had many family gatherings in that room. I remember getting my grandpa a beer from it while watching Cubs games, and the sound it makes when opening or closing (a distinct think as the latch releases or relocks) takes me right back there. I’d post a picture of it (because it’s too awesome not to share), but I don’t think I can post a pic in the comments.
No drinks fridge, don’t need one for ice tea and milk.
A couple I know, when the ice maker broke on their old fridge, kept the old one when they bought the replacement. It’s now living in their basement, it occasionally handles overflow food purchases but it’s mainly for baking weeks. Seriously, holiday cookie baking there calls for at least one case of eggs from Costco, and once the baking supplies start to move upstairs there’s room to chill cookie dough.
And here I thought you would be more of a Rhinegeist Brewery fan or Columbus brewery than a Great Lakes guy. A+. Happy to see the Fitz. Did you know it is considered an example of style for beer judges judging such things?