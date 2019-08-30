New Books and ARCs, 8/30/19

As we roll into the final weekend of summer*, here’s a hefty stack of new books and ARCs for your consideration. What’s in this stack you’d like to see summer off with? Tell us all in the comments!
I’m really looking forward to Daemon Voices. Pullman’s philosophy and his writing are so out of the box that I really want to know what inspires him and make him the magnificent writer that he is.
That book is much too small to hold the best of Glen Cook. I can’t fit the best of Glen Cook on one shelf!
The two above focused on two of my three picks. (The Gordon Dickson is unfamiliar, so time to do some searching.)
Mark Wyman is not wrong. Kudos to Nightshade for this one.
“The Best of Glen Cook”, certainly.
The Cook and the Chizmar!!
@klhoughton Here (https://jamesdavisnicoll.com/review/a-way-out-of-the-cage) is a review of _Hour of the Horde_ by James Nicoll. He says: “This is a classic old-time SF novel, the sort where humans turn out to have very special gifts that trump advanced technology and physical prowess. ” and “This isn’t exactly a classic, but I would not be terribly surprised to discover that it had influenced both Glen Cook’s Starfishers series and David Weber’s Dahak series.” The novel dates rom 1969.
I am at least curious about _Council of Fire_ by Eric Flint and David Hunt. I have met Hunt several times — he is a friend of a friend — and liked his first four books a lot: the “Dark Wing” series.
You’re a classy person for promoting some of these author’s work considering how they threat you. That Kratman though … I’d have burned that one. That guy is pure malignancy.
I bought the ARC of the Flint/Hunt book and I have to say that it’s not doing much for me. I’m about a quarter of the way through it and I’m not sure I’ll finish. Not as much narrative drive as I’ve found in some of Flint’s other books.
Augusta:
I don’t feel in the least bit threatened by any author, so.