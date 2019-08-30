Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 8/30/19

John Scalzi10 Comments

As we roll into the final weekend of summer*, here’s a hefty stack of new books and ARCs for your consideration. What’s in this stack you’d like to see summer off with? Tell us all in the comments!

 

(*Northern Hemisphere only. Statement inaccurate in terms of equinoxes. Your mileage may vary. Consult a doctor if problems persist.)

10 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 8/30/19

  1. I’m really looking forward to Daemon Voices. Pullman’s philosophy and his writing are so out of the box that I really want to know what inspires him and make him the magnificent writer that he is.

  2. That book is much too small to hold the best of Glen Cook. I can’t fit the best of Glen Cook on one shelf!

  3. The two above focused on two of my three picks. (The Gordon Dickson is unfamiliar, so time to do some searching.)

    Mark Wyman is not wrong. Kudos to Nightshade for this one.

  6. @klhoughton Here (https://jamesdavisnicoll.com/review/a-way-out-of-the-cage) is a review of _Hour of the Horde_ by James Nicoll. He says: “This is a classic old-time SF novel, the sort where humans turn out to have very special gifts that trump advanced technology and physical prowess. ” and “This isn’t exactly a classic, but I would not be terribly surprised to discover that it had influenced both Glen Cook’s Starfishers series and David Weber’s Dahak series.” The novel dates rom 1969.

  7. I am at least curious about _Council of Fire_ by Eric Flint and David Hunt. I have met Hunt several times — he is a friend of a friend — and liked his first four books a lot: the “Dark Wing” series.

  8. You’re a classy person for promoting some of these author’s work considering how they threat you. That Kratman though … I’d have burned that one. That guy is pure malignancy.

  9. I bought the ARC of the Flint/Hunt book and I have to say that it’s not doing much for me. I’m about a quarter of the way through it and I’m not sure I’ll finish. Not as much narrative drive as I’ve found in some of Flint’s other books.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.