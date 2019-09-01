Uncategorized

The View From Abe’s Place, 9/1/19

John Scalzi3 Comments

He’s got a good view of it all, I have to say.

At the airport now and heading home. Hope you’re having a lovely Labor Day weekend.

3 thoughts on "The View From Abe's Place, 9/1/19

  1. I pictured Hafte Sorvalh talking to the kids by the Reflecting Pond about halfway up the right side.

    Despite all of the problematic governing (or lack thereof) that goes on there, seeing the sights in DC gave me a certain enthusiasm about our country.

