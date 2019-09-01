He’s got a good view of it all, I have to say.
At the airport now and heading home. Hope you’re having a lovely Labor Day weekend.
3 thoughts on “The View From Abe’s Place, 9/1/19”
I pictured Hafte Sorvalh talking to the kids by the Reflecting Pond about halfway up the right side.
Despite all of the problematic governing (or lack thereof) that goes on there, seeing the sights in DC gave me a certain enthusiasm about our country.
May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest!
So, I haven’t seen any designs yet for the Trump Memorial.
Something about a fat guy with his hand in a cookie jar, perhaps?