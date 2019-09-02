I woke up early enough that dew was still on the spiderwebs. I imagine it’s a little annoying for the spiders, but it sure is pretty for the rest of us.
(And yes, we have quite a few spiders. Which means we have fewer of the others sorts of bugs. Fair trade.)
4 thoughts on “Labor Day Spiderweb”
The black & white one is a nice shot. Looks like a fishing net, only for the air. (Yeah, it’s early a.m. yet here.) Thank you, sir!
Fun fact — that picture is actually in color (which you can see for yourself if you have photoediting software by bumping up the color saturation, you’ll see the brown on the wood sliding door behind the web). It’s just naturally mostly monochromatic.
Nice photos. I love the way spider webs look in the dew. Less fond of the way they feel wrapped around your face!!
Just finished reading “Lady Astronauts” last night. By Mary Robinette Kowal. Wonderful book, enjoyed it very much.
Speaking of monochrome in color photos vrs. B&W photos…
I’ve been scanning old family photos recently — many from the 1920s and 30s judging from the autos in the background, and I find that using the color setting on scanning even way old B&W photos sometimes improves the image quality. Who knew?