Final Notes re: the Campbell/Astounding Award Name Change

First, this tweet from CoNZealand 2020 (next year’s Worldcon), regarding how it intends to proceed with the newly-renamed Astounding Award:
This is relevant because there were some folks who were saying that due to the name change and the WSFS constitution, the Astounding Award could not be administered/given out until the WSFS constitution itself noted the change of name, a process which could take two years or longer. Fortunately for everyone involved, the people who are actually running the convention recognized this was trivial nickpickery of the highest order; it’s the same award and there’s not reason not to keep doing things as they have been. So it’s good that’s settled.
Second, there’s not been any guidance to how people who won the award when it was known as the Campbell should refer to themselves in relation to the award today: Are we still Campbell Award winners, or are we now Astounding Award winners? Well, I’ve personally made the unilateral decision that I will be referring to myself as an “Astounding Award winner” and when necessary for context I’ll say “Astounding Award (formerly the Campbell Award)” or some such*.
Why? Mostly because I think it makes sense to standardize how we refer to the award and to use the current name for doing so. I think previous winners and nominees adopting the new name in reference to their nominations and wins is useful in terms of helping with the transition from one name to the next. There may be some previous award winners and nominees that prefer to continue using the former name and that’s their right, for whatever reason, but I’m fine with the new name. So: Astounding Award winner it is.
With regard to others referring to the Astounding Award, my suggestion is they also use the new name for the award, but given the history of the award and the length of time the Astounding was the Campbell, I’m not going to go out of my way to be offended if people refer to it as the Campbell. It’s possible a very small minority of people who are performatively outraged at the name change will insist on calling it the Campbell in the same way and for the same reasons that some people think saying “Merry Christmas” is striking a blow against political correctness, or whatever. Those people are silly, and also a little bit sad. But to each their own.
In any event, hi, I won the Astounding Award, back when it was called the Campbell. But you can say I won the Astounding Award for short.
(* Please note that while I am adopting the Astounding name moving forward, by and large I am not going to go back into this site’s archives and swap out “Campbell” with “Astounding” in previously written entries. That would be a lot of work, and I am lazy. I will probably update it on professional bios/CVs and such. That is much less work.)
Also, let’s please not use this comment thread to attempt to relitigate the name change. It’s happened, it’s done, and griping about it here won’t change it (indeed, griping about it anywhere won’t change it). So let’s table it for the purposes of this thread.
Also also, I suspect that some of you might want to use this thread to talk about the discussion regarding the Tiptree Award and whether that name should be changed as well. I’d prefer we don’t, thanks; there are other places online to talk about that. With that noted, I will say that were I to create an award today, what I would not do is name it after a person.
I have a slightly different opinion on what to call my Campbell Award; I like the name Astounding Award, but my plaque still says Campbell Award on it. I like the idea of being a Campbell Award winner, even as I don’t like Campbell’s opinions (in fact, in some ways, that’s part of why I like still calling it the Campbell, as I won a character award in college from a House named for an anti-Semite. It’s a way of repudiating the name…). Eventually, perhaps, we might get an “official” statement renaming the previous winners to be Astounding Award winners.
Sometimes, of course, it’s the other way around from the Campbell/Astounding situation, in which the new name is the neutral one. No one should be thought of as “silly, and also a little bit sad” for wanting to keep using an old neutral name when it’s been replaced by a non-neutral one. Washington National Airport, for instance.
Michael Burstein:
Yup. Your choice is your own, and I won’t gainsay it.
The winners, past, present, and future, are all Astounding. And they should name themselves however they like.
We could do as Prince did and refer to it as the Astounding Award (TAFKAC), referring to “The Award Formerly Known As Campbell.”
Just getting the satire in early, in case this turns into another one of those tempests in a teapot that generate spasms and frissons among some elements of fandom.
I’m astounded it’s even a controversy.
Sow confusion in the history bank! Rename it every year after whomever wins it. That’ll show . . . um, whomever it was.
I think that’s a good solution. It was the CA, now it’s the AA. You’re not white-washing its history, but you’re ready to move forward and welcoming of the new name.
Many folks, including myself, call the mostly-ballet theater in Lincoln Center by its original name, New York State Theater, rather than its current name, Climate-Change-Denying Recently-Deceased Billionaire Theater.
This all came about as I was working through Gregory Benford’s excellent alt-history tale, ‘The Berlin Project’ – wherein Campbell is one of the minor characters. So he won’t exactly be erased from SF…
Call the award whatever you like. You’ll always be a Campbell Award winner in my view, and well deserved, too. Not that my view matters even a little to anyone else.
However, it is, and always will be, The Sears Tower. Also: Marshall Fields.
My personal take is to call the old ones Campbell’s, to match the name on the plaque, and the new ones going forward Astoundings. But I’m not eligible for either so I don’t feel it very strongly. I will say that I went through the wiki list of past winners and nominees when this came up. I was surprised to find it an almost even mix of “now a giant of the field” and “who?” I guess you never can tell.
Any attempt to rewrite history, to state that X equals not X, sticks in my craw. You didn’t win an Astounding Award because that award didn’t exist when you won your award. Names matter; if they didn’t, why the rename?
If you’re confused, just look at the plaque (or whatever) you received. What does it say you won? That’s what you won. Be proud and move on. It was, after all, a great achievement. Congratulations!