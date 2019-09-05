Uncategorized

The Internet Sends Me Flowers

John Scalzi17 Comments

Seriously, these flowers arrived on my doorstep with a note that said “Congratulations for just being a pretty awesome person” and it was signed “The Internet.”

And, well. I’m actually touched. Whether I am actually awesome enough to truly deserve flowers from the Internet remains to be seen, but I certainly appreciate the vote of confidence and will endeavor to live up to the flowers (and when I don’t, to at least try to learn from it).

But, yeah. Getting unexpected flowers made my day. Thanks, Internet!

17 thoughts on “The Internet Sends Me Flowers

  2. That’s… really cool! I guess the Internet isn’t all snark and response. And you definitely deserve some praise for awesomeness, in spite of certain burritos.

  3. Y’know, has anybody ever considered that Terminator got the first half of the name “Skynet” wrong?

    I feel like you should be more worried than you are, John.

  10. But…*still* haven’t found the fruit & chocolate bouquet, hmm? Well, we’ll call them one more time for today.

    😄 😉

    Flowers? About time. Well deserved.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.