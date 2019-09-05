Seriously, these flowers arrived on my doorstep with a note that said “Congratulations for just being a pretty awesome person” and it was signed “The Internet.”
And, well. I’m actually touched. Whether I am actually awesome enough to truly deserve flowers from the Internet remains to be seen, but I certainly appreciate the vote of confidence and will endeavor to live up to the flowers (and when I don’t, to at least try to learn from it).
But, yeah. Getting unexpected flowers made my day. Thanks, Internet!
17 thoughts on “The Internet Sends Me Flowers”
That’s a lovely vase, too. Goes well with the flowers.
That’s… really cool! I guess the Internet isn’t all snark and response. And you definitely deserve some praise for awesomeness, in spite of certain burritos.
Y’know, has anybody ever considered that Terminator got the first half of the name “Skynet” wrong?
I feel like you should be more worried than you are, John.
So, were they sent by Flower Transfer Protocol?
Getting flowers is always cool. Good on you, John. Enjoy!
The Internet knows where you live
If the Internet sent them, they’re probably some sort of targeting beacon for the pending swarms of angry bees
David Brigden:
I mean, my address is on this very site and has been for almost two decades, so this is not terribly surprising.
Well deserved sir! Enjoy!
But…*still* haven’t found the fruit & chocolate bouquet, hmm? Well, we’ll call them one more time for today.
😄 😉
Flowers? About time. Well deserved.
Those are some seriously beautiful orchids. Not cheap, either. Enjoy.
And beautifully arranged; I too love flowers but I’m useless at the art of doing so…
The internet should appreciate you, you absolutely make it better.
Awww. Take another raise in grade as a Cat Person of Note, John!
Fluffy loves you!
Yeah, that is pretty cool. Good job, Internet; good job, Scalzi.
Well you do send an awful lot of cat pictures.
For the benefit of today’s lucky 10,000, that was supposed to link to this: http://clarkesworldmagazine.com/kritzer_01_15/