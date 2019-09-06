Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 9/5/19

John Scalzi4 Comments

Oh, hey, look at the time: It’s “A stack of new books and ARCs” o’clock! As it often is on Fridays afternoons. What here looks enticing to you? Share in the comments.

4 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/5/19

  1. I didn’t know Hugh Howey had something else out- I must track that down! And I had read Patricia Cornwell years ago, and always liked her books. Actually, these all look pretty interesting…

  2. Assassin’s Apprentice has built a solid reputation since its first publication in 1995. When you start this one, you’re in for a long haul;
    The Farseer Trilogy:
    1) Assassin’s Apprentice
    2) Royal Assassin
    3) Assassin’s Quest

    Followed by the Liveship Traders Trilogy
    1) Ship of Magic
    2) Mad Ship
    3) Ship of Destiny

    Followed by The Tawny Man Trilogy
    1) Fool’s Errand
    2) Golden Fool
    3) Fool’s Fate

    Followed by The Rain Wilds Chronicles
    1) Dragon Keeper
    2) Dragon Haven
    3) City of Dragons
    4) Blood of Dragons

    And finally, The Fitz and the Fool Trilogy
    1) Fool’s Assassin
    2) Fool’s Quest
    3)…

  3. New Randall Munroe!!
    My brother and I gave the previous one “What if” to each other as Xmas presents. Maybe we can do it again.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.