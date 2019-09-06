The Gunn Center Makes a Change, and Further Thoughts on the Reassessment of John W. Campbell

The Gunn Center for the Study of Science Fiction at the University of Kansas has announced that it’s changing the name of its annual conference from the Campbell Conference (named after Analog editor John W. Campbell) to the Gunn Center Conference. In the same announcement, it notes that it is discussing alternative names for its current Campbell Award, this one for best novel (yes, there were two different Campbell Awards for over 40 years; yes, this was a source of no small amusement during that time). “When a decision is made, we will announce it,” the Gunn Center said, which suggests that it’s not a question of if the name change will happen, but the timing of it.
This will no doubt start another round of anguished wailing from certain quarters about the erasure of John W. Campbell from the annals of science fiction history. The answer to this is he’s not being erased, he’s merely being reassessed. And the reassessment is: His extensive paper trail of bigotry, reactionary thought and pseudo-scientific nonsense wasn’t a great look at the time — a fact amply detailed by a number of his contemporaries in the field — and it’s even less of a great look now. As a result, his name is being taken off some things it was on before, because it staying on them means those things (and the people administering those things) would then have to carry the freight of, and answer for, his bigotry, reactionary thought and pseudo-scientific nonsense. And they would rather not.
“But why now?!?” comes the anguished cry. What is it about 2019 that suddenly makes John W. Campbell’s star fall? It’s easy for those angry to blame Jeannette Ng, who in winning what was then called the Campbell Award (the one for new writers, not the one for best novel, see, it was confusing) went up on stage and called Campbell a fascist. She wasn’t the first to say it — Michael Moorcock allegedly said it out loud and in public as far back as 1971 — but she said it while on a stage, accepting an award with his name on it.
But Ng wasn’t an errant spark that caused an unexpected explosion; she was the agitant that caused a supersaturated solution to crystallize. Generations of writers, editors, readers and fans have come up with no personal connection or allegiance eother to Campbell, or his particular vision of science fiction and fantasy. These generations include (and indeed have at their forefront) those who Campbell would have implicitly and explicitly not welcomed into the field. What was basically a long-standing whisper network about Campbell’s reputation became a shout when Ng said what she said. Ng could not have precipitated a change so suddenly if there wasn’t already something to precipitate. This was a long time coming.
Blah blah blah political correctness blah blah — Look. Campbell’s reputational demotion isn’t just because he “once said something that wasn’t nice.” Campbell was for many years the apex editor in his field. Writers aspiring to write in the field wrote to his specifications in the hopes of selling to him; writers established in the field (even Heinlein) wrote to his specifications and to his direction to continue to sell to him. If Campbell rejected a story, writers would send those stories out for submission to other places — which meant that even stories that appeared in other magazines and anthologies were written for Campbell first. Science fiction was made in Campbell’s image for decades.
Right! Which is why those awards should still have his name on them! Hold on there, chuckles. Science fiction was made in Campbell’s image for decades — and Campbell was also a bigot and a reactionary, and liked his stories just so. For some people, he was the primary market to sell to, for better and for worse. For others, he was damage to be routed around, or put up with, and an impediment to the work they could publish. Not because their writing wasn’t good or interesting or important in itself, but because they were who they were as writers and humans, and Campbell was who he was as a writer and editor.
The field of science fiction is what it is in many ways because of who Campbell was. This, however, is not an argument that science fiction was the best it could have been because Campbell was who he was. Was the field genuinely best served by having a man who was a bigot and a reactionary as its apex editor? Jeanette Ng wasn’t the first to think it wasn’t — indeed, entire branches of science fiction literature arrived at least in part as a reaction to Campbell and his editorial dictates. Today’s writers, editors, readers and fans are not inherently bound to Campbell by sentimentality, by duty, or by philosophy, editorial or otherwise. They don’t owe him deference, nor are they required to see his decades-long primacy in the field as a wholly positive thing (or indeed, positive at all).
People aren’t perfect and you take the good and the bad together — but every generation, and every person, gets to decide how to weigh the good and the bad, and to make judgments accordingly. In the early seventies, in the wake of Campbell’s passing, such was Campbell’s reputation in the field of science fiction that he could be memorialized by two separate awards in his name, and apparently nobody batted an eye (or if they did, they didn’t count). Nearly fifty years later and at the end of the second decade of the 21st century, such is Campbell’s reputation in the field of science fiction that Campbell’s name is off one award, and may be off the other soon enough. In another 50 years, Campbell’s reputation in the field may be different again, or may simply be what so many things are after a century, which is, a historical footnote.
Campbell’s current reassessment doesn’t mean he stops being a part of the history of science fiction, or an influence on the field. I’ve noted before I write science fiction in a fashion that is essentially “Campbellian” in broad subject matter and tone, and it’s done pretty well for me, and I suspect will continue to for a while to come. It would be difficult (and dishonest) for me not to acknowledge his influence on my work, or his continuing impact on the field in general. I also acknowledge that so much of the best science fiction and fantasy today is not Campbellian in subject or tone, and written by people and voices I suspect Campbell wouldn’t have deemed essential to the genre. The state of the genre today is such that it has room for all of us, and the genre has never been healthier. There’s no one editor serving as a bottleneck, either for writers or readers. This is good news.
Campbell is and will always be part of science fiction’s history. But history isn’t static, even if the facts of history stay the same. Anyone notable enough to be part of the historical record will find themselves the subject of reassessment, for however long they grace history’s record. It is, weirdly, a privilege not many people get. Campbell was never guaranteed a pedestal, or an award, or a conference in his name, even if he got them for a while. He was never guaranteed to keep them. No one is.
15 thoughts on “The Gunn Center Makes a Change, and Further Thoughts on the Reassessment of John W. Campbell”
Ask not for whom the memory hole comes, it comes for thee.
There is an unsubtle difference between remembering someone and honoring them, and between withdrawing an honor to them and erasing them from history. As Our Gracious Host said, Campbell remains part of sci-fi history, but those who refuse to re-assess that history risk being relegated to that history while the rest of the world embraces the future.
This does bother me. I really don’t care that people are taking his name off awards and institutions. I was appalled that anyone would have celebrated him in the first place. So his name is gone now? Good riddance, begging your pardon.
But folks kissed his butt to be published back in the day. They were willing to kiss his memory for decades afterwards to their own benefit. Today his name is gone. Whose butt is being kissed now? Or should I assume we’ve somehow improved?
Well, whatever. I’m just a spectator. Just don’t expect my applause.
I always thought of Campbell as an idiot savant: savant in sci-fi, an idiot in everything else. He elevated sci-fi and deserves respect for that. However, given everything else he believed and did, I (reluctantly) agree that we need to move on (a group he would have hated.
This is not unique to Sci-Fi. The medical community renamed a serious illness after it was learned that its eponymous describer had been an active Nazi. His activities had been hidden by his admirers. He was also posthumously stripped of an award. His name was not erased and decades of medical literature remain, but henceforth we will no longer actively promulgate his memory and instead use the clumsy new term, granulomatosis with polyangiitis, for the disorder he described.
A while back, you wrote that you were a huge fan of H.L.Mencken when you were younger. For all his contributions to journalism, Mencken was pro-war. He was, to be frank, a racist with unequivocally discriminatory views toward Jews and African-Americans. He thought Einstein’s theory of general relativity was a joke. In very many respects, his views didn’t age well at all.
Would you agree that we should take his name off the places and awards that are named after him? If not, why?
Why now?
Why did it take so long for what so many people knew about Bill Cosby to finally have an effect? Or Harvey Weinstein? Or R. Kelly?
A lot of currently well respected people with awful views in their closet are getting upset that we’re now opening closets, and they fear that their “legacy” will also be reappraised; possibly in their lifetime too. Hence the supposed uproar from them and their fans. I just hope the Gunn Centre choose a better name for it than the “Astounding” Award, which (yes, I know it is after a publication but still), with the best will in the world, still sounds like an award from one of those tabloid magazines which talks about celebrity fashion and which box of chocolates goes best with red wine.
I generally dislike awards (and buildings and organisations, and navy ships) which are named after people anyway. It is always divisive and there is always drama lurking in their past waiting to explode at some point. Better to name things (especially navy ships) after things like concepts.
That is just me though. This fuss though, mainly just people looking at their own past and realising it is not as good as they think it is and kicking back at people pointing out the bad behaviour, rather than admitting it and working to fix their own flaws.
Considering how many people Campbell ticked off in his own time it’s actually kind of amazing that his name wound up on ANY awards; he was always a problematic personage.
I have yet to hear a “yeah but” defense of Campbell that does translate to “yeah but if we judge campbell for his bigotry, then someone might judge ME for my bigotry”.
Thank you for the thoughtful explanation.
“does not translate”
If my brain still worked I could tie this into the topic at hand better, but it IS related to John W. Campbell’s trying (rather successfully for a time) to make the entire genre in his image:
What I wanted to say is that when [person or persons unmentioned] are whiny-babying about suddenly noticing protagonists in THEIR genre who look and think different from THEM, well, having been a girl child in the sixties, loving Science Fiction above all other readable things, my heart just bleeds for their pain, if I can stop laughing my ass off at their poor tender feelings. I somehow coped with No protagonists like me, and they can cope with the OCCASIONAL protagonist not like them.
Anyway, Campbell did great things for the genre. And now he’s out of the way and even greater things keep coming.
I have mixed feelings about the Campbell Memorial Award being renamed. I don’t generally think it’s a good idea to name awards after people, but Beyond Apollo by Barry Malzberg, the inaugural winner, would have made Campbell livid enough for blood to shoot out of his ears.
By 1960, JWC was a sideshow act. The editorials were tedious and uninteresting for the most part. I’m good with taking his name off of the awards.
I’ve gotten shamefully behind in reading new SF, especially by younger authors. But I gather that most Campbell/Astounding award winners these days either by content or by authors being The Wrong Sort Of People would have had blood shooting out of JWC’s ears. If he were alive today (medically unlikely as that would be) would he be DEMANDING that people take his name off the award?