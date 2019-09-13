It’s Friday the 13th, and here’s a very lucky collection of new books and ARCs that have arrived at the Scalzi Compound. What here would you feel lucky to have? Share in the comments!
9 thoughts on “New Book and ARCs, 9/13/19”
WHOA!!!! A new (sorta) Michael Crichton? Can’t wait! I hope it’s better than his last couple of novels, which were 80% rant and 20% story. But if he wrote a sequel to Andromeda Strain, I’m definitely pre-ordering it!
Yeah, nice to see Crichton’s still writing from the Afterlife.
New Jeff Lemire! (I think — I don’t remember hearing about it.)
I both want The Twisted Ones and don’t want it. (I am a wimp who likes horror)
Oooooh, the galley of Across the Universe and the third book in Theodora Goss’s Famous Monsters of Filmland in Their Natural State series (or whatever she’s actually calling it).
Sadly, these being wasted on a man who has a novel to write. Fortunately, he can enjoy them when he finishes.
I always think the “Best American” series are fun, so I’d go with “The Best American Science Fiction and Fanstasy 2019”. I recall stumbling into that series via our public library years ago and going through all the science (not SF/F) ones they had.
Oooh… New Theodora Goss!
The Crichton sequel, yeah. Loved the original, both book and movie.
I’m greatly looking forward to T. Kingfisher’s The Twisted Ones! I hear it’s scary.
Marian Womack writes amazing stuff!