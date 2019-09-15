Uncategorized

Away For a Week

John Scalzi4 Comments

Why? One, to get work done on the book. Two, because I feel like it. I’m also going to take a week off Twitter, too. Aaaaand probably won’t read news or otherwise see what the outside world is up to during that time either. I figure the planet can get along without me for seven days or so.

Here is a cat picture to sustain you until I post again.

See you all next Sunday!

4 thoughts on “Away For a Week

  2. Aww…I like all your critters, but Sugar is my fave. Such a doll!

    Good for you, JS – write like a madman and eat scary burritos and be well. See you later!

