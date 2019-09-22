How I Spent My Week Away From the Internet

Here’s what I did!

1. Wrote more in The Last Emperox. It was good, you’re going to like it, I think. Still have more to do, expect me to keep focusing on that until it’s done.

2. Went out and saw friends on several different occasions. This involved a lot of driving, so I drove rather more than I usually do.

3. Hung out with Krissy, who is my wife, and who is pretty fabulous, if I do say so myself.

4. Avoided most news, but not all of it, and what I saw: Oy. However, feel free not to try to catch me up in the comments. I can handle that one on my own, thanks.

5. Did some business. Nothing I can tell you about yet, but most of it good.

6. Petted the cats quite a bit, and also my mother-in-law’s dogs as well.

7. Ate a turkey leg at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. This is an annual thing. I need not eat another turkey leg until around this time next year.

8. Had a number of weirdly vivid dreams.

9. Took some naps. Naps are good.

10. Didn’t actually miss the Internet all that much. I think that’s a good sign.

Hope your last week was similarly groovy.