And Now, To Celebrate a Haircut, We Present Two Sides of John Scalzi

John Scalzi14 Comments

The first look is one I like to call “Newly Divorced Suburban Dad Makes His First Tinder Profile”:

The second is “Man Wrongly Convicted is Finally Released, But Prison Has Changed Him”:

I don’t know, maybe I have them reversed. It’s so confusing.

Also: Hello, in addition to getting a haircut I broke a tooth and had to get an emergency temporary crown, and now my mouth feels like someone kissed it with a jackhammer, so, uuhhhhh, not a lot of writing got done today. How are you?

14 thoughts on “And Now, To Celebrate a Haircut, We Present Two Sides of John Scalzi

  2. Some people pay money to get kissed like that. Not me, of course. I can get that kind of abuse at home for free.

  7. Ugh on the broken tooth – that’s an awful way to spend the day. I hope the permanent crown comes in soon, and especially that it fits correctly the first time.

    I am well today, thank you for asking, though I had a far less exciting day than yours. Today was just another boring mundane day in the boring mundane life of a boring mundane public-sector worker. On the whole, I think I prefer boring and mundane to the kind of day it sounds like you’ve had. Hope tomorrow goes better for you – just maybe stay away from the news, lest you grind your teeth so hard that the temporary pops right off.

  9. Love your “prison” picture!

    And yeah, things are cool. Saw George Thorogood & the Destroyers at the Town Hall last night, and they were as good as always.

    Bummer about the tooth. Been there.

  13. I too have hackjammered dentition and shorn locks.  Most painful is the dental estimate, >3k$, and no anesthesia for the wallet.  Maybe if I take bill to tonsor I can get it trimmed too?

