As we head into the final weekend of September, here’s a stack of new books and ARCs for you to consider. What here would you like to close out the month with? As always, share in the comments.
14 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 9/27/19”
I’ll be buying that Hodgman soon, mainly because I like Hodgman, but also because it’ll balance out these great (but a little depressing) Culture books I’ve been binging recently.
Been hearing great things about A Lush and Seething Hell!
New Tim Powers book? i’m up for that!
Katherine Arden, the first two of the trilogy were great!
I will try anything by Joe Hill.
Oooooh, a new Joe Hill!
Repeating what those upstream are saying: New Tim Powers! Joe Hill?
oO Joe Hill…
I’ve read and re-read the trilogy that includes “Winter of the Witch” by Katherine Arden. Holy cow, they’re amazing.
I’m looking forward to A Lush…Hell, and I’ve already got my pre-order for the Joe Hill. I loved his last two collection of novellas, and I’m looking forward to this new one.
THE John Hodgeman???
(Also: Tim Powers! <3 )
Lol, I said the exact thing Markus wrote above! New Joe Hill everytime, John Hodgman should be great, Kaitlin Kiernan also.
“The Library of the Unwritten” is one that I’ve already tagged – looking forward to it coming out.
And I pre-ordered “Houses Under the Sea” so mine came a couple of weeks ago. I’m savoring each story, even though I’ve read most or all of them before. She’s a master of the form.
Good stuff!
Can’t wait to read the conclusion of the Tiger’s Daughter. I’ve got The Warrior Moon on my night stand. Just finished Gideon the Ninth and I’ve got to say that Tor has had some really amazing stuff come out this fall already. There are also a half a dozen other books in that pile that I’d love to get my hands on.