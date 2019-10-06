The trip home began yesterday with a jaunt from Canberra to Melbourne, with a stay in the Qantas Airport lounge preceding the flight. An overnight stay at a hotel here at the airport, and now I’m loitering in the Melbourne Airport Centurion Lounge, awaiting a flight a 3 hour 45 minute flight to Auckland, and five hours in the Air New Zealand Lounge there. Then 15 hours in the air to Houston and three hours in the United Polaris Club, and then a two and half hour flight to Dayton.
After a certain point the alternation between plane and airport lounge becomes a little surreal. It’s not purgatory but it’s probably limbo; its an interstitial life. The good news is at the end of it I get to be at home with my wife and cats and my own bed. It’ll be worth the journey.
But in the meantime: Airport lounge.
8 thoughts on “We Have Always Lived in the Airport Lounge”
During one trip through an airport I witnessed an Army reserve unit of about two dozen young men and women in fatigues using their backpacks and duffel bags as pillows sleeping on the carpet of a public area.
I doubt you will get 3 hours in the lounge in Houston, it really depends on customs.
Missingvolume:
This is why I have Global Entry.
You aren’t going to get three hours in the lounge in Houston. Maybe an hour, unless Customs and TSA are running unusually smoothly.
Global Entry has gotten me through customs in the same two minutes it has apparently taken you. Worth every penny for the international traveler.
So, 30 hours or so starting from Melbourne airport, your current location? Whew.
I am trying to imagine how much you would have to pay me to do two 30+ hour trips in a week for anything and I just can’t. Was it more or less than the Tor contract?
Actually about your book – I just wanted to say that I love you because you used the word ‘band’ without ‘together’. i thought I would never ever see it again. Thanks!
Oh, please please tell me the post title is an allusion to Shirley Jackson’s “We Have Always Lived in the Castle”! It’s one of my favorite books of all time.
Otherwise, fabulously beautiful and eerie photo–it has a touch of the “haunted Art Deco hotel” look to it. Kind of Stephen King-ish in atmosphere…which is what the travel process sounds a bit like, too. Glad you will be snug at home in your comfy bed with cats & spouse before long. Have a long, lovely sleep accompanied by much purring and snuggling!