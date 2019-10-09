Uncategorized The Moon in the Trees, 10/9/19 October 9, 2019 John Scalzi5 Comments Not quite a full moon. Sorry, incipient werewolves. But pretty anyway. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
5 thoughts on “The Moon in the Trees, 10/9/19”
Awesome!
Wow!
Oh boy, that’s amazing…thank you.
moonrise amid microbiota
Awesome !I’m certain there’s a song in that image somewhere!