Actually, these arrived before I left for Australia, so I’m catching up by posting them now. Nevertheless: A good stack! What here calls to you? Tell us in the comments.
9 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 10/10/19”
How do you decide which ones you’re going to review?
The True Bastards – I just want to know who they are.
I cannot imagine who the presumed target audience is for a reissue of Gene Roddenberry’s TMP novelization, despite the (presumed) tie-in to the movie’s 40th anniversary. The most noteworthy thing I recall about the original mass-market edition was the absurd overuse of italics, which I suppose have all been retained.
Saw Windhaven, thought of GRRM’s OTHER 30 year old book, Tuf Voyaging. Man i liked that one. (remembered the character name, but needed to Google to remember Voyaging.)
Raven’s Peace. I love Glynn Stewart’s space opera, and this will be book 1 in a new series
I’ve read David Mack’s ST:TNG Collateral Damage. Mack does his usual excellent job of storytelling, and he brings back a long-unseen character from TNG. Lots of fun.
The Infinite Noise by Lauren Shippen. I’m technically too old for this but I do read a lot & enjoy YA odds and ends. I’ve been re-reading Heinlein, and as soon as I finish “Stranger” again – well, I think I need to read ANYTHING else at this point. I’d love to see what the TOR teen imprint is like.
I’ll have to have a closer look at “The Return”, “Catfishing on Catnet”, and “Raven’s Space”. Guess catching up with David Walton’s work will be delayed by a bit
I really can’t wait for Catfishing on CatNet, i love that story (“Cat Pictures, Please) to bits