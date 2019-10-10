Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 10/10/19

John Scalzi9 Comments

Actually, these arrived before I left for Australia, so I’m catching up by posting them now. Nevertheless: A good stack! What here calls to you? Tell us in the comments.

9 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 10/10/19

  3. I cannot imagine who the presumed target audience is for a reissue of Gene Roddenberry’s TMP novelization, despite the (presumed) tie-in to the movie’s 40th anniversary. The most noteworthy thing I recall about the original mass-market edition was the absurd overuse of italics, which I suppose have all been retained.

  4. Saw Windhaven, thought of GRRM’s OTHER 30 year old book, Tuf Voyaging. Man i liked that one. (remembered the character name, but needed to Google to remember Voyaging.)

  6. I’ve read David Mack’s ST:TNG Collateral Damage. Mack does his usual excellent job of storytelling, and he brings back a long-unseen character from TNG. Lots of fun.

  7. The Infinite Noise by Lauren Shippen. I’m technically too old for this but I do read a lot & enjoy YA odds and ends. I’ve been re-reading Heinlein, and as soon as I finish “Stranger” again – well, I think I need to read ANYTHING else at this point. I’d love to see what the TOR teen imprint is like.

  8. I’ll have to have a closer look at “The Return”, “Catfishing on Catnet”, and “Raven’s Space”. Guess catching up with David Walton’s work will be delayed by a bit

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.