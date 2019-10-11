Hey, remember all those snacks I was given when I was in Australia? Athena and I tried them all (well, most of them) and made a video of us doing it and reviewing the snacks we had. It’s 17 minutes of your life you’ll never get back! Enjoy.
Hey, remember all those snacks I was given when I was in Australia? Athena and I tried them all (well, most of them) and made a video of us doing it and reviewing the snacks we had. It’s 17 minutes of your life you’ll never get back! Enjoy.
11 thoughts on “The Scalzis Try Australian Snacks”
This is the quality content I cam here to see
Thank you, Scalzis, for saving me the trouble of a snack run to Australia.
Smudge wants to know when the kitty treats get tasted….
I was surprised about the pineapple lumps but only the pineapple lumps — oh and Jaffas are pronounced with the a sound from the way you guys say laugh. And they are indeed wonderful. As is Cadbury chocolate not made in the US, even the milk chocolate.
According to my wife who lived in Australia for a year, a Tim Tam slam is the ONLY way to eat them, preferably with tea.
BTW, if you really liked them, you can get them in some supermarkets in the UK, which is much closer to Ohio than Australia.
The best Tim Tam Slam is with port.
Guest starring Zeus!
Kroger and Target carry Tim Tams here in Michigan. They are yummy.
You two aren’t the only people who will take caramel over chocolate! I thought I was the only weirdo in the world who will pass on chocolate any day to get to the caramel.
Yeah, they carry Tim Tams at my local grocery store.
@Kelly Naylor: Exactly, same here – caramel over chocolate any day of the week!