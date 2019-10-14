I have a non-trivial case of tendonitis in my left shoulder and my doctor’s advice for it is mild stretching, Aleve for the inflammation, and an ice pack to deal with swelling. The ice pack I’ve been using: A bag of frozen peas, because it’s conveniently sized for my shoulder and because the frozen peas are cold without melting on me and/or giving me frostbite.
With that said, the regular thawing and refreezing of the peas in question are likely reducing their usefulness as actual foodstuffs, so we’ve marked the particular bag of peas I’m using as “shoulder peas” to make sure no one opens up the bag and tries to, you know, eat the things. Please never eat the shoulder peas, folks. I know where they’ve been. On my shoulder. Over and over again.
Also, tendonitis sucks, and I don’t recommend it to you. Especially if you’ve gotten it the way I have, which is to sleep on your arm wrong. Aging sucks, y’all.
17 thoughts on “A Brief Glimpse Into the Inexpressible Glamor of My Life”
I still remember the time I fell asleep, in bed, on my right side, with my right arm curled under the pillow. I woke up 17 hours later (yes, you read that right), tried to get out of bed, and only then realized that my right arm was basically frozen in place. Evidently I hadn’t moved at all, all night. I had to force my right arm to straighten out (I’m a righty, so that was important), and it was pretty sore for the next couple of days.
That sounds way too familiar – shoulder issues from random daily activities, weird aches after sleeping, peas as physical therapy aid rather than food item, marking said peas. Bette Davis had it right – getting older really isn’t for sissies.I
I hope you feel better quickly
I have that same bag (only mine says “knee peas”) for the tendinitis in my knee. Aging does, indeed, suck. But until the Six Million Dollar Person becomes a reality, I guess we’re stuck with it.
I’ve had “crotch peas” when I got my vasectomy. Didn’t eat them either.
It does indeed suck. But it’s still better than the alternative.
I also use a bag of kernel corn. Sometimes after a number of uses where the peas thaw, they get mushy. Anyway, they both make great icepacks.
I had a lower back injury, so I had a similar bag which my wife labeled “Butt Peas”.
I hope you are feeling better soon!
A PT recommend the kernel corn for me too. Doesn’t get mushy when thawed :)
Have you thought about a pillow with an arm tunnel?
Tendonitis does indeed suck! My 2 sisters-in-law and I all developed wrist tendonitis around the same time when our progeny all reached the age that we still needed to lift them up (sometimes after precipitously dashing after them) but they had reached non-trivial weights.
Hope you recover soon.
This sort of thing can happen at any age!
When I was an undergraduate, circa 1980, one night I slept on top of my left arm and in the morning it was totally numb for a couple of hours, followed by a long and painful “pins and needles” phase. No permanent damage, but that was not a fun day.
I find the frozen peas work much better than frozen corn. The corn has uncomfortable sharp edges. But yes, the for hurt peas are not for eating.
Frozen peas are the perfect ice pack. After my wife and I decided we wanted no more children – well, you can imagine what frozen peas helped me recover from.
Our bag of peas is labelled “for external use only” in the freezer :P
Tendonitis is, indeed, one of the many motives a person might have to sign up for the CDF.
Last I heard the jury is still out on whether you should use heat or cold. As always, the experts can’t agree. I hope it goes away soon.
For shoulders it’s usually cold that helps, because if things in your shoulder get irritated, they tend to swell and push against other parts, irritating both of them. Cold helps break that cycle. And with the exception of one kind of ice bag a chiropractor of mine used to carry that used to work a bit better, frozen peas are really about the best thing for fitting their shape around your shoulder.