It’s Already Past Five and My Brain is the Consistency of Mush, So Please Accept This Picture of Two Tuxedo Cats Who May Possibly Be Bored

John Scalzi6 Comments

Bored, or content? With cats it’s hard to tell.

That’s all I got for you today, sorry. I will try to brain better tomorrow.

6 thoughts on “It’s Already Past Five and My Brain is the Consistency of Mush, So Please Accept This Picture of Two Tuxedo Cats Who May Possibly Be Bored

  3. My God. There is not 1 cat hair on that upholstery!
    Do something fun and relaxing, and let your subconscious work out whatever it was that turned it to mush.

  4. As a study in contrasts, the picture is quite rewarding. They almost look like mirrored universes, but with everything reversed or changed just enough to tell the difference. Which one is the real one is hard to tell.

