Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 10/18/19

John Scalzi5 Comments

Today’s stack is a double, because that’s just how much booky goodness has come to the Scalzi Compound recently. What here is calling to you? Share in the comments!

5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 10/18/19

  1. So many books! Lee and Miller’s latest Liaden Universe installment would be my pick but I think I still haven’t read the previous one yet, I need to get caught up.

  2. It’s a bit hard to read the titles at half the usual scale. I suggest a vertical (image) stack of single (book) stacks.

  3. The Charlaine Harris book and Eoin Colfer book are books that go on the “Of course!” pile. The Monster Hunter book “Target Rich Environment” looks like a lot of fun.

  4. So much there I want. I liked Chris Kluwe’s nonfiction book of essays, so I may end up giving that a shot. But the first thing that hit my eyes was Of Wars, and Memories, and Starlight, by Aliette de Bodard. What an evocative title!

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.