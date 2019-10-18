Today’s stack is a double, because that’s just how much booky goodness has come to the Scalzi Compound recently. What here is calling to you? Share in the comments!
Today’s stack is a double, because that’s just how much booky goodness has come to the Scalzi Compound recently. What here is calling to you? Share in the comments!
5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 10/18/19”
So many books! Lee and Miller’s latest Liaden Universe installment would be my pick but I think I still haven’t read the previous one yet, I need to get caught up.
It’s a bit hard to read the titles at half the usual scale. I suggest a vertical (image) stack of single (book) stacks.
The Charlaine Harris book and Eoin Colfer book are books that go on the “Of course!” pile. The Monster Hunter book “Target Rich Environment” looks like a lot of fun.
So much there I want. I liked Chris Kluwe’s nonfiction book of essays, so I may end up giving that a shot. But the first thing that hit my eyes was Of Wars, and Memories, and Starlight, by Aliette de Bodard. What an evocative title!
The Eoin Colfer book sounds like a hoot