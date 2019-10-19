Uncategorized

The Scalzi Compound in Watercolor

John Scalzi5 Comments

Autumn at the Scalzi Compound looks good in faux-watercolors!

(which is to say I didn’t really paint this, I have a Photoshop add-on that does it for me. But it looks nice anyway.)

Hope you’re having a lovely weekend, folks.

5 thoughts on “The Scalzi Compound in Watercolor

  5. You know, you have a really pretty house. I mean, I knew the setting was lovely, but I guess I never quite noticed the way the house fit into it before.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.