Autumn at the Scalzi Compound looks good in faux-watercolors!
(which is to say I didn’t really paint this, I have a Photoshop add-on that does it for me. But it looks nice anyway.)
Hope you’re having a lovely weekend, folks.
5 thoughts on “The Scalzi Compound in Watercolor”
I just wanna roll down that hill like I am a child.
How many trick-or-treaters do you get walking 1/2 mile to your door?
LMcCJ:
None in nearly 20 years. They stay in town, where the houses are much closer together.
If you look closely, you can see Bob Ross hiding among the happy trees.
You know, you have a really pretty house. I mean, I knew the setting was lovely, but I guess I never quite noticed the way the house fit into it before.