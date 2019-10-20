A Brief Thread on Marvel Films

A Twitter thread I wrote on what Marvel films are, in the wake of both Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola dumping on them (and Coppola in particular calling them “despicable“). Archived here for posterity and conversation.
1. Since we’re on the subject, here’s my opinion of the Marvel films in general: They’re highly competent entertainments, whose individual installments range from underbaked (Iron Man 2) to superior pastiche (Winter Soldier). Brilliant? Generally, no. Despicable? Nah, bro.
2. Marvel films are to Disney over the last decade as musicals were to MGM in its heyday, or monster films were Universal, or gangster films were to Warner — a reliable economic engine, pitched to the masses. Easy to gripe on esthetically, but difficult to assail economically.
3. Will any Marvel films be “classics” 30 years down the line? Possibly, and in the same ratio as the MGM musicals or the Warner gangster films: a few remembered, the rest down the memory hole. But most films of any sort aren’t made to be classics, they’re made to make money now.
4. Scorsese or Coppola (or anyone) griping at Marvel films as not “true cinema” or despicable or whatever is essentially also condemning the vast majority of major studio output — competent entertainments — to the same fate. Which seems, I don’t know, a tad *dramatic.*
5. (Not to mention that Scorsese and Coppola — and indeed nearly any major director with more than a handful of films to their name — has forgettable “competent entertainments” on their resume as well. They did films for money/to keep busy/to catch a wave, too.)
6. I won’t suggest Marvel films are great cinema in general, but what I can say is that I appreciate Disney’s consistent high competence with these films — if you think it’s easy, note WB’s DC inconsistencies, or Universal’s aborted “Dark Universe.” It ain’t easy, folks.
7. Which is why Marvel films *have* their exalted place in common culture at the moment — as “Competent Entertainments” they fill their brief with a consistency very few other franchises ever have. That’s not down to an “auteur,” that’s down to an institutional dictate.
8. Which in point of fact may be what Coppola and Scorsese — who came to fame in the 70s as cinematic auteurs — are actually griping about: Marvel films are the antithesis of the sort of films they create and that they admire, ones of a specific directorial vision.
9. Which is fine! But doesn’t rise to the level of cinematic despicableness, any more than the studio-era musicals or gangster films, so much more about a studio identity than any specific director (even if some directors became identified with the genres), were despicable.
10. In sum: Marvel films perfectly competent largely entertaining studio product, not usually springing from a singular directorial vision but that’s not a horrifying thing, the auteurs complaining come out of a different cinematic philosophy, which is fine. Deep breaths. /end
14 thoughts on “A Brief Thread on Marvel Films”
Got it in one.
I also have to say I admire the braiding of information/context/reference throughout the films, which you really get if you’ve seen them all (“Wait, that hanging behind Tony Stark in the first Iron Man shows up with the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 and what’s that about?”). There’s no auteur-ship, but these films were, by and large, made by people who cared about the product. That in itself is admirable in my opinion.
I’ve seen maybe half a dozen super hero films in my life (the original Superman, Ironman I, one of the early Batman, one of the early Spiderman, I’m sure one for two more that I’ve forgotten). Usually I get sucked in by rave reviews that say even people who don’t like super hero films will like this and then I don’t. My general take is that they just don’t entertain me. I find the pseudo-science origin stories to be ridiculous. I find the long CGI action sequences to be boring and too loud (also a problem with the LOTR series). All the characters, even the central ones, are shallow. I would rather read a book or listen to music than spend 2-3 hours watching another one. Which is a long way to say that competent entertainment is not what I would call them.
Even the denial that there is (sometimes) auteurship in these things is a bit overstated. In most of the earlier films that’s true but Thor:Ragnarok is suffused with Taika Waititi and Guardians of the Galaxy was clearly very much dependent on James Gunn. Even Avengers Assemble is recognisably ‘a Josh Whedon movie’.
I once watched an interview with Sam Neil, where the interviewer tried to get him to trash Jurassic Park in comparison The Dish, an indie flick that came out the same year as JP. He stopped the interviewer right there, and said that getting into distinctions of low brow and high brow entertainment was wrong, because it was all entertainment. He pointed out that what he does it what people go to when they aren’t working, when they want to relax and enjoy themselves, and it wasn’t up to anyone to judge their choices. As I was a cook in fine dining, I got the point instantly, that the multi hundred $ meals I cooked were not fundamentally superior to the nice dinner out at the local , and to get over that kind of thinking. We’re the entertainment.
Buzz, it’s great that you’ve learned that about yourself, presumably with the outcome that you aren’t going to watch such movies again. I would not take that away from you for the world. You just need to grok that distinction between “X doesn’t work for me” and “X is therefore badly made.” I will probably never enjoy an opera in my life, but that doesn’t make them badly done; it makes them not my cup of tea.
Perfect cromulence, tuned to
the color of a dead television channela global audience.
What Louann said. I personally enjoy a wide range of entertainment, but my husband only enjoys movies where things go boom a lot. At least the Marvel movies do have a measure of wit and thought to them which means he and I can both enjoy them. Though I tend to zone out during extended fight sequences, and I am very tired of watching monsters/aliens/whatever knocking down buildings, even I got all the feels when Captain America found himself able to wield Thor’s hammer. And the sequence in Captain Marvel that showed the child Carol Danvers emerging, over and over again, smiling while covered in bruises and scrapes, moved me to tears.
I like both prime steak and Snickers bars. Those who *only* want prime steak or *only* want Snickers bars all the time are missing out on half the fun.
I’ll echo what I know has been said on twitter: Black Panther, while still being as fun and shiny as all the rest, is also a genuinely groundbreaking film.
Being of a certain age, I’ve been a Marvel fan since the first issues of the Fantastic Four appeared on newsstands. And I was always frustrated by pre-MCU movies that seldom got the characters and their backstories right. I liked the FF as much for the character conflicts within the team as for their colorful adventures. And I identified with Spidey’s teenage troubles even as a pre-teen.
That meant that when the MCU did come along, I was overjoyed to see Iron Man, Cap, all the others they still had the rights to at the time, done properly. Even when they made changes, they were acceptable and made sense. No Donald Blake alter-ego for Thor? No problem!
All of which means that I have an affection for these characters that stretches across nearly sixty years, so of course these (mostly) excellent film adaptations are going to affect me more strongly than they might other people. I about lost it, for instance, at the end of the first Captain America when Nick Fury called Steve Rogers “Cap” for the first time.
Our life experiences color our reactions to any artform, “high” or “low.”
Yours would most definitely be a minority opinion, around the world and not just in the United States.
John, I hope you’ll forgive a query that’s not directly on-point: Would you consider writing up an assessment of the two most-very-oddball DC ‘Arrowverse’ television series? I refer, here, to Doom Patrol and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.
It seems to me someone at Berlanti Production, around season 3 of Legends of Tomorrow, gave the writers permission to go crazy with metahumour, fourth-wall demolition, and taking the stuffing out of all the other Arrowverse shows, raising the show well above average. (Before that, IMO it was just average with slight kooky overtones.) I also just finished season 1 of the more-recent Doom Patrol, and it’s more pleasingly eccentric, partly because the writers had the good sense to let Alan Tudyk chew scenery as the villain.
I think John has summed things up pretty well. Scorsese and Coppola might also be reminded that it’s the big money entertainment features that allow more artistic films to be made. And FFC really shouldn’t be throwing stones considering he cut his teeth making nudie comedies and an unmarketable horror film shot with some extra budget Roger Corman had lying around.
Mcdonalds is profitable and loved by the masses.
But if a 3 michelin star chef hates on the mcrib, he kinda has a point.