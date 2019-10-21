I’m still not done with The Last Emperox, and it absolutely has to be done by the end of the month, so… probably not going to be around a lot in the next couple of weeks, folks. Don’t worry, I’m not dead, but by the time I write “The End” I may wish I was.
I may drop in every now and then with cat pics and sunsets and new book stacks. Otherwise, yeah. November.
8 thoughts on “Mostly Hiding Out Again”
John, harvest time is when I need you the most.
Kitties and Sunsets are an acceptable trade-off for your next book, although an occasional Halloween decoration or costume would not go amiss. Good writing!
Go and take your time! (I’m not *only* saying this because I still have plenty of reading material, I also want The Last Emperox to be good, I promise!)
Just please take care of yourself in the process, ok? At a minimum, I would suggest that you might treat the process like a particularly enthralling con and embrace the 6-2-1 rule (6 hours of sleep, 2 meals, 1 shower per day). I’ve heard it as the 5-3-1 rule, too, but I think 6 hours of sleep is healthier than 5. Basically, please don’t make yourself ill in order to meet your deadline.
Happy writing, sir, and we all look forward to enjoying the result.
Excellent priorities. We’ll still be here when you get back.
While, in theory, completed Scalzi trilogy has great value…that must be weighed against the more immediate appeal of cat pics, NOW.
Very busy, but we never forget our readers :) hope everything goes well and hope reading from you soon.
Didn’t you swear that you weren’t going to put yourself in this position again?
I still haven’t gotten the images of yourself after the last “submitted-at-the-last-second” manuscript out of my head!