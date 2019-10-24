This stack features extra added Sugar! (That’s the cat.) And is otherwise a very very fine stack of new books and ARCs. What here is calling to you? Tell us all in the comments!
12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 10/24/19”
Sugar is calling to me, but the idea of a “Solarpunk” collection and someone in marketing allowing the use of Bloodchild as a title are interesting, too.
Hi Sugar! (Skritches ears)
Where did you find the time to read all those, John?
New N.K. Jemisin, check. The Solarpunk one looks like sustainable gardening from recycled materials.
The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek and The Monsters Know What They’re Doing fascinate me on title alone.
I sort of chomped at the air when I saw The City We Became, and I’ve been waiting for The Guinevere Deception for months.
Ooh Jemisin ARC. Much jealous.
N. K. Jemisin, of course.
So, does Sugar help you with the big words??? I am sure Sugar is very clever.
Repo Virtual and The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek look good! I’ll also need to take a look at Bloodchild, Mazes of Power, and The Girl With No Face
“The Monsters Know What They’re Doing” puts me in mind of international politics.
Awful state of affairs, but Keith Amman may have spun an entertaining yarn from the premiss. I’ll have a look a.s.a.p.
Bloodchild by Anna Stephens without a doubt!