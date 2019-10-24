Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 10/24/19

John Scalzi12 Comments

This stack features extra added Sugar! (That’s the cat.) And is otherwise a very very fine stack of new books and ARCs. What here is calling to you? Tell us all in the comments!

12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 10/24/19

  1. Sugar is calling to me, but the idea of a “Solarpunk” collection and someone in marketing allowing the use of Bloodchild as a title are interesting, too.

  5. I sort of chomped at the air when I saw The City We Became, and I’ve been waiting for The Guinevere Deception for months.

  10. Repo Virtual and The Lost Causes of Bleak Creek look good! I’ll also need to take a look at Bloodchild, Mazes of Power, and The Girl With No Face

  11. “The Monsters Know What They’re Doing” puts me in mind of international politics.
    Awful state of affairs, but Keith Amman may have spun an entertaining yarn from the premiss. I’ll have a look a.s.a.p.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.