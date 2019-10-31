Uncategorized

The Last Emperox — Done!

John Scalzi29 Comments

At 4:35pm today, Halloween, 2019. And it’s no trick, this book is a treat. I’m very happy with how it turned out.

I’m putting some acknowledgements on it now, and then off it goes to Tor.

Wheeeeee!

29 thoughts on "The Last Emperox — Done!"

  4. Congrats! Now go get that tooth fixed.

    What does the editing timeframe look like from here? How long, roughly, until it’s finalized and actually off to the presses?

  7. Congratulations!! When will it be available, and where will you be touring for it? (Santa Fe, PLEASE!!)

  15. “And hast thou slain the Emperox ?
    Come to my arms, my beamish John!
    O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!”
    I chortle in my joy.

  17. I hope that you include me in the acknowledgments. True, I didn’t actually do anything to help, but I absolutely did nothing to impede your progress. So, I’ve got that goin’ for me.

  21. With 7 hours to spare. Hardly worth the drama. Sigh.

    Kidding, looking forward to the release date already. “Waiting is.”

  22. Congratulations. I’m looking forward to reading the last of the series. Especially Kiva, by far my favorite character.

  24. What wonderful news – hearty congratulations! Especially for not pulling another all-nighter on this one. I am glad it came together so well, and I am really looking forward to reading it. Need to double-check that pub date so I can get my time-off request in now!

  29. Congrats! And also thanks to whichever of the cats woke you at 3am to get you over the line. In April, if the final pages seem especially sweary (which will be hard to tell given Kiva) I will think of a cat’s ass and… and try to think of something else.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

