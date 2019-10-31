At 4:35pm today, Halloween, 2019. And it’s no trick, this book is a treat. I’m very happy with how it turned out.
I’m putting some acknowledgements on it now, and then off it goes to Tor.
Wheeeeee!
29 thoughts on “The Last Emperox — Done!”
Congratulations! You have earned a full size bar.
Excellent! Looking forward to readings from it when you go on tour!
Congratulations. You must be proud of such a major accomplishment.
Congrats! Now go get that tooth fixed.
What does the editing timeframe look like from here? How long, roughly, until it’s finalized and actually off to the presses?
Yay! Can’t wait to get my hands on it
Huzzah! Congrats! Can’t wait to have Wil Wheaton read it to me.
Congratulations!! When will it be available, and where will you be touring for it? (Santa Fe, PLEASE!!)
Have avTim Tam Slam man!! Can’t wait. Maybe reread the other books.
Good News!
Need a tease: Can we have the first and last words of the book?
Yay!!!!
It seems as if you had to wrestle this one to the ground. Congratulations and well-done to you!
🤘🏻🎸🦅
Congratulations!
“And hast thou slain the Emperox ?
Come to my arms, my beamish John!
O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!”
I chortle in my joy.
Bravo!
I hope that you include me in the acknowledgments. True, I didn’t actually do anything to help, but I absolutely did nothing to impede your progress. So, I’ve got that goin’ for me.
Congratulations! “Done” is a wonderful state.
Wheeeeee!
🥳
Can’t wait!!!!!
Happy Halloween!!
With 7 hours to spare. Hardly worth the drama. Sigh.
Kidding, looking forward to the release date already. “Waiting is.”
Congratulations. I’m looking forward to reading the last of the series. Especially Kiva, by far my favorite character.
So this is . . . what? Bovine space opera?
What wonderful news – hearty congratulations! Especially for not pulling another all-nighter on this one. I am glad it came together so well, and I am really looking forward to reading it. Need to double-check that pub date so I can get my time-off request in now!
Congrats, John. Take the night off. Celebrate by giving away some candy and telling kids you love that costume (or, “Unicorns are my favorite…” that got a lot of kids this year).
Congrats!
Congrats, Eager to read it!
Congratulations! I can’t wait to read it! *looks at stack* OK, I am excited about it, but it won’t jump the line completely.
Congrats! And also thanks to whichever of the cats woke you at 3am to get you over the line. In April, if the final pages seem especially sweary (which will be hard to tell given Kiva) I will think of a cat’s ass and… and try to think of something else.