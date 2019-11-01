New month, new books and ARCs! What in this stack of very fine titles is something you like to start your month with? Share in the comments —
New month, new books and ARCs! What in this stack of very fine titles is something you like to start your month with? Share in the comments —
6 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/11/19”
Gee, going European with dates these days? Or is this another sign of my cluelessness? 😀
I prefer computer ordering for dates: 2019-11-01. Always sorts correctly. I think that format has an ISO standards number but never remember what it is.
As for books I always like Charlene Harris and Mercedes Lackey. That one at the bottom of the stack looks huge. That would be a real time investment to read. I wonder how those epic tomes get people to read and review their ARCs. By the time I got to the end I’d have probably forgotten how it started, and I’m someone who can re-read the entire Wheel of Time series in a couple of weeks.
“Straight Outta Deadwood” sounds great. It feels like something Critical Role is doing – “Undeadwood”!
I checked out War Girls earlier this week. Seems pretty cool.
Apologies if you’ve answered this before, but since a) you obviously get many more books than you can read, or keep; and b) I imagine there are only so many venues in your town that can make use of donated books, may I ask what you end up doing with them all?