A tale in three tweets:
Yeah, this.
I should be clear this was mostly for comedic effect. But on the other hand, yes, absolutely, once I send in a manuscript, after a couple of hours my brain is all “well? and?” because my brain, I think like most people’s brains, is not entirely convinced that anyone has a life outside my immediate needs and wishes. I do a lot of work not to show that part of my brain at all times.
But the good news is the book apparently works! I thought it did, mind you, and so did Krissy. But it’s nice to have verification outside the Scalzi household. You’ll see for yourself! In, uhhhh, April.
3 thoughts on “What Authorial Agitation Looks Like, Scalzi Edition”
I think I’m jealous of Krissy. She gets to read your new stuff first. ;)
I should know better than to read your blog while drinking coffee. I now have to clean up my keyboard and monitor…..
April can’t come soon enough!
I’ve been job hunting (Oh rapture! Oh bliss!) and have similar reaction. “I’ve got all the experience! and I’m good at what I do and….looovvvveee meeeee!” And then freak out when it’s been like two days.
Not the exact same thing, I know, but similar.
Also, it’s oddly reassuring that you and other awesome creative people I follow worry about what you do being good. I think that self-doubt helps us do better. And so many people (like you) who put out awesome work still always worry about it.