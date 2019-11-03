What Authorial Agitation Looks Like, Scalzi Edition

A tale in three tweets:

And now comes that time in the book making process where one's brain says THE EDITOR HAS HAD THE NOVEL FOR 12 WHOLE HOURS NOW WHY HASN'T HE EMAILED TO TELL ME IT'S BRILLIANT YET which to be fair is a totally valid question — John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 1, 2019

36 HOURS NOW OH MY GOD HE HATES IT DOESN'T HE IT'S ALL OVER NOW TIME TO SELL THE CATS AND GET A JOB AT ARBY'S OR AT LEAST COVER MYSELF IN HORSEY SAUCE AND ROLL AROUND IN THE PARKING LOT AGAIN (breathes into a paper bag) https://t.co/I9Mvz8wGyt — John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 2, 2019

60 HOURS IN AND — oh wait my editor got back to me it's fine, the book is fine, everything is fine huh well this is sort of anticlimactic, isn't it (eyes the pallet of horsey sauce) I'll just keep you around for… reasons https://t.co/s3wCjNKFj4 — John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 3, 2019

Yeah, this.

I should be clear this was mostly for comedic effect. But on the other hand, yes, absolutely, once I send in a manuscript, after a couple of hours my brain is all “well? and?” because my brain, I think like most people’s brains, is not entirely convinced that anyone has a life outside my immediate needs and wishes. I do a lot of work not to show that part of my brain at all times.

But the good news is the book apparently works! I thought it did, mind you, and so did Krissy. But it’s nice to have verification outside the Scalzi household. You’ll see for yourself! In, uhhhh, April.