Uncategorized Bwwuuuuhhhh November 4, 2019 John Scalzi10 Comments Post-novel-writing brain truly hit today and I feel fine, just so long as you don't expect me to think. How are you?
10 thoughts on “Bwwuuuuhhhh”
I know the feeling. I get like that when a coding binge burns out after I finish.
Alive, a necessary first step. Thinking is over valued. Take care
I’m living an hour in the past. Or future. It makes drivingin traffic quite a problem.
Slammed with a head cold, so perhaps not so different.
Quick! what’s the airspeed velocity of an unladen swallow!
It’s the day before elections in Mass, and I’m running for a position in my town so I’m dancing between anxious mess and brain-death. Thanks for asking. :D
Not good. Burn out and something kind of like depression. I am self-medicating with chocolate, so all is not dark. Except the chocolate.
What is this “thinking” you speak of?
Let the neurons recharge at their own speed – trust me, it’ll work better than trying to rush them. The time change may have something to do with it as well, and the only cure for that is time. Count yourself fortunate that the novel deadline was before the time change rather than after!
I am reasonably well for a Monday, thanks for asking. Got a fair bit of housework and yardwork done over the weekend, which always feels good, and finished up a futzy, drudgerous chore at the office today, so I’ve got that feeling of satisfaction from having accomplished something productive. Not creative, not even really interesting to anyone who is not me, but productive.
Relax well, find some visual popcorn to watch on TV, eat chocolate, pet cats – you’ll be fine in a few days.