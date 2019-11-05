Eeeeeeeh, probably? But maybe not? Essentially, the problem I’ve been having writing about politics in the Trump era is the same problem I’ve had since it’s begun, which that it’s so obvious that Trump’s a corrupt, incompetent, bigoted tool that I find it difficult to find much new to say about him. Likewise, not too much to say about the Republican party these days except that it’s decided to expend its capital propping up the most corrupt, incompetent, bigoted tool that we’ve had as president in living memory, and will deserve what they get when demographics catch up with them and all the old white voters they’ve invested so much money into scaring die in the next 20 years, to be replaced by everyone else for whom the GOP brand is “ignorant white racist fauxvangelical moneyworshippers.” I’m going to live long enough to see this bullshit expunged, which is a lovely thought. But again, not sure how many words that merits from me at the moment.
My first thought is it seems likely the majority of my political thought is going to stay in the Twittersphere, the format of which is congenial to my state of mind these last few years. But of course there is more to politics than just Our Dimwit President, sooooo maybe I’ll talk about that? Or maybe I will just snap and do an 8,000 word rant on Trump one day, which will likely not be coherent but may be cathartic? Who knows?
So, basically: Probably I’ll talk about politics more here now? But maybe not? That’s the best I can do for you right now in terms of predictions, sorry.
I do know today is an election day in many places in the US, so if it is where you are, and you are eligible to vote, please do get your ass out there and vote. It’s not a difficult thing to do, and it matters.
24 thoughts on “So, Scalzi, Now That You’re Done With the Book Are You Gonna Write About Politics More?”
Yep.
We got a similar or worse problem here in Brazil.
Our president worships Trump!
He is just as racist, ignorant and homophobic as yours crazy blonde.
My president is worse then yours! Lalalalalalalala.
Now everybody hugs each other and cry.
So, basically what you’re saying is that it’s a really good thing you got out of journalism and into other forms of writing, because there are many journalists who may have similar feelings to yours about the current political landscape but still have to write about it on a near-daily basis.
I would agree with that premise. You should make your living doing something you enjoy, or at least can tolerate, and if you don’t enjoy writing lengthy opinion pieces about an unregenerate, irredeemably corrupt piece of walking excrement, in my very personal and subjective opinion, you should not spend your career doing so.
I have very much enjoyed your political commentary in the past, but I also very much enjoy your other written works. So write what you enjoy writing. If at some point you discover that essay-length political commentary has become enjoyable again, I’ll happily read it, but if it remains a chore and a burden, then please just focus those formidable writing skills on what makes you happy.
Well John, I do agree with you on most of the general principles involved, but at this point I will only sum up my thoughts with just a few words: “due process” and “rule of law”. I don’t enjoy having an inside view to know the facts that are coming out so I won’t say much more as I have faith that in the end the latter will insure the former happens in the end.
Enough said.
One of the many things that get me annoyed about the current situation is how little people know about it. It’s all very surface level. In reality it’s been cooking for quite a while, and the path of an actual criminal conspiracy are pretty clear. Trump’s theory that Ukraine faked Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election on behalf of Hillary Clinton is not new. It’s exploding now because he got caught.
It’s not “the whistleblower” and “the transcript” that are all that matters. Rudy Giuliani was running around Ukraine and other parts of Europe while working with fraudsters and mobsters who made mysterious six figure donations to various Republicans. This isn’t a wild conspiracy theory, it really happened, and it’s a small part of a larger complex and utterly bonkers situation.
Trying to get out of this with a simple narrative isn’t going to help.
If the current corrupt unethical GOP stays in power for 20 years they will have changed things enough that demographics will never catch up to them.
They’re not gonna last that long in power as they are, I suspect. I’m talking full collapse.
Flogging a dead horse is no one’s idea of a good time. With an Impeachment vote around the corner, Republicans pouting at the unfairness of it all (but without a leg to stand on), and a Who’s Who cast of honorable career State Department Public Servants and one Lt. Colonel right out of central casting bearing witness to presidential malfeasance, the news is more than enough for anyone to digest. Punditry and commentary may go some way to publicized events, but if you’re not paying attention at this point…
I’d be curious for your thoughts on some of the more structural issues, less related to the headline of the day. Like – electoral college? Filibuster? DC & Puerto Rico statehood? I suspect that I will agree with your feelings on most of them, and want well written explanations I can easily steal, I mean link to, to send to that crazy uncle who watches Fox News.
“the republican party .. will deserve what they get … in the next 20 years”
Not sure what little is left of our democracy or planet can wait that long.
Have you considered registering as a democrat?
Greg didn’t read earlier in the thread.
May it be so.
But methinks thou art an optimist. Me, I wonder if even a Democrat trifecta next year will be enough to ensure that there are still meaningful elections 10 years from now. We are fortunate that the current crop of Republican officeholders are such feckless clowns. I feel sure that the next iteration of Trumpism is getting tooled up someplace as we sit here, and if it comes to power it will not screw around the way these guys have. It will be the end of pluralism and representative government in the US.
Here in Grand Rapids Michigan we have a local pastor running for mayor on the Republican ticket against our very popular Democratic incumbent. His views are, to put it delicately, a little outside of the mainstream. Article here: https://www.mlive.com/news/grand-rapids/2019/09/incumbent-pastor-compete-in-2019-race-for-grand-rapids-mayor.html
Then again, this is the home of Betsy and Dick DeVos, so locally his ideas are not all that unusual.
“ignorant white racist fauxvangelical moneyworshippers”
That is one of the most beautifully succinct descriptions of the ‘Religious Right’ movement that I’ve ever seen. I may have to steal ‘fauxvangelical’ for my own use (with proper credit, of course).
I’m having a more and more difficult time being civil to my Trump-cult family members. But yes, you’re right- it’s hard to have coherent things to say when everything is as it is.
One thing that I’ve been thinking about a lot is WHY he got elected, and why he’s so strongly defended by his supporters, and the Republican party. @Scalzi, do you have any thoughts about this?
Colin Kuskie, don’t *ever* believe that bigotry had been fully eradicated *anywhere.* Bigots have always been and will always be among us.
Sometimes they lay low, sometimes they come out from whatever rock they hibernate under, and then it’s ‘Heil Trump!’
That’s why it’s important to never elect anyone with ‘bigot appeal’.
Channel us a little Mencken, perhaps?
“As democracy is perfected, the office of President represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day, the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
“The trouble with Communism is the Communists, just as the trouble with Christianity is the Christians.”
I certainly understand why you feel burned out on the concept of commentary as, as you put it, what can be said that hasn’t already been said? For me, personally, the treat comes in when YOU specifically say it, because you are a fantastic wordsmith. So if you want to write something I’ve already heard, but in your voice, I’ll eagerly give it a read. But as others have said, and as I’m sure you intend to do, only do it if it’ll be enjoyable to you on some axis.
What bothers me even more than Trump-as-Trump is that he continues to have the support of something like 40% of the voting population (depending on which polls you look at), and that not all of them are the cartoon yahoos of, well, anti-Trump cartoons. Every day I see people who ought to know better* fend off every piece of evidence or argument that suggests that T is what he is–or, worse, who acknowledge some character flaws but insist that he’s doing what needs to be done but is being unfairly attacked by the opposition, the Deep State, the socialists, or other flavors of Bad Guys.
It’s just about impossible to engage these people in a reasonable manner, since they are locked into a defensive mode that feels like the Python argument sketch. I have finally given up on trying, since most discussions descend quickly into dismissals or insults. (Not on my part–my mother raised me better than that.) I have to say that I’m coming to see Trumpism as a form of personality disorder. I fear what some of that 40% might do in the face of a successful impeachment (unlikely) or even an electoral loss (possible).
Then there’s what Trump’s cynical, opportunistic enablers and allies are doing while the Big Guy does his standup routine. McConnell & Co. have been working to realign the court system since the Obama administration, and if that project is successful, Trumpism could have a life beyond any Trump administration. Then there’s the damage done by the effective purges of federal agencies, departments, and services, all being cheered by governmental atomists who think that any bureaucrat is a minion of the Deep State. Institutional memory and expertise take time to develop, and all manner of mischief is possible while it recovers.
And last: I hope it’s just an old man’s bad dreams, but for the last year or so I’ve been reading novels set in 1930s Europe (Alan Furst, Philip Kerr, Robert Harris) that vividly depict the operations of fascist orders, and every time I see coverage of a Trump rally the similarities scare me.
*That is, who are reasonably well-educated, literate, not-economically-desperate or part of an actual underclass, and so on.
Unfortunately, it’s much more likely than not that the orange menace will get reelected, largely because people like your nice neighbors will happily vote for the misogynistic, racist, unrelentingly stupid and profoundly corrupt lunatic. Aided by the Dems likely nominating Warren who won’t be able to recapture the senate, even if she manages to win the Presidency by some fluke, so the best result will be four years of futility, deadlock and MoscowMitch.
I’ve given up worrying about it, I’m an old-ish well off white dude so have the privilege of being able to do that, and also have the privilege of not voting Warren as I’m in California so my vote doesn’t count.
Though if Biden get the nomination, it’ll be a form of bum fights where two doddering geezers with a tenuous relationship with facts and reality try to stay upright in a debate and remember what day it is and where they are. My parents are younger than both of them, and I don’t want them planning vacations, let alone running a country. Dog help us all.
Slightly off topic, but here in Kentucky I had to wait in line this morning. Always happy to see people voting even if they do so differently than I do. Every election is important, though next year gives us the first real opponent for Mitch that we have had in a long while.
I remember watching the Watergate hearings and thinking I will never see a POTUS more corrupt than Nixon. I was wrong.
Ruth Edwards, check out this masterpiece of Nixon-bashing by Hunter S. Thompson –
