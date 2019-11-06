Election Day 2019 Thoughts

In no particular order:
* First and most importantly, the only thing I could vote for this year that was competitive — a levy for a local career center — passed, so I feel pretty good about that. Also on the ballot were a couple of uncontested races for township representative and school board, both non-partisan positions and the people who were up for those slots were perfectly good. While philosophically I am against uncontested political races, as a practical matter, meh, it was fine. Around the Dayton area, voters passed every single school levy that was put to them, which I think is a positive thing.
One new thing this election was that my polling place had different voting machines — ones where the machine you voted on was not connected to the Internet, and which printed out your voting choices on a long strip of paper so you could physically confirm the choices before it was scanned and sent into voting box. I thought this was kind of the long way around for something you could have done with a pen, but I appreciate the apparatus being more secure than the previous version.
So in all, a successful election day locally, from my point of view.
* In a larger sense I am also pleased with the results generally. I’m especially pleased with the result of the governor’s race in Kentucky, because Matt Bevin, the outgoing governor, is a real shitheel of a politician and I doubt he will be missed all that much. Despite being a real shitheel, he still managed to lose by less than 6,000 votes — partisan loyalty is a thing, y’all — and of course is now whining about how there were “irregularities” in the voting and how he’s not conceding the race and so on. At least he’s consistent. President Trump came out the day before the election and stumped for Bevin but of course made it all about him, telling Kentuckians re: Bevin not being reelected, that “you can’t let it happen to me!” Well, Bevin wasn’t reelected, and now it’s all about Trump! Well done him.
Virginia’s House and Senate (and governorship) are now all democratic as well (or will be in January), which doesn’t actually surprise me all that much — Virginia’s been turning bluer for a while now — but it should be interesting to see how that affects the state. I saw on Twitter someone noting that Virginia could become the 38th state to pass the ERA Amendment, but I’m not holding my breath on that one. As I understand it for it to be enshrined in our Constitution there would need to be a special dispensation from the House and Senate of the US (due to the lateness of the 38th vote for it), and I don’t see Mitch McConnell letting that one get by on his watch. Because he’s an awful person, you see.
* This was an off-off election cycle, so I wouldn’t read too much into it, but what I do think is important to see is that conventional wisdom out of Washington doesn’t seem to have that much connection to reality. There was some muttering/hand-wringing that the current impeachment proceedings would have an effect on voting, but… probably it didn’t? As far as I can see, most of the voting seems to be turning on local issues and concerns. Yes, Trump swooped in to Kentucky at the last minute, but when Bevin finally accepts the fact he’s lost, it’ll because of his own policies and karma, and not really about what’s going in Washington.
It’s for that reason I wouldn’t draw too many conclusions yet about what this means for this time next year. Next year, it will be about Washington. And what a time that will be.
11 thoughts on “Election Day 2019 Thoughts”
John, I am not a constitutional lawyer (I am a trademark and IP licensing lawyer by trade), but the Equal Rights Amendment issue is quite an interesting one. By its terms, the Equal Rights Amendment indicated that it would have to be ratified within 7 years. But the Constitution doesn’t provide for sunset provisions. On at least one occasion, SCOTUS has suggested that deadlines might be waived by Congress–as you note, Mitch McConnell isn’t likely to cooperate on that one. Still, it would be interesting to see how Congress reacted to Virginia passing the Amendment, and it could well become a campaign issue in 2020 if the Trumpers fight it.
The one thing about the Bevin defeat that makes me believe that it WAS a referendum on Trump and/or his impending impeachment as much as Bevin is that, If I heard correctly and the reporting was accurate, the number of voters that turned out for this election in Kentucky was almost DOUBLE the number that turned out for the last election. That seems like a pretty strong indication that people are pretty fired up on both sides.
Voting machines like the ones you describe have some potential advantages over paper ballots.
They are usable by some voters who have physical limitations that prevent them from filling out a paper ballot. You can bring somebody to assist you to the polls or get help from a poll worker, but the machine eliminates the need for that.
A properly programmed machine can also eliminate the possibility of overvotes (ballots where more candidates are marked than are allowed), unintentional undervotes (ballots where an office isn’t marked at all), and poorly marked ballots where reading them might produce an ambiguous result.
As with all voting systems, the devil is in the details. A well implemented machine could be a legitimate improvement. A badly implemented one is a step in the wrong direction from paper.
I sometimes (like every day) wonder if George Carlin was right to say “Fuck hope.” If hope’s an affliction, I’ve still got it. Feel a warming of hope about next year.
In Austin, the same voting machines got their debut. I set off a failure condition when I put my ballot where the label on the scanner said to do so, and got “error: bad scan” or similar. There is another, unlabeled, smaller, orifice and that worked fine. The scanning part also has some other failure modes, more in the human-interface division: the woman in front of me at the scanner got her ballot scanned, then waited round for the machine to spit it back out so she could take it home. And I heard tell, third-hand, of people who skipped the scanner part altogether because they did not read the instructions on the screen, and thought the ballot was their receipt and that the machine had already counted their choices, so they just walked out with the ballots.
The turnout was spectacular for an off-off-year election (no candidates for Federal offices).
John, I’ll disagree with you on one point:
But turnout was up from last year, which was in turn up from previous off-year elections.
Something has changed when you get record turnout in odd-numbed years with no national offices at stake and in many States no headlines like Governor either.
Other advantages of those new voting machines over a pen are they allow for provisional tallies to be provided much more quickly while still having the authoritative paper trail as a backup, and they cut down on uncertainty in interpreting the voter’s will, such as if they don’t fill in a circle completely or have some other stray marks or other such ambiguous signals from the voter. It’s an improvement.
well i’m pretty excited at the trends. :)
Hands off the Earned Run Average.
The ballot marking devices + printed receipt are — if properly implemented — better than the touchscreen only machines. Because they give you a possibility of auditing the results using a paper trail a human has actually reviewed for correctness. But THAT relies on training all users to review the paper correctly — a task they perform for five minutes once every two years that seems useless at first glance. Early studies indicate users are, unsurprisingly, not good at that part.
Meanwhile, why don’t we offer the simplicity of hand marked paper ballots + ballot marking devices for voters who choose to use them (for accessibility or other reasons)? There’s a lot of reasons thrown up but I strongly suspect it has to do with the regulatory capture of government decision making bodies by election equipment manufacturers.
(The BMDs are important for allowing all voters to have equal access to a private voting process. I’m saying that it is not necessary for all voters to use them to achieve that. And an all-BMD system is less secure and more expensive than a hybrid one.)