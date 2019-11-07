Uncategorized

On the Road, Again

John Scalzi9 Comments

Wait, what? I thought you said you were done with travel for the year, Scalzi! I am, indeed, done with travel for public purposes — I have no more events scheduled for 2019. But now that The Last Emperox is finished, and I have a free moment or two, I’ve decided to take a week and visit friends, some of whom I haven’t seen in a long time. I’m renting a car and traveling the great American southland. It should be fun. Unless the car breaks down and I am consumed by bears. But that seems… unlikely.

In any event, the travel begins today, so whilst I travel updating here may be sporadic. I’ll try to get some nice shots of hotel parking lots, however.

9 thoughts on “On the Road, Again

  5. For the best chance of being consumed by bears, I recommend packing your car with rotting apples, bird seed, and bee brood comb. Bears will eat honey, but it is not their go-to meal choice.
    Oh, wait, that’s not the advice you were looking for.

  6. John, have you never seen a movie?

    As soon as someone says “Unless I get mauled by a tiger” the next lie is ALWAYS “It’s right behind me, isn’t it?”

    At least the book got turned in…

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

