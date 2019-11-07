Honestly this may be one of the finest hotel parking lot pictures yet, as it encompasses not only the hotel parking lot, but the parking lot of a McDonalds and a Verizon Store. This trip may have peaked early. We’ll have to see.
In town here overnight, am seeing friends and then will be off again in the morning. Traveling! It’s a thing.
5 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 11/7/19: Knoxville”
Indeed, we have reached Peak Scalzi Carpark, at least for the moment!
That looks like a shithole, or is that perhaps the point?
I had a chance to take a 2 month stretch of clinical courses in vet school (1992) at UT Knoxville. I was amazed by the fact that random people would say Hi on the street, just to be friendly. I would say that from the pleasant human index, it was the highest score of any of the 8 cities that I have lived in.
No visible bears, so that’s good. Enjoy your well earned time off.
sbradfor:
The hotel is fine. The view stinks.