Another week, another very fine stack of new books and ARCs at the Scalzi Compound. What here is grabbing your attention? Share in the comments!
18 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 11/8/19”
Before anyone mentions it: I’m aware there is currently a contretemps going on with ChiZine Press re: their relationships with authors, payment of same, etc. I’m traveling and took this picture before I left and didn’t want to not promote the other authors in the stack. Hopefully ChiZine and the authors in question get everything resolved.
Usually a ghostwriter is the uncredited (or semicredited) person who actually does the heavy lifting for a book–but what if the author is Michael Crichton or Tom Clancy? Are they both ghostwriters?
Are you using these to heat your home?
Top book cover seems a bit sneaky to me. I remember Andromeda Strain when it first came out – putting Crichton’s name so prominently on the spine with no indication that he wasn’t involved in this book doesn’t predispose me to trust it. (Now if it had some other verbiage, maybe).
Gail Carriger is always good.
So is Lois Bujold. Although I believe this is a collection of Penric stories that I have already read. It will be good for people to be able to find them in bookstores though, if they have not got into ebooks in the last ten years.
Also that Kevin Hearne guy. I think I’ve heard of him. I will probably read that. :-)
Fan Service! I love all the Parasolverse stories!!
The Magic the Gathering book is of particular interest to me. I enjoyed the story told by the War of the Spark expansion, and I’d like to know what comes next.
I missed the original Penric book. Looks like I’ll have to buy Penric’s Progress to get a paper copy of it.
Penric’s Progress, I think. I love her work and I’ve been curious about the Penric series.
I’m curious about Van Praag, being married to a Dutch woman.
Penric’s Progress is a hoot. At some point I have to decide if I want them all in epub or physical formats (they’re currently a mix).
The Magic: The Gathering novel, was, umm, not good. The War of the Spark prequel novel (The Gathering Storm, by Django Wexler) was much better. It was released a chapter a week for free, doubtless there’s a collected edition somewhere. It’s a shame – I’ve read other work by Weisman that I’ve enjoyed – but there was a large breakdown in the planning and release of the cards and the books.
To clarify, the War of the Spark novel by Weisman was the one that I thought was not good. I haven’t read this one, hopefully the process improved and he was up to his usual standard.
I’ve enjoyed the Daniel H. Wilson books that I’ve read previously; so I will try The Andromeda Evolution without any particular prejudice.
The Sisters Grimm and Lightning stars a red Cape
You got a copy of Fan Service! Is yours numbered too? I got it even though I already own a copy of Romancing the Werewolf, it’s my favorite of her stories anyway, I can have another version of it. Just found out who the damn Wicker Chicken was finally. That was driving me nuts. Parasolverse is always so good.
New Carriger; I also like the Parasolverse books, I wonder which characters these will be featuring, or if it’s new ones. And Hearne.
@Susan I thought the same thing when I saw the cover. But like @Howard, I’ve enjoyed other books by Daniel H. Wilson, so I’m going to keep an open mind. I’m going to re-read the original first, though, as it has literally been decades since the last time I read it. When Eoin Colfer wrote AND ANOTHER THING… in the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series, he nailed it and sounded so similar to Douglas Adams that I forgot he didn’t write it. Of course, I listened to the audiobook, narrated by Simon Jones, which went a long way towards validating it. And Spider Robinson’s VARIABLE STAR from Heinlein’s notes felt like it was a perfect blend of the two authors, equal parts of each. That audiobook is narrated by Spider himself, which was awesome.
The Sisters Grimm. Big choices to be made on limited knowledge, as a group while separated. This could be really good.