Time For an Occasional Reminder re: How to Pay For My Books

This morning I got a nice letter from someone who enjoyed one of my books and wanted to send money to me directly for it rather than to get the book through my publisher, on the idea that I as the author should get most of the money because I wrote the book. This gives me a good excuse to remind people:
Don’t send me money directly for the books I write, actually go ahead and buy them from a bookstore.
For one thing, I get paid more than adequately that way. For another thing, my publisher is not my enemy — my publisher is my business partner, and my business partner does a lot of things for my book. It hires the editor, copy editor, page designer, art director and cover artist who improve my book and make it something people want to buy. It handles the printing and distribution and warehousing of my work. It keeps track of sales and collects payment for that work. It hires publicists and marketing people to make folks aware the book is out in the world. My foreign publishers hire translators. It does all these things so I don’t have to, and can focus on the thing I’m good at and actually want to do, which is: write.
Does it take a large chunk of sale price of the book to do all these things for me? Yes it does. But as a result of the work it does, I sell more than I could on my own, and as noted before, my cut of the proceeds is more than adequate. And all of the people who work on my book deserve to get paid fairly and adequately for their efforts.
Beyond the publisher, when you buy my book in a bookstore, someone else gets money — the bookstore. I like that. I like bookstores of all sorts, but particularly like supporting local bookstores, who do author events and reading clubs and other cool things, and where a good portion of the money stays in the community. I am happy that I get to contribute to other people making a livelihood supporting the field I work in.
All of which is to say that when you buy my book, from my publisher, in a bookstore, everyone involved in the making and selling of a book gets a little something — and that’s exactly how it should be. And while I understand people believe they might be doing me a favor by trying to pay me directly, in the long run it’s not beneficial to me at all, not the least because it hurts the people who have made my work better. If you’ve liked any of my novels, you like them because they are a group effort, not in spite of it.
So: If you want to support me as an author, support everyone who works on my books. They deserve it, and I prefer it. Buy the books legitimately, from your favorite bookseller. Thank you.
14 thoughts on “Time For an Occasional Reminder re: How to Pay For My Books”
Note:
Nothing in this piece should be construed as slighting or minimizing authors who self-publish and who handle the responsibilities of editing, designing, distribution, etc. It’s a lot of work and I respect that, and they deserve to keep the cut of their revenues that I, as a more traditionally-published author, hand over to my publisher.
Additionally, this is not to be construed as a comment over the current row about ChiZine Press, which is getting flak (correctly) for not supporting it’s authors and paying them royalties, etc. Publishers have a responsibility to pay authors and hold up their end of contracts. I am fortunate that in general my various publishers have done very well by me in this regard.
John, your points are well taken.
I’ve done this a few times, so I wanted to offer another perspective on it. I buy exclusively e-books these days, and it’s not always possible to buy an e-book without DRM of some sort. DRM makes everything more difficult, and fundamentally prevents me from truly owning a book. I suppose if I were perfectly ethical, I would avoid buying the book and simply never read it. But I’m not; I pirate a DRM-free version of the book instead.
Sending a book-price amount of money to the author is how I square that with my conscience. It’s not that I don’t respect the work of the editors, marketers, and printers; there’s just not an easy way of getting them their cut. Maybe if Tor had a tip jar? (You may point out that I could buy a DRM copy and simply not use it, but that would defeat the voting-with-my-wallet aspect of this.)
You’re correct that teams of people tend to make better final products than individuals. The downside is that it’s hard to boycott a single link in the chain without abandoning the whole thing.
Tor’s ebooks are famously DRM free.
Also, you know. I call bullshit. you can buy the version that has DRM on it, and then go and find a cracked version. Or just don’t buy it because DRM sucks (and it does). But the whole idea of oh no I can’t have it exactly the way I want it therefore I will not pay for it even though I am going to enjoy it, just means that you’re screwing the author and everybody else. I don’t have a problem paying folks and then making sure you keep a copy. But pay folks.
In reaction to this posting I was going to ask you how you felt about folks consuming your writing via libraries, but then I realized I instead could ask your former self and got many nice replies: https://whatever.scalzi.com/?s=libraries
Cheers,
Richard
Speaking of supporting local bookstores, any rough idea of the timeframe for The Last Emperox tour?
I like to buy your latest when you come to Flyleaf in Chapel Hill.
So, on the topic of independent bookstores, will you be partnering again this year with Jay & Mary’s Bookstore to sell/ship signed books for the holiday season? Asking for a friend.
“One of the reactions of people reading a John Scalzi novel is that people go out and buy all the other Scalzi novels”
Yep, caught me!
On another note, my local book store knows me well enough, that wenn The Consuming Fire came out and I stopped by they had already ordered the book in English (they carry some, but not man books in English) and put a copy aside for me
Tarus, thank you for asking my exact question.
Hmmm. I’ve been getting these monthly invoices marked Scalzi ComPOUND and they’ve been signed with a distinct Smudge.
I’ve never understood people who need a bright line between science fiction (or some subset of that genre) and fantasy. Anyone who hasn’t already read the Steerswoman series should do so immediately. But first, https://www.tor.com/2019/11/06/science-fiction-vs-fantasy-the-choice-is-clear/
I’m not aware of anyone not wanting to pay our host’s main publisher because of how they treat authors, though I know some who are scaling back what they’re paying them at the moment because of how they’re treating libraries.
In general, if you’re not keen on sending money to a particular publisher, for whatever reason (like the one Scalzi alludes to in his first comment), but want to support their authors, there are a number of ethical and legal ways to do that. Many authors have goods for sale through multiple providers. For instance, Subterranean Press sells special editions of a number of John Scalzi’s works (some for a short time, some ongoing); and some authors also directly sell some of their writings, or related swag, or they have a Patreon, Kickstarter, or other avenues for directly supporting them or a particular project they’re undertaking.
Authors may also appreciate your support of charities they’ve endorsed. Again you’ll find a number of charities Scalzi has helped raise money for at various times (most recently RIP Medical Debt). That can be another way of supporting an author, by further helping the causes they’re spending their own time and money on.
I wish I could buy ebooks through my local bookstores. I want to support them and the important work they do, but as I get older and the print size seems to get smaller, I really need the digital version.
Also, as said above, I’m really conflicted about buying anything from publishers mistreating libraries. I’ll buy The Last Emperox, because I’m selfish and impatient, but am probably going to avoid buying anything else from them and just wait the few months until the libraries get the books (and keep donating to the library).
Well said.