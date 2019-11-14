Reader Request Week 2019: Get Your Questions In!

It’s rather later in the year than when I usually do this (I usually get to it in March or April, and I just got busy this year), but nevertheless: It’s time for the annual Reader Request Week, in which you pick the topics I write about for the next week here at Whatever. Always wanted to ask me a question? Want to see me opine on a topic of your choosing? See me dance like a monkey for your unalloyed pleasure? This is the time and place for it!
You can ask any question on any topic — politics, social topics, personal queries, silly nonsense, it’s all up for grabs. Post your question in the comment thread, and I will go through the thread and pick the topics I’ll respond to, starting on Monday, November 18th, and going through the entire week.
While any topic is up for request, I do have a couple of suggestions for you, when you’re making your topic selections.
1. Quality, not quantity. Rather than thinking of a bunch of general topic for me to address, which isn’t very interesting to me, and which is also like hogging the buffet, pick one very specific topic that you’re actually interested about — something you’ve thought about, and taken time to craft a question that will be interesting to me. I’m much more likely to pick that than look through a menu of very general topics.
2. Writing questions are given a lower priority. Me writing about writing is not unusual here, so for this week, writing topics are a secondary concern. But if you really want to ask a question about writing, go ahead, just remember that point one above will apply more to your question than most. It’ll have to be a pretty good question to stand out.
3. Don’t request topics I’ve recently written about. I’ve included the last five years of Reader Request topics below so you can see which ones are probably not going to be answered again. That said, if you want to ask a follow-up to any of the topics below, that’s perfectly acceptable as a topic. Also, for those of you wondering how to make a request, each of the posts features the request in it, so you can see what’s worked before.
How do you submit requests? The simplest way to do it (and the way I prefer, incidentally) is to put them in the comment thread attached to this entry. But if you have a reason not to want to have your request out in public, the other option is to send me e-mail (put “Reader Request Week” in the subject head so I don’t have to hunt for it).
Please don’t send requests via Twitter or Facebook, since I don’t always see those. I credit those whose topics I write on, but feel free to use a pseudonym if you’re asking something you’d prefer not to have attached to your real name.
Here are topics from the last few years:
From 2014:
Reader Request Week 2014 #1: Travel and Me
Reader Request Week 2014 #2: Writerly Self-Doubt, Out Loud
Reader Request Week 2014 #3: How I Stay Happy
Reader Request Week 2014 #4: How I See You, Dear Reader
Reader Request Week 2014 #5: Hitting the Lottery
Reader Request Week 2014 #6: Enjoying Problematic Things
Reader Request Week 2014 #7: Editorial Independence
Reader Request Week 2014 #8: What Writing Lurks In the Shadows?
Reader Request Week 2014 #9: Short Writery Bits
Reader Request Week 2014 #10: Short Bits
From 2015:
Reader Request Week 2015 #1: Free Speech Or Not
Reader Request Week 2015 #2: Ego Searching Redux
Reader Request Week 2015 #3: Raising Strong Women
Reader Request Week 2015 #4: Bullies and Me
Reader Request Week 2015 #5: A Boy Named John
Reader Request Week 2015 #6: Me and Republicans
Reader Request Week 2015 #7: My Dream Retirement
Reader Request Week 2015 #8: On Being an Egotistical Jackass
Reader Request Week 2015 #9: Writing Related Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2015 #10: Short Bits
From 2016:
Reader Request Week 2016 #1: Living Where I Do
Reader Request Week 2016 #2: Will Humans Survive?
Reader Request Week 2016 #3: How, and If, I Will Be Remembered
Reader Request Week 2016 #4: Autonomous Cars
Reader Request Week 2016 #5: Pronouns
Reader Request Week 2016 #6: Why I Don’t Drink or Use Drugs
Reader Request Week 2016 #7: Writers and Ego
Reader Request Week 2016 #8: STEM and STEAM
Reader Request Week 2016 #9: Short Bits on Writing
Reader Request Week 2016 #10: Small Bits
From 2017:
Reader Request Week 2017 #1: Punching Nazis
Reader Request Week 2017 #2: Those Darn Millennials
Reader Request Week 2017 #3: Utopias
Reader Request Week 2017 #4: Haters and How I Deal With Them
Reader Request Week 2017 #5: Remembering Dreams
Reader Request Week 2017 #6: Reading as Performance
Reader Request Week 2017 #7: Parents, Their Age, and Their Kids
Reader Request Week 2017 #8: The Path to Publication
Reader Request Week 2017 #9: Writery Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2017 #10: Short Bits
From 2018:
Reader Request Week 2018 #1: Incels and Other Misogynists
Reader Request Week 2018 #2: Our Pets and How We Treat Them
Reader Request Week 2018 #3: The Reputational Reset, or Not
Reader Request Week 2018 #4: Far-Left(?) Scalzi
Reader Request Week 2018 #5: Who’s Cool and Who’s Not
Reader Request Week 2018 #6: The Fall(?!?!?!) of Heinlein
Reader Request Week 2018 #7: Mortality
Reader Request Week 2018 #8: Public Speaking
Reader Request Week 2018 #9: Writing Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2018 #10: Short Bits
Got it? Good. Then: Hit me with your questions! I crave your queries!
Note:
This comment thread is for the asking of questions to me only — please do not comment on or respond to other people asking questions (the one limited exception is if you have a particular follow-up question to someone else’s question, but even then, please don’t offer commentary on their particular question). Also, please avoid comments that are general comments rather than specific questions to me. In all cases where there is not a specific question to me, I am liable to snip out the comment.
(Also, of course, I reserve the right to Mallet questions I believe are merely trolling, so if you’re inspired in that direction, fellows, please uninspire yourselves quickly. Note I can generally tell the difference between trolls and people asking difficult questions. Trolls are pretty obvious, no matter how clever they think they are. It’s one of the things that makes them trolls.)
Thanks.
Now that you’ve got a bunch of ongoing series, I was wondering how you feel about reader requests. Specifically open-ended things like “I hope we see more of character X” or “Could we see how people in this universe do Y?”
Do you enjoy getting that kind of question/request and do you take them into account when writing future books?
Sci-Fi things! What thing (that hasn’t happened yet) do you really want to see/experience? What (generally regarded as positive) thing do you not want to experience, no way, no how? What (non-existent) thing do you thing would be the best for, or most widely adopted, in the future?
Please disregard how likely a thing is. Please tell us how monkey’s-paw you think a thing could end up being.
Top 5 countries you have yet to visit, and why? (That is, what about the country in question draws your attention/interest?)
I keep trying to bribe the cats to ship me an advance copy of The Last Emperox. No luck yet, but hope springs eternal.
Do you, being at least as sensible as the people in charge of such things, have any thoughts or suggestions on why we incarcerate such a huge chunk of our populace and what can be done about it, other than revolution?
How do you want people to remember you after your life is over? Is it about leaving a literary legacy of great books or something deeper?
Who, not counting family, friends, or more than passing acquaintances, would break you for a little while if/when you find out they died?
What do you think about large companies working with possibly morally/ethically wrong government agencies? e.g. Unnamed Tech Co providing facial recognition for ICE. (The tech could be used to stop human trafficking: good; or profiling: bad.)
I’m on the fence on this one. I don’t want the companies to provide technology that can be abused and I understand the employees of said company protesting / walking out. But on the other hand, there IS going to be a different company who’ll do it – most likely with less ethical goals in mind. At least with a major company that has employees protesting we’d know that they might strive to ensure their product isn’t abused.(Sure they could appoint one of them to supervise, even.)
Being entertained as an artist:
I’ve often wondered if it is possible for a writer or other artist to look at work in their medium or a related medium (film and plays are still storytelling, for instance) as mere entertainment.
Is there such a thing as entertainment for an artist, or is picking apart the technique or artistic choices of another artist, even while being entertained?
Does “seeing the strings” another artist is pulling detract from or enhance your appreciation for another artwork or artist?
What is the differance betwean Science Fiction and Fantasy, and why are they often mixed together in lists and book stores?
What do you do with all the advance reader books you receive? Do you keep them all? Does your local library have the best science fiction section in the state?
What’s up with the name “Chad”?
Several of your more generally asshole-ish or unintelligent characters are named Chad (the Chad in Dispatcher is kind of an ass, and the hapless WallBall salesdude in Android’s Dream is named “Chet”). I mean, I know you use a random name generator and all, but I swear I see “Chad” a lot! Do you have a friend named Chad who thinks its hilarious to get picked on? Or maybe a childhood enemy you can now destroy?
You’ve lived in various places in the USA. How do you cope with places that have “seasons” and “weather” and stuff after growing up in SoCal (I believe)? We’re now in the season of golden evening light,and slightly lower temperatures also know as “fall” for those in other areas of the USA.
Did you ever have desire to live outside the US? Would you ever think about it?
Regarding Retail Internet vs Retail Brick & Mortar. What do you see as a reason for Brick & Mortar to still exist and even thrive for some consumer product categories? Customer personal connection, able to touch & feel before purchase? Where should Brick & Mortar stores focus on to maintain and even grow their business?
From the celebrity department: We’re headed to JoCo in 2019, for the first time. You know you’ll be their, and so will N.K. Jemisin, Wil Wheaton, and a bunch other celebrities. I’m excited, and have this growing anxiety surrounding meeting ya’ll folk.
I’ve never done well around even quasi-celebrities. If I see Wheaton, I’m likely to be unable to speak. Same with you. I’d be unsurprising if I could be much more eloquent than to say “you write pretty, me read you words. Sign my kindle ppls?”. Part of that is simply not knowing what topics are best discussed, and which are best left alone.
So: Both specific to your preferences and, as best as you know about other nerd celebrities (many of whom probably do not consider themselves celebrities) — what sort of interaction do you want when you meet fans at a place like JoCo? Is that different than a book tour?
Snow tires. (Just had a license plate kiss, so somewhat sensitive to driving in weather).
And thanks for the list! I can well remember pursing my lips at my grandfather’s beer, so your drink and drugs article brought back memories (not that good). But if you had a half glass of champagne at your wedding then I can well understand your aversion. Hate the stuff.
Death. I’m curious as to your thoughts about death. If there’s no afterlife, what you think happens to consciousness as we die? Do all our neurons fire in one final blast? Do we live a life in our minds in that second? If there is something, thoughts on what that might be. Also, how does being someone who’s widely published and will be certainly remembered after your death affect your views of your personal demise? Does it give you some comfort or does it not matter to you? Is it something you just accept or are you more of a “Do not go gentle into that good night” kind of guy?
In 2024 autonomous air taxis will begin testing in various cities around the world. Would you feel safe flying from point A to point B at an altitude of say 700 feet above ground level in an autonomous drone?
I’d love to know what science fiction you read growing up. And also, what you’re reading now. And what your daughter is reading.
In recent history, restrictive parents would try preventing their child from dating someone who is a different race, or the same gender, etc., against their child’s wishes. Thankfully, love usually wins out, cultural opinions start to shift, and restrictive laws get abolished. Do you think we will experience a similar cycle in the future with AI and androids? Or do you the line will get drawn somewhere?
I’m still curious whether you write certain phrases solely to hear Wil Wheaton say those things, narrating the audio book. Both in Red Shirts and Android’s Dream, there are phrases that make me think this way.
how do you maintain hope in the face of our modern dystopia?
Death row. Last meal?
How do we as a nation recover from Trump & the modern GOP?
In the past, you have written about how factors beyond a person’s control can affect their circumstances and the choices they make. I’m thinking of pieces like this one (https://whatever.scalzi.com/2012/07/23/a-self-made-man-looks-at-how-he-made-it/) and this one
(https://whatever.scalzi.com/2017/05/25/the-poverty-state-of-mind/). Given this opinion, where do you think the line is (if it even exists) between things that an individual is responsible for and things that are out of that person’s control?
For the record, this isn’t me trying to catch you out or anything. It’s just something I’ve been mulling over for a while now, and I like hearing other people’s opinions.
Are there other pets than cats you would like to have? What about some more exotic ones if living conditions (for everybody) were not a concern? Snakes, penguins, dolphin, …?
(A friend of a friend has capybara.)
Inequality. Is it bad, is it good? What level of equality should we be aiming for? Specifically I’m thinking about a society that has both billionaires and people who can’t afford to feed their children. Or companies where a CEO earns hundreds to thousands of times the median employee salary.
Why don’t cats feature more prominently in science fiction writing?
Your 2017 LA Times article, Double Bubble Trouble, was very relatable to me, and I periodically reread it to feel less alone as things feel more and more polarized – my own political views are in the same ballpark as yours, and I also have disparate circles of family, friends and colleagues who represent very different demographics and sets of political views. Do you have any new thoughts or things you’d like to add as a follow up to that article, in light of everything that has unfolded in the 2.5 years since you wrote it?
What’s your favorite dessert?
What do you do with all the ARC’s you receive each week. You must need a separate house just to store them.
Geography & Writing Space.
(this is a navel gazing question, but whatever)
You have lived and written in a bunch of different locations and living spaces. I was looking through the Self Made Man post linked above, and I can see
– LA, up and through high school
– U Chicago dorm life
– Fresno
– DC
– rural-ish Ohio
It strikes me that you have been a different kind of writer in many of those places, or at least a different kind of writing (journalism, opinion, fiction, etc.) has been to the forefront. Do you see any causation or correlation between geography and those changes? Do you think any of those kind of places would have suited the other kinds of writing you have done? For example, do you think staying in Fresno and working for the Bee would have made you more or less likely (or capable!) of being a SF novelist?
All counter factual, I know. But I was a different kind of writer when I wrote in NYC, CHI, Florida, and now St Louis. Some of that is life stage and different jobs, but I know some of it is geography.
If you could, would you want to transfer your consciousness to a younger cloned body as you write about in Old Man’s War? If you suddenly found yourself young and vital again, what would you do first?
Where do you see our current technology going? How do you come up with/create the future technologies you use in your fiction?
This is oddly specific, but here we go:
As someone who has expressed noted opinions on U2 and their musical contemporaries on Whatever in the past, how do you feel about Songs of Experience, their discography in general in the year 2019, and even more broadly whether they have any relevance or urgency left as a band nowadays? (Not that relevance or urgency is required to enjoy a band’s music, but U2 seems to thrive on being relevant and urgent.)
Making a TV/cable series out of the Old Man’s War series (and development Hell?)
How does one pronounce “Rraey”?
This is a serious question.
I’ve been curious about this for a long time, but your post on 11/14 brought it to top-of-mind.
You, and lots of other authors, thank lots of people in your books. And good for you!
But what do they do? I know they make the book better, and save you from doing things you’re not that good at. But, as they say, god is in the details.
I think I know what a copy editor does, and a cover artist, but what does a page designer do for you — presumably more than figure out margin width? Or an art director — I get it if you were doing a film or graphic novel… but for a regular book with regular pages? Chapter heading styles (I just checked and you’ve got a vertical chapter heading style going in the ‘old mans’ universe, and a horizontal one in ‘interdependency’ — is that due to art direction, or page design? For that matter, what does an editor do for you… with the way you describe your work style it sounds like it could be they say ‘sounds promising’ when they hear the idea, and ‘great job’ when you send in the final manuscript… but I suspect there’s more.
And how much do you interact with them through the process — do you just send in the manuscript and review the proofs and give a thumbs up? Do you discuss cover concepts? Chapter headings? Fight about Oxford commas?
I guess the details of this could be deadly boring (even if you skip marketing and distribution which is fine with me, I’m just curious about the thing I hold in my hands), but maybe not.
Okeydoke. We know an observer has to exist for quantum.
We know the hundred monkeys could, given time, Shakespeare.
We know (wild ass guess) the size of the universe.
We know quantum foam happens, stuff just appears and disappears.
We know the universe started off with a bang and expanded.
So existence comprised an expanding bubble filled with quantum foam for a while
Now given all that, what are the odds that at some moment after the big bang, the quantum foam bubbled up containing an arrangement of stuff in the form of a preassembled self-aware observer, which will look around, locking in the previously evanescent physical universe?
Deus ex Ikea, more or less. Some assembly required.
Extreme Medical intervention. How much is too much? How many millions of dollars should be spent, and by whom? How much recovery is enough to justify the unfathomable amounts that could be spent? Should that amount be spent on every person who could potentially benefit, or only certain people? Who gets to decide?
One noteworthy aspect of your blogging style is your extreme confidence. If you have an opinion to offer, you may caveat it in various ways, but usually not in ways that indicate any uncertainty. For instance, you rarely prefix statements with “I think that” or “Probably” or other indications that while this is your view you acknowledge that you could be wrong.
To what extent is that conscious? Waffling on opinions doesn’t necessarily make for compelling blogging, even if it might be good epistemology. Do you aim directly for “authoritative and confident” as your blogging voice, or is that just how it comes out?
Here are a few examples where another writer might have chosen to soften things:
“The reason there’s a cottage industry in attacking me as “far left” is rather more simple and rather a bit more sad than that, which is that there was a small(ish) clutch of writers and fans whose politics ranged from stock conservative to reactionary to white nationalist and who, for various reasons, disliked me and the fact I have a successful writing career.”
“I am, to put it bluntly, not cool.”
“For the last few decades we’ve been making it more difficult for people to get ahead economically — the choices are to go to college, and get saddled with tens of thousands of dollars of non-dischargable debt right out of the gate, or not go to college, and then mostly never have a job that makes more than $30k a year. ”
(This isn’t meant as an attack and I hope it doesn’t read as one.)
Could you tell us about your first kiss?
Real Science, what do you always get intrigued by when it comes across your vision?
For me it’s the latest look at asteroids and mining them. My son and I spent an afternoon discussing issues the process would introduce.
“We Were Promised Jetpacks” (actually a band name!)- do you think SF/F has kept up with the amazing things foretold in decades past, or is being dreadfully SLOW, according to the timelines in those stories? Jetpacks just being just one of them…
Why do publishers put out paperbacks in the sizes they do? In addition to the classic mass-market and the trade editions, there is the newer mixed-sized, mass-market width and trade height. What behind-the-scenes calculations are going on? Why do publishers change them around?
This is the question. What follows is a bit of a rant, giving context. (If you, JS, consider this part against the rules, delete it, no hard feelings.)
I ask this for a few personal reasons—I have no idea if these issues apply to any other readers. I physically cannot read the mixed-sized books. After decades with the other two sizes, their feel and look is somewhere in my personal uncanny valley. And I almost never read fiction in library books, or e-books. I have to own my books and then some. And as I have a personal library of perhaps 10000 books, I must keep them shelved as efficiently as possible. This means that for most authors, I buy them in one size only, so that they all fit together with minimal fuss.
As a result, I no longer read many authors. I read all their books up to the point the publishers change their physical sizes. In mystery, I haven’t read any Michael Connelly, Robert Crais, or Donna Leon in perhaps a decade. In science fiction, I gave up reading Kim Stanley Robinson and Neal Stephenson long ago. More recently, it seems I’ve given up Charles Stross and now John Scalzi. Sorry.
On the one hand, it certainly is a big loss for me. On the other hand, I have absolutely no trouble finding other authors to fill in my reading time. Dropping somebody from my buy-and-read list was probably how Scalzi got on it, and now it looks like other authors are filling my Scalzi void.
Mars? Stars?
Do you think people will actually travel to Mars? When? Who (US, Chinese, Elon Musk, some random or future affiliation, etc.)?
Same question for traveling to the stars.
John, I’d like to see you update or write an addendum to your “Lowest difficulty setting” essay in light of what we now know about the Kaiser Permanente/CDC ACE scores study, their effect on health and coping performance later in life, and please also talk a little bit about how a higher difficulty setting affects feeling “other than?” And how being a member of a close-knit sci-fi fan community can help?
Opinion about Writers that have turned into franchises.Those that hire MFAs to write their books.
What do you think is our moral obligation around accommodating people with less common self-identities or lived experiences? For example, you’ve made it clear in previous Reader Request Weeks that you are in favour of trigger warnings and using people’s preferred pronouns, considering them both forms of common courtesy; I would tend to agree.
However, this seems to open up to a huge set of obligations that effectively can’t be met. There’s no way for me to catalog all of the possible sources of trauma in the world and provide appropriate trigger warnings for each one. Or perhaps you meet somebody who refuses to go by any common pronoun and instead requests a hard-to-remember polysyllabic form of address.
Is there a line somewhere where the cost of accommodation outweighs the value of treating people as human beings?
Cats – I am fascinated by your feline family members. What is the pecking order? Who is top cat, who is the perennial butt of everyone else’s mischief? Does Zeus still play and act kittenish? Have the youngsters settled down any? Can you leave people food out unattended when the cats are in the house? Which cat is most bonded with you? With Krissy? With Athena? Do you ever wake up to discover that you are buried under 40-odd pounds of purring, furry critters? You’ve mentioned more than once being awakened by a cat butt – whose, and what exactly does he or she do to wake you up, and have you been able to figure out why they feel the need to roust you in such an undignified manner?
I have to say that there are two photos in your rotating website banner that just never fail to elicit a grin from me, regardless of how many times I’ve seen them. One is of that scamp Smudge lying in the laundry basket, and the other – my all-time favorite – is of Zeus leaping after an impertinent Scamperbeast (Spice, I believe?). So I would love to read any comments or stories or anything at all you’d like to share about the beasties.
Did you watch the GOOD OMENS miniseries this year?
Any thoughts / comments on it?
Did you ever consider giving a TEDx talk and on which subject would it be?
Your relationship with Kristy (or at least said relationship from your perspective as shared here and on twitter) is strong and wonderful after many years of marriage. It brings me joy every time you write about her and your adoration for her. It makes me curious to know what the challenging parts of your marriage are. I get that it’s something you may not want to make public. I’m curious about even the little pet peeves that irritate either of you about the other one.
If you could live in any SF writer’s universe, whose would it be, and why?
Global Warming. Do you see it where you live? Any plans to include it in a book? I really like Kim Stanley Robinson’s series on it, and would like to see more writers address it as how will society adapt. And while I would gladly buy a series of books from you addressing this topic I really really would like a new series in the OMW universe.
Things you fall out of love with as you age. Example: Heinlein was super relevant to 22 year old me in 1997. He was enjoyable to 33 year old me in 2008 in a nostalgic sort of way. He basically isn’t relevant to my interests anymore at 44 years old in 2019. Do you find yourself letting go of things that you’ve… I don’t know if “outgrown” is the right word, but let’s say outgrown, that once were very important to you but now aren’t part of your life, or do you hold on to those older interests?
To what extent do you think engagement in communities contribute to individual overall well-being? Can online communities fulfill the roles of more traditional communities? How do your interactions with the online communities you are a part of differ from your interactions with offline communities?
I’ve been thinking a lot lately about the world I’d like to live in.
When you think about the world you’d like to live in, what do you see? And do you have any thoughts on ways to get closer to that world?
How do we view our enemies? I think you showed John Perry changing his views through the OMW series. I have been thinking–(I am 16 years older than you) When I was growing up during the Cold War, the communists were “the enemy” who wanted to conquer us, take over our country and make us slaves. Today, we are told that the “enemy” wants to kill us – to basically obliterate us. I have no idea to what extent either of these viewpoints has been influences/propagated by our leaders or just exactly what that means to our world view. To what extent is it important to understand our enemies?
Comparing today to the same day 100 years ago, daily life is obviously meaningfully very different. How different do you think a-day-in-the-life will be 100 years from today? What will stay the same? What will be viewed as quaint?
Why bother?
You have mentioned that your college degree was in philosophy. Of the philosophers you studied, has studying any of them in particular had an impact on your approach to your life and to your work?
What really-good-but-overlooked movies make you want to grab the uninitiated, sit them in a chair and say ‘Watch this! Now!’
Sometimes when I’m looking at one thing on the web, I’m lead to something else, and then something else again. And it’s good stuff! A new movie, or band, music etc. that I may never have found otherwise.
How has serendipity treated you lately?
What were your favorite burrito recipes of 2019?
At the end of the Last Colony, Jane Sagan, a functional superwoman, is pregnant. Writing about a “super child” certainly been done – but how would you write such a novel?
Charities …
You highlighted a medical debt relief charity recently. Can you discuss 5 or so charities doing outstanding work on targeted issues whose work you value similarly at present?
And do your priorities for charitable giving shift much from one year to the next, either in response to external developments or your own development and interests?
I have had a number of discussions with my more liberal/progressive/socially conscious/culturally activist friends and family concerning the topic of cultural appropriation. I feel very uncomfortable with the idea they tend to advance regarding this topic in that I am of the opinion that as an artist, it is ridiculous to try to limit creativity by excluding inspiration. What is your view vis a vis the limit of an artist on drawing inspiration from other cultures?
Riffing off of @jessnevins but broadening the scope a bit:
American society is growing increasingly polarized – or maybe the silent majority is staying ESPECIALLY silent right now out of fear for attacks from both ends of the political bell curve. I know there are topics I refuse to discuss with some friends and family for fear of sundering the ties of affection. How can we relearn the art of disagreement without rancor, even with someone who holds some views we abhor (but who presumably has enough other redeeming qualities to make it worth the effort)?
On a couple occasions there have been big announcements about film or tv adaptations of your work, but it seems like there’s many a slip ‘twixt the cup and the lip. Can you talk about the process of adapting a book for the screen? Why do so many books that get film rights purchased never make it to production?
Two related questions, so pick one. The first is similar to one above. The world has changed dramatically over the past 20 years…What will be the biggest change in the next 20? The related variant: the current generation of teenagers shows a deep commitment to changing the world….what will they achieve?
Recently, a few political scientists have advanced the thesis that hard-right populism is most effectively checked by a strong center-right party that a) has substantial representation in government, and b) articulates a politics that is more or less in line with what their base actually wants. There will likely always be a large conservative presence in the United States, and if we accept these premises that means they should have at least rough proportional representation in Washington.
So I’m curious: what, in your view, would a healthy, viable center-right GOP (or a replacement) actually look like? What sort of platform might it advance?
What do you think about GPT-2, an AI system that generates text matching its input in subject and tone. For example, when fed the first sentence of George Orwell’s novel Nineteen Eighty-Four it produces plausible futuristic fiction set in China ?
I have a writing question. You have said several times that you don’t outline and that you pretty much write your novels start to finish in one pass, editing as you go. At the same time, in talking about how long it takes to write a novel, you’ve talked about the up front planning/plotting/world-building phase.
I’m curious about the planning phase and how you record it and/or hold it all in your head, in particular for mystery-heavy stories like Lock In etc. where you need to plant clues for future payoff.
So, as a former professional film reviewer and unashamed nerd, do you have any thoughts you’d like to share regarding the assorted speculative fiction movies we’ve gotten over the past few years/decade?
I’m thinking mostly about the non-franchise ones, but I’d definitely be interested in hearing any thoughts you may have about the various franchises as well if you feel like it.
How do you select the names of your characters – they are so melodious!
Since you posted Alexandra Rowland’s Big Idea (Sept 10, 2019) I’ve been wondering about changing the rules of economics. In my class on “Ethics in the Media” which includes a historical introduction to the development of our liberal capitalist free market economy (Adam Smith, John Locke, R H Tawney, Bauman) some students have expressed the idea that the freedoms of speech and belief are inextricably linked to a free market.
Do you think we could change the economy to create and enforce equitable distribution of resources and labor without losing freedoms of speech and belief and what might that economy look like?
Two questions, one frivolous and one serious. Serious first:
Q: How do you tackle political burnout? By that I mean that it seems a lot of people just feel burned out by the constant parade of nonsense from politicians, and the constant parade of “wedge” issues designed to stoke hate, fear, and division for political gain, and constantly dealing with that and firefighting that is exhausting. How can we all keep up? What to do when it just gets too much to keep going? There comes a point when it is just simply repeatedly saying “he’s lying to you” and getting “but I like the lies” is just so disheartening. How do we deal with that?
Q2, frivolous one: What do you think of the idea that New Zealand is now supposed to be its own continent? Is that mad, or what?
Are there people you’d like to know that you’ve not gotten a chance to meet yet?
You’ve written about consciousness transfer a number of times, would you take the opportunity to transfer your consciousness if it was offered? What would be the parameters that would make you accept versus decline?