New Books and ARCs, 11/15/19

John Scalzi15 Comments

Hey, you look like you could use a nice big stack of new books and ARCs to peruse. So here one is! What here is drawing your eye? Tell us all in the comments.

15 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 11/15/19

  2. Another vote for Crush the King! I’m currently reading book 2 and can tell I will shortly be desperate for book 3.

  5. Hmm. The Puzzler’s War intrigues me. Hmm, it seems to be the sequel to something called The Lost Puzzler, set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic future. Perhaps not my cup of tea

  7. @JRBooth – nothing wrong with some D&D books! I am in the middle of writing the adventures for my own home-brewed D&D campaign. Always interested in what ideas others have….

    Storytelling is storytelling!

  10. The Crowley definitely pings my radar. And the Dozois collection makes me wonder what fictional wonders are inside.

  12. I don’t recognise any of the authors, again.
    But that’s why I like this weekly treat.
    I get recommendations here and often go off and try out a new (to me) author. So I’ll try Jennifer Estep (Crush the King).

