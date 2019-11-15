Hey, you look like you could use a nice big stack of new books and ARCs to peruse. So here one is! What here is drawing your eye? Tell us all in the comments.
15 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 11/15/19”
Crush the King! I loved the first two in the series, I can’t wait for this one to come out.
Another vote for Crush the King! I’m currently reading book 2 and can tell I will shortly be desperate for book 3.
The Crowley, of course.
Really looking forward to the new Charles Soule book – Oracle Year was a terrific read!
Hmm. The Puzzler’s War intrigues me. Hmm, it seems to be the sequel to something called The Lost Puzzler, set in a dystopian post-apocalyptic future. Perhaps not my cup of tea
You’re getting D&D stuff now? COME ON, MAN. :)
@JRBooth – nothing wrong with some D&D books! I am in the middle of writing the adventures for my own home-brewed D&D campaign. Always interested in what ideas others have….
Storytelling is storytelling!
The one I’d love to get my hands of is The Book Of Magic…
You’re getting D&D books, too?
Lucky!
The Crowley definitely pings my radar. And the Dozois collection makes me wonder what fictional wonders are inside.
Crowley!
I don’t recognise any of the authors, again.
But that’s why I like this weekly treat.
I get recommendations here and often go off and try out a new (to me) author. So I’ll try Jennifer Estep (Crush the King).
The Charles Soule book, I didn’t even know it was coming.
I can’t wait to see John Ford’s books in your stack.
I’m curious about Dungeons and Tombs, but I just got the last volume of Legend of the Galactic Heroes, so that takes priority for me.