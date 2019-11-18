Reader Request Week 2019 #2: The War Between the Generations

Cristoph asks:
What’s your take on the generational conflicts of our time, currently manifesting in the “Ok Boomer” saying?
I think it’s par for the course, actually. Generational conflict makes for a good story and for good copy, and for the last 100 years or so in the US, at least, there’s been a low-grade panic about the disrespectful kids flouting the rules of society with their loose morals and bad music. Flappers and jazz! Greasers and beatniks and their R&B! Hippies and their psychedelic bands! Punkers and their, uh, punk music! Then heavy metal! And rap! And grunge! And so on and so forth up to today, with Gen Z and, I’m sure, whatever they are listening to (I honestly have no idea at the moment, which is not a reflection of the quality of their pop music, I’m just a bit clueless. Is it K-pop? I think it’s K-pop. Let’s say K-pop).
The special sauce of this particular moment of generational conflict is that it involves the Baby Boomers for the first time being the antagonists of the generational story, rather than either the protagonists or the somewhat neutral mainstream. The Boomers are now the older generation and are having a moment being seen as the ossified and inflexible group whose opinion is not worth considering, and they don’t appear to like it at all. There is the (some would say delicious) irony of the generation that famously professed it would never trust anyone over 30 having become the generation that those under 30 allegedly doesn’t trust. I’m pretty sure the Boomers don’t appreciate that irony at all.
This is the point were someone will say #NotAllBoomers, or whatever, and I’m perfectly happy to concede this point. Indeed, #NotAllBoomers, and #NotAllGenX and #NotAllMillenials and so on. It’s utterly impossible for any cohort of millions of people — whatever that cohort might be — to be in lockstep on everything. Likewise generational groupings are not the distinct things we like to pretend they are; there’s a squidgy period where whether you’re a Boomer or GenXer is really a matter of personal choice, likewise between GenXer and Millennial and so on. People go positively talmudic on this sort of thing, pulling out their favorite book of generational demographics to inform you that if you’re born in [insert year here] you’re definitely [insert generational name here] and that’s all there is to it. And, meh? Personally I’m not so wedded to the idea of discrete generational cohorts that I feel a need to argue about it at that length.
What is largely accurate is that the choices older generations make in aggregate, affect the world the younger generations in aggregate have to live in, and very often those choices are the focus of conflict. Both positively but also negatively, and the negative ones tend to get more press. For the Boomers, the choices of earlier generations meant they had to deal with (and some fight in) the Vietnam War, and both the Boomers and GenX lived in the shadow of the Cold War. For Millenials and now Gen Z, their world is shaped by earlier generations’ choices after 9/11 and regarding climate change. For Gen Z in particular, they had no say in the election of the current president, whose policies and practices should (and apparently do) fill them with horror.
Again, not everyone in an older generation is to blame (or praise) for these choices — our current president lost the popular vote by millions, after all — but these choices were still made, these events still happened, and each younger generation has to live with the consequences of older generations’ actions (or lack thereof).
I don’t think there’s much to be done about this sort of generational conflict. People are always being born and having to deal with the world made in aggregate by people older than they are. They will not always just accept the world they have been given and will seek to change it. The older generations will die off, the younger generations will have children of their own. Lather, rinse and repeat.
It’s also worth noting that the conflict between generations is often a sideshow to other demographic conflicts. The “generational conflict” in the United States, at least, is often a stalking horse for conflicts between conservatives and liberals, white people and everyone who isn’t white, and the rich and everyone who isn’t rich. “OK Boomer,” as I’ve seen it used (when it is not being used ironically) is less specifically relating to everyone born in that generational cohort as it is relating to the sort of white, conservative, wealth-justifies-everything mindset that typifies the most egregious sort of political actors among older generations, the ones who aren’t listening to anyone else anyway, so sure are they that they both should and deserve to get their way.
An assertion that all Millennials and Gen Z folks despise all Boomers with their one-day-dying breath is belied by the persistence of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in the top ranks of the presidential contenders due to their support among the young(er) folks. The issues here are generational but not merely or precisely generational — they are about whose voice matters in the political and social process, and in shaping the world now and in the immediate future.
As a dyed-in-the-wool GenXer, I’m not particularly threatened by the idea that at some point a younger generation might come for an accounting of what my generation did or did not do, because ultimately the older generations should have to answer for their choices, and individuals for their own actions. I think as a political and social actor my generation gets a mixed report card; it pains me that the most prominent politicians of my generation to date have been Ted Cruz and Paul Ryan, for example. But we’ve done some good as well; I think it’s our generation that moved the ball most considerably for the rights of gays and lesbians here in the US. We haven’t been perfect, but a cohort of millions isn’t likely to be.
I accept that there will be a judgment from history, “history” being a very distancing term for “the people who come after you.” Which is to say: the younger generations. Bring it on, kids.
(There’s still time to ask questions for this year’s Reader Request Week! Go here to see how to get your own request in.)
25 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2019 #2: The War Between the Generations”
Gen X has a claim on Obama. Barely.
I believe it’s a pretty small group of boomers who are upset about this, and they are oblivious to the irony. And to the fact that by expressing their upset they are giving any complainers satisfaction.
Boomers like me are just amused at the parallels to our own attitudes of our youth, and wondering how the hell we ended up on the other side of that divide. We’re still young, right? Aren’t we always going to be young?
I’m Gen X too, and of COURSE we don’t expect anyone to pay attention to us…as if they ever did.
The reason (IMO) that “OK, Boomer” rankles so is not that Boomers are being disliked…they’re USED to that. It’s that they’re being DISMISSED. As IRRELEVANT.
They’ve been the center of attention all their lives, and now…they’re not. That is what really smarts, I think,
I’m one of those people on the cusp of a generation (born 1965, but raised by my grandparents of the WWII generation, and thus both my mother and I are “boomers”). You’re right that most Boomers do not appear to appreciate the irony at all. I’ve been having a go-round with someone who assumed online that because I respect people with trans and non-binary identities, and declared categorically that “trans women are women and trans men are men,” I must be some youngster with a brain made out of birdseed or something like that. I rather hope I caused the person’s brain to melt when I pointed out that I’m possibly older than he is. The funny thing is that most of my attitudes were probably learned by my grandparents, whose attitude toward their child and grandchildren amounted to, “Even if what you’re doing isn’t what we would have done (and we might be disappointed with you sometimes), we always will love you, and we want you to be happy.” Seems pretty simple to me, and I’ve tried to measure myself by them.
I’ve been telling the angry Boomers so furious about being dismissed, “Okay, snowflake.”
“Flappers and jazz! Greasers and beatniks and their R&B! Hippies and their psychedelic bands! Punkers and their, uh, punk music! Then heavy metal! And rap! And grunge!”
I wonder if, seeking something different, a coming generation might decide to revive the moon/June crooning of the Rudy Vallee era?
Casually dismissing a person because of the group they’re in is not a good look. Even when it’s your team that’s doing it.
Eh, I feel fine saying “Fuck All Nazis” as a general rule. Or Klansmen! Fuck those dudes, too.
Before “OK Boomer” was a thing, I (barely post-boomer myself) was wont to say that when they sang really loud along with the radio “hope I die before I get old” they never pictured an *even* younger generation or two looking at their watches and giving the boomers pointed looks.
It’s a universal truth universally disliked that first you’re young, later (if you’re lucky) you’re old. After a while you die, and then those younger people *who never listened properly* are going to be left in charge of the world. Hardly any of them are going to say “I need to do exactly what Mom and Dad would’ve done in this situation.” They have their own ideas, the little rats. And I agree, it’s harder on Boomers than most generations because they’ve always been The Most Important Generation Ever.
I prefer the flexible approach to generational cohorts myself. I’m on the cusp between gen X and Millennials and chose millennial because I quite like avocado toast and killing unnecessary or crappy businesses.
As a total boomer, born in 1950, I just get a little tired, of being blamed for every demographic problem that came up since our lives began, Not enough hospitals, not enough elementary schools, now too many elementary schools, not enough high schools, now too many high schools, not enough colleges, etc, etc, etc. It’s as if no one saw the the big lump in population and it’s implications as it moved along.
There’s a compelling analysis floating around that suggests this schism is deliberately being pumped to discourage liberal boomers to be pissed off about it, and likely stirred by the same fine folks who brought us Brexit and Dolt45.
I teach 7th grade ELA. Recently, we were contrasting historical fiction & non-fiction about the American Revolution. In the middle of the lesson, I said, “Imagine with me for a minute, how the war would have been different if texting was “a thing” then.” I paused, then said, “George Washington could have just texted King George, ‘Ok, Boomer’.” Most of the students laughed; one laughed so hard they couldn’t breathe.
By the way, the origin of OK itself was one of those generational “things”. During the late 1830s, younger educated people had a favorite practice of purposely misspelling words and then abbreviating them to use as slang while talking with each other. They did this to confuse adults. There were a whole host of these words, but O.K. (oll korrect) was the only one which made it into the vernacular. According to History.com, that popularization was due to The Boston Post.
Douglas Coupland’s 1991 novel “Generation X: Tales for an Accelerated Culture” wasn’t written about the kids born in 1965+. It was written about those of us born in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s – the rock bottom of the “baby boom” – who frequently get lumped in with the boomers, but share almost nothing demographically with them. Born in 1961, I’m not a boomer, but I’m not a “GenXer” either. I’m part of that almost completely ignored middle area you call squidgy, but that does have a real name (see above). Too cool a name to waste on us, actually, and so it got munged and applied to the next group. Typical.
Seriously, there is a HUGE difference between the kids that graduated high school in 1969 and the kids that graduated in 1979. BOTH are considered “boomers” Yeah, no.
People shouldn’t take themselves too seriously. That said, “OK Boomer” is intended as an insult. The implication being like saying “OK stupid” or some such, dismissing the other. As you and bmcraec (above) point out, this might be just one more social wedge being driven in by those desiring to weaken our society.
I’m going to agree with bmcraec, who says: “There’s a compelling analysis floating around that suggests this schism is deliberately being pumped to discourage liberal boomers to be pissed off about it, and likely stirred by the same fine folks who brought us Brexit and Dolt45.”
I’m a Boomer with a ton of Boomer friends and not a single one of them is a conservative–most are rabidly progressive. Yet we’re all being painted by the same brush. Why? Because it benefits someone.
Remember that without Boomers, we wouldn’t have a Civil Rights Act, accessible birth control & abortion rights, and the Vietnam War would have claimed many, many more lives (possibly those of your ancestors).
Some Boomers never found the right side of the issues, and others have lost their way. But millions of us are still in the fight, working every day for a workable government & “justice for all”. Painting us all with the same brush is a roadmap to alienation.
I’m not going to fall for their game, but again the best question is: Who benefits?
David Hajicek: That’s a different interpretation of “OK, boomer” than I had given it. As a (very elder) millennial I have given “OK, boomer” the same tone as “OK, mom” when I was a particularly grumpy teenager and my mom was trying to explain something I already understood, like how to save my history essay. I was thinking it had a very similar tone to the very 90’s phrase “whatever”. But you are right that either way it is intended to be dismissive.
Personally, I think that the generational divisions are often silly but not totally useless. I might have far more in common with Our Gracious Host, who is not of my generation, than I do with my younger cousins who are also millennials on a lot of topics.
But people in my birth cohort are more likely to have the same historical/cultural touchstones to our memories and development than people in other generations. The fall of the Berlin wall means little to me emotionally because I was a small child. Whereas 9/11 has and will continue to shape everything about my adulthood, because that was where my adulthood started. And that makes my cohort fundamentally different from the people who were shaped by the Cold War. Not to good or bad, just different.
My take on “OK Boomer” is it’s the Gen Z equivalent of the Gen X “Whatever”. It’s the thing you say when you know firstly, the other person isn’t listening to anything you say to begin with; secondly, they’re going to rant at you and blame you for all the problems in the world regardless of anything you say or do; and thirdly, you don’t have the time or the energy to perform a reasonable argument with them; because, fourthly, see firstly. It’s a way of ending the discussion which says you’re not going to get tangled up in this argument, you are not here for the argument, and you just want to get on with your life and stop having to pay attention to the argument in the first place.
The entire concept of generations, like many other things, is a societal construct and therefore doesn’t really work on individuals. Sincerely, genexenboom
For those complaining that “OK Boomer” is dismissive, well, yes, it is… but it’s less dismissive of the Boomers and more dismissive of [insert obligatory “not all” here] Boomers’ dismissal of Millennials’ concerns. It’s dismissive of the “avocado toast” line that writes lack of purchasing power down to poor spending instead of low earnings and high student debt, or those lazy “millennials kill [x]” OpEd items, or those biz articles about how Millennials are so hard to manage because they’re so entitled. Perhaps the line stings more because [insert obligatory “not all” here] Boomers recognize this and push back, or perhaps it’s too reminiscent of the “don’t trust anyone over 30” line they used to dismiss the concerns of their elders.
There may be Nefarious Powers seeking to exploit it to their own means, but then again they try to exploit *everything* including flags, eagles, Mom and apple pie.
I say the kids are alright.
— Steve
I remember telling my mother with some glee when I turned 30 she could no longer trust me. She’s solid Boomer, I’m solid X.
I’m with the Millenials and Zs on a lot of the complaints. So is said mother.
100 years?!? Try 2000 years going back to (at least) Aristotle.
I think we can all agree that from the Mount Olympus heights of youthful worth that was Socrates generation – the ONLY generation to never merit criticism – it’s been one long ever-accelerating 1500+ year toboggan ride of moral decay clear to the present day. The kids are NOT alright. The kids have NEVER been alright (except once, around 470 BC, or so I hear). They’re all just a bunch of punks. Like, always. 2019. 1542. 1066. AD, BC, you name it. Bunch of smartmouth punks.
“OK, Socrates” is what we’re basically talking about here. They just used to call it other things.
Read an article somewhere that said the old folks dumping on “kids these days” goes way, way, way back and mostly comes down to old people retconning their youth into a fantasy version of what they were really like as kids.
Makes sense. Most GenB people remember their childhood in terms of the GenA adults who were jerks and how GenB were perfect youths. And when GenB grows up, the next generation GenC pulls the same stunts as GenB did, but this time GenB are the jerks and GenC are perfect, GenB gets all pissy about the ‘disrespect of youth’.