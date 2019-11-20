Reader Request Week 2019 #5: Civility

In an email, Pablo asks:
Civility: A genuine plea for common understanding, or just another tool to oppress?
I mean, why not both?
Which is to say that one can genuinely wish for “civility” — a sort of courtly and dignified mode of discourse — without understanding all the ways that “civility” generally favors the more powerful parties in said discourse and/or can be used to mask or minimize within the discourse wholly awful ideas, events and opinions. Even the less formal versions of a desire for “civility,” the plaintive cries of “be nice” or “can’t we all get along?” have within them this same dichotomy. And this is why, almost inevitably, “calls for civility” are usually issued by those who have power (or belong to a powerful group): because it’s a rhetorical system of control, whether the person issuing the call consciously realizes it or not.
But let’s back up a bit. When is “Civility” just, you know, civility? Which is to say, two (or more) people engaging each other in a polite and courteous fashion? It can happen, right?
Sure! For example civility is easy when the parties engaged are at or near the same social/power level with each other. If you belong to a country club, chances are you can be perfectly civil to every other member of your country club, because you all are of more or less the same stratum: Probably professional, probably white-collar, probably of a certain level of wealth (those country club fees are a thing), probably possessing a particular world view, and so on. I pick “country club” here because it’s an easy thing to pick — and to pick on. But other organizations or fellowships work just as well. I recently joined a private library, which is a place that holds book events and author tours and so on; just the sort of place where I could meet other like-minded bibliophiles, who also have enough means to subscribe to a private library. I have no doubt the membership is generally perfectly civil with each other.
Likewise, civility is easy when it’s forced on you from above. There’s a near example of this: This very blog, which both has a comment policy and a moderator (waves) who isn’t shy about shaping the conversation, or deleting comments when people go out of bounds. As a result, on average, people here tend to be polite(r) to each other when they comment here than at many other places online. They are, in a word, civil. Because they know if they’re not, they lose the ability to participate in the discourse entirely. I am very clear I am practicing a system of control here — this is my house online. If you don’t want to behave when you’re in my house, you can get the hell off my lawn. Most people get that and play by the rules. Which are, again to be clear, my rules.
(Mind you, I am not enjoined to play by the same rules as everyone else here. Which is also in line with the general facts of a system of control.)
Lateral Civility — the civility of peers — is easy to have because no one person is at a particular disadvantage to any other in terms of power or status (or if they are, it’s because of other factors, and that disadvantage is often temporary). Top-Down Civility can be less congenial because even if it’s “evenly” applied, it favors those people who attitudes, status and world view are similar to the person(s) enforcing that civility, and who better implicitly understand the rules of the civility road, as it were. Civility almost always favors the “in group” whose status is not in question, and whose status is unlikely to be threatened.
So, for example, take me: Hi, I’m white, male, straight, well-off and in the cohort of age whose hands are currently on a lot of the wheels of industry, government and the creative arts. Also for the last decade or so I’ve been at or near the top of my chosen profession. I’m not an outsider in any meaningful sense. It’s super-easy for me to practice, engage with and benefit from the rhetoric of civility, because I have nothing to lose from it. And I like civility! It’s nice when people are polite to each other and we can get through whatever we’re getting through with a minimum of social friction and anxiety. Moreover, as the social primate I am, I don’t like it when people are uncivil, and attempt to make me feel uncomfortable —
— which is, to be very clear, the magic of the rhetoric of civility: It creates the conditions by which being uncivil — not playing by the rules of the “civility” game, however they were created and imposed — becomes the emotional and dialectical equivalent of any possible actual wrong that an aggrieved party brings to an issue.
So: Yes, the water system of Flint, Michigan is literally unsafe and has been made so by bad governance, but you were a dick about it to me in an online discussion, so that’s just as bad. Yes, this oil spill ruined miles and miles of coastline, but then someone had to go and splatter an executive of the company that caused the spill with the blood of a dead, oiled seabird, and that’s just uncalled for. Sure, that smooth-talking alt-right dude would happily murder the Jews if he thought he could get away with it, but then someone punched him and made him cry, so really, both sides are bad, aren’t they?
Which is why people who are not on the inside are wary of “calls for civility”: They are being told that to be heard, they have to engage in a rhetorical system in which the value of their actual injury is held to be the equivalent to the value of the other side’s emotional investment in the rules of discussion. “Yes, you are suffering, but you were also rude to me about it, so my suffering is the same.” Which is, you know, bullshit. And the injured know it, even if the person calling for “civility” is not.
Additionally, when one “calls for civility” one is very often asking people who are genuinely aggrieved to engage in a rhetorical system in which their actual injury is not seen as a problem to be addressed, but an item to be debated — which means a lot of dudes out there with no skin in the game, or who are actively malicious, laying out their “Debate: The Gathering” cards, with the sole object being to “win” the discussion, and to string it out into irrelevance. When “civility” is a stalking horse for crap like this, there is no value for those with actual injury to engage with it; it literally does them no good to do so.
You can’t demand “civility” without understanding what it costs those you demand it from. You can’t demand “civility” without understanding how it advantages you. You can’t demand “civility” without the knowledge that what you are actually saying is “this is a game to me, and you have to play it by my rules.” Or, actually, you can, in each of these cases. But then you can’t really be surprised when other people choose not to play along.
If you want people to engage in civility then the answer is simple: Help to create a world in which “civility” does not inherently and explicitly disadvantage the most injured party — where such rhetoric of discourse isn’t a system of control. It can be done! But, well. It will take a lot of work. And the real question is whether the sort of person who always calls for civility wants that world at all, or is in fact satisfied with the world we have now, because “civility” is just an excuse to treat people in an uncivil manner when they call out the game for what it is.
“Those who profess to favor freedom and yet depreciate agitation, are people who want crops without ploughing the ground; they want rain without thunder and lightning; they want the ocean without the roar of its many waters. The struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, or it may be both. But it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.” ― Frederick Douglass
So if you’re one of the oppressed, you should err on the side of UNcivil.
In one of their chat sessions the writers at fivethirtyeight broke down “civility” into four main categories:
“Powerful people being uncivil to other powerful people: bad for democracy
Powerful people being uncivil to non-powerful people: bad for democracy
Non-powerful people being uncivil to powerful people: good for democracy
Non-powerful people being uncivil to other non-powerful people: bad for democracy”
I will say this once only (and I suspect nobody who wasn’t watching UK TV in the 70s/80s will recognise the reference): Yes.
Right now, civility is a function of power. As is the tone argument rehashed.
> a rhetorical system in which the value of their actual injury is held to be the equivalent to the value of the other side’s emotional investment in the rules of discussion
More often than not, I don’t think it’s so much about emotional investment in the rules of discussion as it is about trying to distance oneself from a problem. Typically people care more about tragedies in their backyard than they do about tragedies on the other side of the world. When an injured party escalates their complaint from “civil discourse” to something more aggressive, that makes it harder to ignore and pretend it’s an “other side of the world” problem.
Instead of “let’s be civil,” I prefer “don’t be a dick.”
A very thoughtful and accurate treatment of the pleas for civility. I spent a long career as a mediator and facilitator of public policy discussions, and that whole movement to me represented a push to bring more voices to the table, increase representation of the groups that are often pushed aside as too emotional, radical or uncivil. But no one grants anyone a place at the table. It has to be fought for by activists who use the media, demonstrations, picketing, the courts – whatever tools may be at their disposal – to fight to be heard and taken seriously by the most powerful groups. The people who have power now know how to use their exquisite verbal skills to persuade in public while using blunt force to get what they really want. For a while, there was an outpouring of books and talk about civility, often paired with the need for community, which completely ignored the reality of control and dominance. Thanks for bringing up these issues. I think they also enter into the way writers approach politics and dominance in science fiction, and I wish more would grapple with the way power works.
Kudos, John. Thank you for laying it out so clearly.
Calls for civility are often used as a pretense to deal fairly with the issues of others without actually dealing with them. People want to look concerned and helpful when they really don’t care so they can get what they want without the moral costs to themselves. With people who have been dishonest repeatedly about as issue, this is the default perception – if you’ve been dishonest before for your own benefit you aren’t getting any presumption of innocence, The dishonesty is worse for the pretense.
Other times, calls for civility are an attempt by people believed to be in the wrong (or likely to be wrong or perceived to be wrong) to distance themselves from the consequences of the issue – to talk without dealing with the anger and frustration that are caused by it. It’s not as dishonest but is still not honest. If you want peace, you have to acknowledge the harm you have done or helped to do to others (and stop doing it), and to actually know what harm you’ve done.
If someone actually intends to talk as reasonably as possible to others about something without calling names or other forms of anger and force (“don’t be a dick”), then being civil to others can be helpful because you might be able to understand their concerns and what you might be able to do about them, and vice versa. Much of the time, though, it falls into more or less egregious ways of avoiding responsibility for one’s actions without appearing to do so.
The actually injured do, though, have to deal with the fact that they live among the people who are calling for civility, and that in democratic systems those people get an equal vote. They need to engage in a calculation of whether their lack of civility will drive away more people from supporting them than it will attract.
Also, once some group is uncivil and it works for them, all the others will decide that this is the best way forward to get the attention they feel they deserve, and then all public discourse becomes shouting down, personal insults, and violence.
Here’s what I had to say about civility a few years ago:
Short Tracy: politeness isn’t what civility is about. It’s a lot more complex. For details, see the above. Provided you have 25 minutes to spare, that is.
Ooh, I like you Hilary!
Civility is a derivative of chivalry. It didn’t keep knights to chop off each others heads on the battlefield.
“And I like civility!”
Who are you and what have you done with the Creator of Kiva?
[ed. Yes, yes, I know. Authors are not their characters. Comment strictly for humorous purposes.]
Civility is nice until it becomes a way to demand that people agree with you