Reader Request Week 2019 #8: 13-Year-Old Me

Judge Zedd asks:
One of my students asked me a question the other day: What would 13 year old you think of your life now? It really got me thinking about the unexpected path my life has taken, and some things that 13 year old me would have been heartbroken about, but adult me is more than okay with (my eyes betraying my dreams of becoming a fighter pilot, for example). I have been asking this of my close friends, and learned a lot about them in the process. So now, I pose the question to you. What would 13 year old John Scalzi think of 2019 John Scalzi’s life?
I suspect he’d be very surprised about the lack of hair.
And actually 13 years old is an interesting time to ask me about. I was 14 when I decided I was going to be a writer (thanks to an assignment for my freshman composition class where I was the only person in three sections to get an “A” for something I threw together at literally the last minute, thus setting a writing trend I have yet to break totally free of). Thirteen was basically the last age where I didn’t have a plan for what to do with my life. I had wanted to be an astronomer, but by 8th grade, which where I was at 13, it was pretty clear that math and I were not exactly getting along, so astronomy was likely not in cards, which left me a bit adrift. To be clear, I wasn’t having an existential crisis about it — I was 13 and so not exactly freaking out about what I should be doing with my life. But I still didn’t know.
When I was 13, my home life was relatively stable; I had friends and I liked school and was generally happy. All of that was relatively recent, however — things had been shaky for a while before that. Thirteen was also the year before I went to Webb, the private boarding school that materially changed the trajectory of my life. In short, 13 was a year that had me in flux with my life, and being 13, and not actually psychic, I had not a single idea that this was the case.
So, wake up 13-year-old me and escort him into a time portal where he could see what 50-year-old me was up to with his life. What would he think? As a guess:
* Probably a little surprised that he’d become a novelist, because it’s not really something that was much on his radar at that point.
* But, probably happy that he’d become a science fiction writer, because he’d been reading rather a lot of that stuff at the time. Also, he did know what the Hugo was by that point, so he would have been smug he’d picked up a few of those.
* Would be wondering how the hell he landed in Ohio, because, dude, he was a Californian all the way.
* Then would have seen a picture of Krissy and understood.
* Also I think he’d be amazed that he’d been married for twenty four years at that point, because, how to phrase this, he didn’t exactly have a whole lot of positive role models for long-term domestic felicity.
* Likewise would be impressed I’d stayed in one place for 18 years, since at 13, he’d had more homes than he’d had birthdays (and had also at that point had been briefly homeless).
* Really, stability in general would just impress the heck out of him.
* I think he’d like, and possibly be intimidated just a smidge by, his future daughter.
* He’d otherwise be pleased with the people he’d not yet gotten to know but would get to know in his life. And also pleased that some friends he did already he’d keeping his whole life long.
* And if I really wanted to blow his mind, I would let him know that he’d met and was pals with Alison Moyet, because “Only You” was already one of his favorite songs of all time.
In general — except for the hair thing, which would be, like, a real bummer for him, although I would assure him it wasn’t all that bad in practice — I think 13-year-old me would like where life would be taking him, and who he got to take along with him in that life.
And since of course we’d have to wipe his memory before we sent him back, if there was one thing I could tell him that he’d get to keep (even if he didn’t know where it had come from), it would be: Don’t worry. Be who you are. Because who you are gets you here. And here, 50-year-old me can tell you, is pretty good.
And who knows? Maybe 13-year-old was told that. And look where he and I are today. I wouldn’t change any of it.
3 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2019 #8: 13-Year-Old Me”
13-year-old me would not be surprised I turned out to be a scientist, or that I would still be a science fiction fan, because 13-year-old me mostly read (1) SF and (2) science fact. Nor would 13-year-old me be surprised that most of my hair is gone, because 13-year-old me had seen what happened to my father’s hair. And it would not have come as a huge surprise to 13-year-old me that my wife is also (1) a scientist and (2) an SF fan.
13-year-old me might be mildly surprised that current me lives in Eastern Iowa, but that would not have been a huge shock because I was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin which is just a few hours’ drive from here. 13-year-old me would have been startled to learn that before moving back to the Midwest I’d have spent many years up and down the East Coast including 26 years in Connecticut.
13-year-old me would have been surprised to learn the FIELD of science in which I have spent most of my career, Bioinformatics, because there was no such field as Bioinformatics in the early 1970s.
And 13-year-old me, who watched the Watergate scandal with close attention, would have been shocked and saddened to learn 2019 would include an even worse scandal!
13 year old me had just moved back to the US after living overseas (South Africa and Singapore) since age 5. 13 year old me was attending middle school in Texas and suffering from extreme culture shock (I showed up for my first day of 6th grade in 1979 wearing a plaid skirt, knee socks, and penny loafers). 13 year old me had absolutely zero thoughts about the future and just wanted to be able to survive the day and figure out where and who the heck I was.
If you had asked 13 year old me, I’d probably have said some kind of job, marriage, and kids were in my future.
I wouldn’t recognize my 51 year old self, I’m pretty sure.
13 year old me would say, “You still listen to punk? You’re a cool MFer. Also, nice beard.”