New Books and ARCs, 11/22/19

John Scalzi5 Comments

We’re moving in to Thanksgiving week here in the US, which makes it a perfect time to ask which of these new books and ARCs you would be thankful have in your hot little hands in the near future. Tell us in the comments what here is appealing to you.

5 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 11/22/19

  1. _Conflict of Honors_ was the first Lee & Miller book I read (published by Del Rey, and was credited as Miller & Lee back then) way back in the 80’s. It kicks off an excellent series that’s still getting new books today, 30+ years later.

  3. I’ve only read Seanan McGuire’s comics work, so I’m curious about her prose work.

    Also, a book titled “Upright Women Wanted” makes me want to give this a flip-through in hopes that it bashes the types of men who would be happy living in Margaret Atwood’s world of the Handmaids.

  5. Oooh! I’m salivating over both the Seanan McGuire books. The Wayward Children series has been outstanding and Laughter from the Academy collects her stories, so great chance to see development and any pieces I might have missed.

