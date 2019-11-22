Uncategorized

RIP Gahan Wilson

John Scalzi

Family and friends of Gahan Wilson are reporting that the master illustrator passed on yesterday. I can’t claim to have known him, but I was a fan of his since I was a child and one of the great highlights of my career was when Subterranean Press hired him to do the cover for the “Judge Sn Goes Golfing” chapbook. The knowledge that my words got to be paired with his sublime and grotesque (in the best sense) pictures made my day, for a whole month. I am honored and humbled to have had our professional lives intersect, even briefly. All condolences, sympathy and good will to those who knew and loved him.

thoughts on "RIP Gahan Wilson

  2. I feel so fortunate to have had the chance to hear him speak, meet him, and get a few autographs when he was GoH at a MileHiCon some years ago.

    His combination of artistic talent and delightfully twisted humor brightened our world.

